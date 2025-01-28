Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For the Fourth Quarter of 2024

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Net income and earnings per share: Net income $ 44,747 $ 72,455 $ 28,124 $ 195,457 $ 144,678 After-tax gain on sale of insurance agency — 38,951 — 38,951 — After-tax loss on sale of securities (including impairments) — — (17,859 ) — (17,859 ) Basic EPS 0.70 1.18 0.50 3.29 2.58 Diluted EPS 0.70 1.18 0.50 3.27 2.56 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.73 0.70 0.76 2.76 3.15 Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax gain on sale of insurance agency — 0.63 — 0.65 — Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax loss on sale of securities (including impairments) — — — — (0.31 )

“The fourth quarter results marked the end to a successful year for Renasant. We announced a transformative merger with The First in July and, in the midst of diligently planning for a successful combination, our team maintained its focus on generating organic growth, disciplined pricing on both sides of the balance sheet and steady credit performance,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $44.7 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) were $0.70 and $0.73, respectively

were $0.70 and $0.73, respectively Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $135.5 million, up $1.9 million on a linked quarter basis

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest margin was 3.36%, which was unchanged on a linked quarter basis

Cost of total deposits was 2.35% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down 16 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Noninterest income decreased $55.1 million on a linked quarter basis. The Company recognized a $53.3 million pre-tax gain on the insurance agency sale during the third quarter. Excluding the impact of this gain, noninterest income decreased $1.7 million from the third quarter

Mortgage banking income decreased $1.6 million on a linked quarter basis. The mortgage division generated $482.3 million in interest rate lock volume in the fourth quarter of 2024, down $61.3 million on a linked quarter basis. Gain on sale margin was 2.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 45 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Noninterest expense decreased $7.2 million on a linked quarter basis. Merger and conversion expenses were $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $11.3 million for the prior quarter



Balance Sheet

Loans increased $257.4 million on a linked quarter basis, representing 8.1% annualized net loan growth

Securities increased $41.8 million on a linked quarter basis. The Company purchased $113.6 million in securities during the fourth quarter, which was offset by cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $48.5 million and a negative fair market value adjustment in the Company’s available-for-sale portfolio of $24.3 million

Deposits at December 31, 2024 increased $62.9 million on a linked quarter basis. Brokered deposits outstanding at September 30, 2024 of $126.8 million matured or were called during the quarter. There were no outstanding brokered deposits at December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $125.8 million on a linked quarter basis and represented 23.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2024



Capital and Stock Repurchase Program

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) increased 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis

increased 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis The Company has a $100.0 million stock repurchase program in effect through October 2025 under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. There was no buyback activity during the fourth quarter of 2024

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2024

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.57% at December 31, 2024, down two basis points on a linked quarter basis

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 178.11% at December 31, 2024, compared to 168.07% at September 30, 2024

Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $1.7 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis

Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.88% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.94% at September 30, 2024, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.89% at December 31, 2024, compared to 3.02% at September 30, 2024



