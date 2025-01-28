Middlesex Water Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on its common stock, payable March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.

Middlesex Water Company provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware through various subsidiary companies. Information about Middlesex Water Company, including information about its Investment Plan, is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website and its shareholder portal.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure, and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth, and quality of life.