(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 199,240 $ 202,655 $ 198,397 $ 192,390 $ 188,535 $ 792,682 $ 704,649 Loans held for sale 3,564 4,212 3,530 2,308 3,329 13,614 11,807 Securities 10,510 10,304 10,410 10,700 10,728 41,924 50,488 Other 12,030 11,872 7,874 7,781 7,839 39,557 30,375 Total interest income 225,344 229,043 220,211 213,179 210,431 887,777 797,319 Interest expense Deposits 85,571 90,787 87,621 82,613 77,168 346,592 232,331 Borrowings 6,891 7,258 7,564 7,276 7,310 28,989 45,661 Total interest expense 92,462 98,045 95,185 89,889 84,478 375,581 277,992 Net interest income 132,882 130,998 125,026 123,290 125,953 512,196 519,327 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses 3,100 1,210 4,300 2,638 2,518 11,248 18,793 Recovery of unfunded commitments (500 ) (275 ) (1,000 ) (200 ) — (1,975 ) (3,200 ) Total provision for credit losses 2,600 935 3,300 2,438 2,518 9,273 15,593 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 130,282 130,063 121,726 120,852 123,435 502,923 503,734 Noninterest income 34,218 89,299 38,762 41,381 20,356 203,660 113,075 Noninterest expense 114,747 121,983 111,976 112,912 111,880 461,618 439,622 Income before income taxes 49,753 97,379 48,512 49,321 31,911 244,965 177,187 Income taxes 5,006 24,924 9,666 9,912 3,787 49,508 32,509 Net income $ 44,747 $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 195,457 $ 144,678 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 46,458 $ 42,960 $ 38,846 $ 36,572 $ 42,887 $ 165,066 $ 177,657 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 54,177 $ 56,238 $ 51,812 $ 48,231 $ 52,614 $ 210,458 $ 233,403 Basic earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 1.18 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 3.29 $ 2.58 Diluted earnings per share 0.70 1.18 0.69 0.70 0.50 3.27 2.56 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.73 0.70 0.69 0.65 0.76 2.76 3.15 Average basic shares outstanding 63,565,437 61,217,094 56,342,909 56,208,348 56,141,628 59,350,157 56,099,689 Average diluted shares outstanding 64,056,303 61,632,448 56,684,626 56,531,078 56,611,217 59,748,790 56,448,163 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.88

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.63 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.65 % 1.11 % 0.84 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.03 0.97 0.90 0.86 0.99 0.94 1.03 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.07 1.75 0.98 1.00 0.71 1.20 0.92 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.11 1.05 0.98 0.93 1.08 1.02 1.12 Return on average equity 6.70 11.29 6.68 6.85 4.93 7.92 6.50 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.96 6.69 6.68 6.36 7.53 6.69 7.99 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.97 18.83 12.04 12.45 9.26 13.63 12.29 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.38 11.26 12.04 11.58 13.94 11.55 15.02 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 67.61 54.73 67.31 67.52 75.11 63.57 68.33 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 65.82 64.62 66.60 68.23 66.18 66.30 63.48 Dividend payout ratio 31.43 18.64 31.88 31.43 44.00 26.75 34.11

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Shares outstanding 63,565,690 63,564,028 56,367,924 56,304,860 56,142,207 Market value per share $ 35.75 $ 32.50 $ 30.54 $ 31.32 $ 33.68 Book value per share 42.13 41.82 41.77 41.25 40.92 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 26.36 26.02 23.89 23.32 22.92 Shareholders’ equity to assets 14.85 % 14.80 % 13.45 % 13.39 % 13.23 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 9.84 9.76 8.16 8.04 7.87 Leverage ratio 11.34 11.32 9.81 9.75 9.62 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.72 12.88 10.75 10.59 10.52 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.49 13.67 11.53 11.37 11.30 Total risk-based capital ratio 17.07 17.32 15.15 15.00 14.93

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,549 $ 10,438 $ 10,286 $ 10,506 $ 10,603 $ 41,779 $ 39,199 Fees and commissions 4,181 4,116 3,944 3,949 4,130 16,190 17,901 Insurance commissions — — 2,758 2,716 2,583 5,474 11,102 Wealth management revenue 6,371 5,835 5,684 5,669 5,668 23,559 22,132 Mortgage banking income 6,861 8,447 9,698 11,370 6,592 36,376 32,413 Gain on sale of insurance agency — 53,349 — — — 53,349 — Net losses on sales of securities (including impairments) — — — — (19,352 ) — (41,790 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — 56 620 56 620 BOLI income 3,317 2,858 2,701 2,691 2,589 11,567 10,463 Other 2,939 4,256 3,691 4,424 6,923 15,310 21,035 Total noninterest income $ 34,218 $ 89,299 $ 38,762 $ 41,381 $ 20,356 $ 203,660 $ 113,075 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 70,260 $ 71,307 $ 70,731 $ 71,470 $ 71,841 $ 283,768 $ 281,768 Data processing 4,145 4,133 3,945 3,807 3,971 16,030 15,195 Net occupancy and equipment 11,312 11,415 11,844 11,389 11,653 45,960 46,471 Other real estate owned 590 56 105 107 306 858 267 Professional fees 2,686 3,189 3,195 3,348 2,854 12,418 13,671 Advertising and public relations 3,840 3,677 3,807 4,886 3,084 16,210 14,726 Intangible amortization 1,133 1,160 1,186 1,212 1,274 4,691 5,380 Communications 2,067 2,176 2,112 2,024 2,026 8,379 8,238 Merger and conversion related expenses 2,076 11,273 — — — 13,349 — Other 16,638 13,597 15,051 14,669 14,871 59,955 53,906 Total noninterest expense $ 114,747 $ 121,983 $ 111,976 $ 112,912 $ 111,880 $ 461,618 $ 439,622

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 2,379 $ 4,499 $ 5,199 $ 4,535 $ 1,860 $ 16,612 $ 14,573 Fees, net 2,850 2,646 2,866 1,854 2,010 10,216 9,051 Mortgage servicing income, net 1,632 1,302 1,633 4,981 2,722 9,548 8,789 Total mortgage banking income $ 6,861 $ 8,447 $ 9,698 $ 11,370 $ 6,592 $ 36,376 $ 32,413

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,092,032 $ 1,275,620 $ 851,906 $ 844,400 $ 801,351 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,126,112 1,150,531 1,174,663 1,199,111 1,221,464 Securities available for sale, at fair value 831,013 764,844 749,685 764,486 923,279 Loans held for sale, at fair value 246,171 291,735 266,406 191,440 179,756 Loans held for investment 12,885,020 12,627,648 12,604,755 12,500,525 12,351,230 Allowance for credit losses on loans (201,756 ) (200,378 ) (199,871 ) (201,052 ) (198,578 ) Loans, net 12,683,264 12,427,270 12,404,884 12,299,473 12,152,652 Premises and equipment, net 279,796 280,550 280,966 282,193 283,195 Other real estate owned 8,673 9,136 7,366 9,142 9,622 Goodwill and other intangibles 1,003,003 1,004,136 1,008,062 1,009,248 1,010,460 Bank-owned life insurance 391,810 389,138 387,791 385,186 382,584 Mortgage servicing rights 72,991 71,990 72,092 71,596 91,688 Other assets 300,003 293,890 306,570 289,466 304,484 Total assets $ 18,034,868 $ 17,958,840 $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,403,981 $ 3,529,801 $ 3,539,453 $ 3,516,164 $ 3,583,675 Interest-bearing 11,168,631 10,979,950 10,715,760 10,720,999 10,493,110 Total deposits 14,572,612 14,509,751 14,255,213 14,237,163 14,076,785 Short-term borrowings 108,018 108,732 232,741 108,121 307,577 Long-term debt 430,614 433,177 428,677 428,047 429,400 Other liabilities 245,306 249,102 239,059 250,060 249,390 Total liabilities 15,356,550 15,300,762 15,155,690 15,023,391 15,063,152 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 332,421 332,421 296,483 296,483 296,483 Treasury stock (97,196 ) (97,251 ) (97,534 ) (99,683 ) (105,249 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,491,847 1,488,678 1,304,782 1,303,613 1,308,281 Retained earnings 1,093,854 1,063,324 1,005,086 978,880 952,124 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (142,608 ) (129,094 ) (154,116 ) (156,943 ) (154,256 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,678,318 2,658,078 2,354,701 2,322,350 2,297,383 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 18,034,868 $ 17,958,840 $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 12,746,941 $ 201,562 6.29 % $ 12,584,104 $ 204,935 6.47 % $ 12,249,429 $ 190,857 6.18 % Loans held for sale 250,812 3,564 5.69 % 272,110 4,212 6.19 % 199,510 3,329 6.68 % Taxable securities 1,784,167 9,408 2.11 % 1,794,421 9,212 2.05 % 2,050,175 9,490 1.85 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 261,679 1,400 2.14 % 262,621 1,390 2.12 % 282,698 1,558 2.20 % Total securities 2,045,846 10,808 2.11 % 2,057,042 10,602 2.06 % 2,332,873 11,048 1.89 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,025,294 12,030 4.67 % 894,313 11,872 5.28 % 552,301 7,839 5.63 % Total interest-earning assets 16,068,893 227,964 5.65 % 15,807,569 231,621 5.82 % 15,334,113 213,073 5.52 % Cash and due from banks 188,493 189,425 180,609 Intangible assets 1,003,551 1,004,701 1,011,130 Other assets 682,211 679,969 669,988 Total assets $ 17,943,148 $ 17,681,664 $ 17,195,840 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,629,685 $ 57,605 3.00 % $ 7,333,508 $ 60,326 3.26 % $ 6,721,053 $ 47,783 2.82 % Savings deposits 804,132 706 0.35 % 815,545 729 0.36 % 888,692 765 0.34 % Brokered deposits 60,298 1,013 6.68 % 150,991 1,998 5.25 % 632,704 8,594 5.39 % Time deposits 2,512,097 26,247 4.16 % 2,546,860 27,734 4.33 % 2,185,737 20,026 3.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,006,212 85,571 3.09 % 10,846,904 90,787 3.32 % 10,428,186 77,168 2.94 % Borrowed funds 556,966 6,891 4.94 % 562,146 7,258 5.14 % 564,715 7,310 5.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,563,178 92,462 3.18 % 11,409,050 98,045 3.41 % 10,992,901 84,478 3.05 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,502,931 3,509,266 3,703,050 Other liabilities 220,154 209,762 238,864 Shareholders’ equity 2,656,885 2,553,586 2,261,025 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,943,148 $ 17,681,664 $ 17,195,840 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 135,502 3.36 % $ 133,576 3.36 % $ 128,595 3.33 % Cost of funding 2.44 % 2.61 % 2.28 % Cost of total deposits 2.35 % 2.51 % 2.17 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 12,579,143 $ 801,807 6.37 % $ 11,963,141 $ 713,897 5.97 % Loans held for sale 224,734 13,614 6.06 % 181,253 11,807 6.51 % Taxable securities(1) 1,825,404 37,383 2.05 % 2,313,874 44,619 1.93 % Tax-exempt securities 264,615 5,746 2.17 % 332,749 7,634 2.29 % Total securities 2,090,019 43,129 2.06 % 2,646,623 52,253 1.97 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 772,274 39,557 5.12 % 568,155 30,375 5.35 % Total interest-earning assets 15,666,170 898,107 5.73 % 15,359,172 808,332 5.26 % Cash and due from banks 188,487 187,127 Intangible assets 1,006,665 1,012,239 Other assets 691,373 673,345 Total assets $ 17,552,695 $ 17,231,883 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,254,646 $ 226,563 3.12 % $ 6,357,753 $ 138,730 2.18 % Savings deposits 829,818 2,894 0.35 % 971,522 3,197 0.33 % Brokered deposits 237,164 12,942 5.46 % 697,699 36,039 5.17 % Time deposits 2,466,906 104,193 4.22 % 1,874,224 54,365 2.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,788,534 346,592 3.21 % 9,901,198 232,331 2.35 % Borrowed funds 566,332 28,989 5.12 % 910,080 45,661 5.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,354,866 375,581 3.31 % 10,811,278 277,992 2.57 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,509,958 3,979,951 Other liabilities 221,487 216,148 Shareholders’ equity 2,466,384 2,224,506 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,552,695 $ 17,231,883 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 522,526 3.34 % $ 530,340 3.45 % Cost of funding 2.53 % 1.88 % Cost of total deposits 2.42 % 1.67 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Earning asset mix: Loans held for investment 79.33 % 79.61 % 79.88 % 80.29 % 77.89 % Loans held for sale 1.56 1.72 1.30 1.43 1.18 Securities 12.73 13.01 15.21 13.34 17.23 Interest-bearing balances with banks 6.38 5.66 3.61 4.94 3.70 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Funding sources mix: Noninterest-bearing demand 23.25 % 23.52 % 25.20 % 23.61 % 26.91 % Interest-bearing demand(1) 50.64 49.16 45.73 48.80 42.98 Savings 5.34 5.47 6.05 5.58 6.57 Brokered deposits 0.40 1.01 4.31 1.60 4.72 Time deposits 16.67 17.07 14.87 16.60 12.67 Borrowed funds 3.70 3.77 3.84 3.81 6.15 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 151 $ 642 $ 283 $ 770 $ 219 Total accretion on purchased loans 616 1,089 1,117 3,402 4,166 Total impact on net interest income $ 767 $ 1,731 $ 1,400 $ 4,172 $ 4,385 Impact on net interest margin 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Impact on loan yield 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.03 % 0.04 %

(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,885,817 $ 1,804,961 $ 1,847,762 $ 1,869,408 $ 1,871,821 Lease financing 90,591 98,159 102,996 107,474 116,020 Real estate - construction 1,093,653 1,198,838 1,355,425 1,243,535 1,333,397 Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 3,488,877 3,440,038 3,435,818 3,429,286 3,439,919 Real estate - commercial mortgages 6,236,068 5,995,152 5,766,478 5,753,230 5,486,550 Installment loans to individuals 90,014 90,500 96,276 97,592 103,523 Total loans $ 12,885,020 $ 12,627,648 $ 12,604,755 $ 12,500,525 $ 12,351,230

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 110,811 $ 113,872 $ 97,795 $ 73,774 $ 68,816 Loans 90 days or more past due 2,464 5,351 240 451 554 Total nonperforming loans 113,275 119,223 98,035 74,225 69,370 Other real estate owned 8,673 9,136 7,366 9,142 9,622 Total nonperforming assets $ 121,948 $ 128,359 $ 105,401 $ 83,367 $ 78,992 Criticized Loans Classified loans $ 241,708 $ 218,135 $ 191,595 $ 206,502 $ 166,893 Special Mention loans 130,882 163,804 138,343 138,366 99,699 Criticized loans(1) $ 372,590 $ 381,939 $ 329,938 $ 344,868 $ 266,592 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 201,756 $ 200,378 $ 199,871 $ 201,052 $ 198,578 Net loan charge-offs $ 1,722 $ 703 $ 5,481 $ 164 $ 1,713 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.18 % 0.01 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.88 0.94 0.78 0.59 0.56 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.68 0.71 0.60 0.48 0.46 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.57 1.59 1.59 1.61 1.61 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 178.11 168.07 203.88 270.87 286.26 Criticized loans / total loans 2.89 3.02 2.62 2.76 2.16

(1) Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the fourth quarter of 2024, merger and conversion expenses and the gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 44,747 $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 195,457 $ 144,678 Income taxes 5,006 24,924 9,666 9,912 3,787 49,508 32,509 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 2,600 935 3,300 2,438 2,518 9,273 15,593 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 52,353 $ 98,314 $ 51,812 $ 51,759 $ 34,429 $ 254,238 $ 192,780 Merger and conversion expense 2,076 11,273 — — — 13,349 — Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (56 ) (620 ) (56 ) (620 ) Gain on sales of MSR (252 ) — — (3,472 ) (547 ) (3,724 ) (547 ) Gain on sale of insurance agency — (53,349 ) — — — (53,349 ) — Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) — — — — 19,352 — 41,790 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 54,177 $ 56,238 $ 51,812 $ 48,231 $ 52,614 $ 210,458 $ 233,403 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 44,747 $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 195,457 $ 144,678 Amortization of intangibles 1,133 1,160 1,186 1,212 1,274 4,691 5,380 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (283 ) (296 ) (233 ) (237 ) (240 ) (1,173 ) (1,012 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 45,597 $ 73,319 $ 39,799 $ 40,384 $ 29,158 $ 198,975 $ 149,046 Net income (GAAP) $ 44,747 $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 195,457 $ 144,678 Merger and conversion expense 2,076 11,273 — — — 13,349 — Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (56 ) (620 ) (56 ) (620 ) Gain on sales of MSR (252 ) — — (3,472 ) (547 ) (3,724 ) (547 ) Gain on sale of insurance agency — (53,349 ) — — — (53,349 ) — Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) — — — — 19,352 — 41,790 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (113 ) 12,581 — 691 (3,422 ) 13,389 (7,644 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 46,458 $ 42,960 $ 38,846 $ 36,572 $ 42,887 $ 165,066 $ 177,657 Amortization of intangibles 1,133 1,160 1,186 1,212 1,274 4,691 5,380 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (283 ) (296 ) (233 ) (237 ) (240 ) (1,173 ) (1,012 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 47,308 $ 43,824 $ 39,799 $ 37,547 $ 43,921 $ 168,584 $ 182,025 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,656,885 $ 2,553,586 $ 2,337,731 $ 2,314,281 $ 2,261,025 $ 2,466,384 $ 2,224,506 Average intangible assets (1,003,551 ) (1,004,701 ) (1,008,638 ) (1,009,825 ) (1,011,130 ) (1,006,665 ) (1,012,239 ) Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,653,334 $ 1,548,885 $ 1,329,093 $ 1,304,456 $ 1,249,895 $ 1,459,719 $ 1,212,267 Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,943,148 $ 17,681,664 $ 17,371,369 $ 17,203,013 $ 17,195,840 $ 17,552,695 $ 17,231,883 Average intangible assets (1,003,551 ) (1,004,701 ) (1,008,638 ) (1,009,825 ) (1,011,130 ) (1,006,665 ) (1,012,239 ) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,939,597 $ 16,676,963 $ 16,362,731 $ 16,193,188 $ 16,184,710 $ 16,546,030 $ 16,219,644 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,678,318 $ 2,658,078 $ 2,354,701 $ 2,322,350 $ 2,297,383 $ 2,678,318 $ 2,297,383 Intangible assets (1,003,003 ) (1,004,136 ) (1,008,062 ) (1,009,248 ) (1,010,460 ) (1,003,003 ) (1,010,460 ) Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,675,315 $ 1,653,942 $ 1,346,639 $ 1,313,102 $ 1,286,923 $ 1,675,315 $ 1,286,923 Total assets (GAAP) $ 18,034,868 $ 17,958,840 $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535 $ 18,034,868 $ 17,360,535 Intangible assets (1,003,003 ) (1,004,136 ) (1,008,062 ) (1,009,248 ) (1,010,460 ) (1,003,003 ) (1,010,460 ) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 17,031,865 $ 16,954,704 $ 16,502,329 $ 16,336,493 $ 16,350,075 $ 17,031,865 $ 16,350,075 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.99 % 1.63 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.65 % 1.11 % 0.84 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.03 0.97 0.90 0.86 0.99 0.94 1.03 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.07 1.75 0.98 1.00 0.71 1.20 0.92 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.16 2.21 1.20 1.21 0.79 1.45 1.12 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.20 1.27 1.20 1.13 1.21 1.20 1.35 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.11 1.05 0.98 0.93 1.08 1.02 1.12 Return on average equity (GAAP) 6.70 11.29 6.68 6.85 4.93 7.92 6.50 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 6.96 6.69 6.68 6.36 7.53 6.69 7.99 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 10.97 18.83 12.04 12.45 9.26 13.63 12.29 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 11.38 11.26 12.04 11.58 13.94 11.55 15.02 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 64,056,303 61,632,448 56,684,626 56,531,078 56,611,217 59,748,790 56,448,163 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.70 $ 1.18 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 3.27 $ 2.56 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 0.76 $ 2.76 $ 3.15 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 63,565,690 63,564,028 56,367,924 56,304,860 56,142,207 63,565,690 56,142,207 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 42.13 $ 41.82 $ 41.77 $ 41.25 $ 40.92 $ 42.13 $ 40.92 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 26.36 $ 26.02 $ 23.89 $ 23.32 $ 22.92 $ 26.36 $ 22.92 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP) 14.85 % 14.80 % 13.45 % 13.39 % 13.23 % 14.85 % 13.23 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 9.84 % 9.76 % 8.16 % 8.04 % 7.87 % 9.84 % 7.87 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 135,502 $ 133,576 $ 127,598 $ 125,850 $ 128,595 $ 522,526 $ 530,340 Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 34,218 $ 89,299 $ 38,762 $ 41,381 $ 20,356 $ 203,660 $ 113,075 Gain on sales of MSR (252 ) — — (3,472 ) (547 ) (3,724 ) (547 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (56 ) (620 ) (56 ) (620 ) Gain on sale of insurance agency — (53,349 ) — — — 53,349 — Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) — — — — 19,352 — 41,790 Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 33,966 $ 35,950 $ 38,762 $ 37,853 $ 38,541 $ 146,531 $ 153,698 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 114,747 $ 121,983 $ 111,976 $ 112,912 $ 111,880 $ 461,618 $ 439,622 Amortization of intangibles (1,133 ) (1,160 ) (1,186 ) (1,212 ) (1,274 ) (4,691 ) (5,380 ) Merger and conversion expense (2,076 ) (11,273 ) — — — (13,349 ) — Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 111,538 $ 109,550 $ 110,790 $ 111,700 $ 110,606 $ 443,578 $ 434,242 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.61 % 54.73 % 67.31 % 67.52 % 75.11 % 63.57 % 68.33 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.82 % 64.62 % 66.60 % 68.23 % 66.18 % 66.30 % 63.48 % Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 135,502 $ 133,576 $ 127,598 $ 125,850 $ 128,595 $ 522,526 $ 530,340 Net interest income collected on problem loans (151 ) (642 ) 146 (123 ) (283 ) (770 ) (219 ) Accretion recognized on purchased loans (616 ) (1,089 ) (897 ) (800 ) (1,117 ) (3,402 ) (4,166 ) Adjustments to net interest income $ (767 ) $ (1,731 ) $ (751 ) $ (923 ) $ (1,400 ) $ (4,172 ) $ (4,385 ) Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 134,735 $ 131,845 $ 126,847 $ 124,927 $ 127,195 $ 518,354 $ 525,955 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.36 % 3.36 % 3.31 % 3.30 % 3.33 % 3.34 % 3.45 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.34 % 3.32 % 3.29 % 3.28 % 3.29 % 3.31 % 3.42 % Adjusted Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 201,562 $ 204,935 $ 200,670 $ 194,640 $ 190,857 $ 801,807 $ 713,897 Net interest income collected on problem loans (151 ) (642 ) 146 (123 ) (283 ) (770 ) (219 ) Accretion recognized on purchased loans (616 ) (1,089 ) (897 ) (800 ) (1,117 ) (3,402 ) (4,166 ) Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 200,795 $ 203,204 $ 199,919 $ 193,717 $ 189,457 $ 797,635 $ 709,512 Loan yield (GAAP) 6.29 % 6.47 % 6.41 % 6.30 % 6.18 % 6.37 % 5.97 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.27 % 6.41 % 6.38 % 6.27 % 6.14 % 6.34 % 5.93 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense. The tax effect of the discrete gain on sale of insurance agency was calculated based on an estimated tax rate of 27.0%.



