First Commonwealth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands,For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
except per share data)December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Reported Results         
Net income$35,849  $32,086  $44,827  $142,572  $157,063 
Diluted earnings per share$0.35  $0.31  $0.44  $1.39  $1.54 
Return on average assets 1.23%  1.08%  1.56%  1.22%  1.42%
Return on average equity 10.16%  9.19%  14.11%  10.44%  12.80%
          
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)         
Core net income$36,067  $31,933  $44,964  $142,709  $172,697 
Core diluted earnings per share$0.35  $0.31  $0.44  $1.40  $1.70 
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$51,388  $50,949  $55,028  $207,551  $221,505 
Provision expense$6,490  $10,615  $(1,865) $29,170  $14,813 
Net charge-offs$13,691  $8,785  $16,338  $31,180  $30,152 
Reserve build/(release)(2)$(7,206) $2,458  $(16,619) $1,188  $14,812 
Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.23%  1.08%  1.56%  1.22%  1.56%
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.76%  1.72%  1.91%  1.78%  2.00%
Return on average tangible common equity 14.40%  13.09%  20.78%  14.94%  19.01%
Core return on average tangible common equity 14.48%  13.02%  20.85%  14.95%  20.86%
Core efficiency ratio 56.07%  56.66%  53.00%  55.36%  52.91%
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.54%  3.56%  3.65%  3.55%  3.81%


(1)Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2)Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

       

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income of $35.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.35 represent an increase of $3.8 million, or $0.04 per share from the previous quarter and a decrease of $9.0 million, or $0.09 per share from the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $51.4 million, an increase of $0.4 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $3.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Average deposits increased $207.1 million, or 8.7% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
  • Total loans increased $23.5 million, or 1.0% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by growth in the Equipment Finance and Commercial Real Estate portfolios
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $95.4 million decreased $1.4 million from the previous quarter and decreased $0.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Noninterest income (excluding a $0.2 million gain on investment securities in 3Q 2024) of $25.3 million decreased $0.8 million from the previous quarter
  • Noninterest expense (excluding $0.3 million of merger-related expenses in 4Q 2024) of $69.0 million decreased $1.0 million from the previous quarter
  • Total shareholders’ equity decreased $4.5 million from the previous quarter due to a $19.4 million increase in unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) from the previous quarter and share repurchases totaling $7.9 million

Profitability

  • Core return on average assets (ROAA) was 1.23% as compared to 1.08% in the previous quarter and 1.56% in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 1.76% as compared to 1.72% in the prior quarter and 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • The net interest margin of 3.54% decreased two basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 11 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 56.1% improved 59 basis points from the previous quarter

Strong capital position

  • Bank-level Total Regulatory Capital ratio of 13.6%, which represents $333.0 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 10.0%
  • A total of 476,979 shares at a weighted average price of $16.60 were repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2024 under the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $6.7 million as of December 31, 2024

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $6.5 million, a decrease of $4.1 million compared to the previous quarter
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.32%, as compared to 1.41% in the previous quarter
  • Total nonperforming loans decreased $13.3 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $13.7 million, an increase of $4.9 million from the previous quarter
    • Approximately $8.0 million of the quarterly net charge-offs were loans specifically reserved for in previous quarters
    • Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.61% in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.39% in the previous quarter

Subsequent to Fourth Quarter 2024

  • The company sold its remaining Visa-B shares in January 2025, resulting in a gain of approximately $5.1 million that will be recognized in the first quarter of 2025. The proceeds from the sale offset commensurate losses the company incurred as the result of the sale of securities with a book value of $53.7 million carrying a yield of 2.6%, followed by the purchase of securities with a yield of approximately 5.4%

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Earnings

  • Net income of $142.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.39
    • Core net income(1) was $142.7 million, or $1.40 diluted earnings per share, compared to $172.7 million, or $1.70 diluted earnings per share in the prior year
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision income(1) of $207.6 million decreased $14.0 million from the prior year

Profitability

  • The return on average assets (ROAA) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 1.22% as compared to 1.42% in the prior year
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 1.78% as compared to 2.00% in the prior year
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) increased 244 basis points to 55.36% compared to the prior year

Franchise Growth

  • Average deposits grew $451.1 million, or 5.0% compared to the prior year
    • End of period deposits grew $485.7 million, or 5.3% compared to the prior year
  • Total loans grew $37.2 million, or 0.4% compared to the prior year
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio was 93.4% for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 97.9% in the prior year

“Despite deposit pricing pressure challenges, higher credit costs, and six months of lost interchange revenue from the Durbin amendment, we ended 2024 with a robust pre-tax pre-provision ROA of 1.76% and an efficiency ratio of 56.07%, demonstrating the strength of our organization,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With historic highs in customer satisfaction and net promoter scores, we’re not just growing profitably but also building deeper trust and stronger connections with our customers.” Price continued, “Last year laid the foundation for sustainable growth, and as we move into 2025, our focus on mid-single-digit loan growth, core deposit acquisition, and operational efficiency will propel us forward.”

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $35.8 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to $32.1 million, or $0.31 per share in the third quarter of 2024 and $44.8 million, or $0.44 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $142.6 million, or $1.39 per share, compared to $157.1 million, or $1.54 per share for the same period in 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $95.4 million decreased $1.4 million from the previous quarter and decreased $0.6 million from the prior year quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a two basis point decrease in the net interest margin and a $219.5 million decrease in lower-yielding interest bearing bank deposits.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.54%, a decrease of two basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 11 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023. The total cost of funds decreased nine basis points due to a $442.9 million decrease in higher-cost short-term borrowings, partially offset by a $115.7 million increase in long-term borrowings and a 12 basis point decrease in the yield on loans. The total cost of deposits decreased one basis point to 2.07% as compared to the previous quarter.

Total average deposits increased $207.1 million, or 8.7% annualized in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter primarily due to a large commercial customer deposit received at the end of the previous quarter. Total end-of-period deposits decreased $67.5 million, or 2.7% annualized, from the previous quarter primarily due to seasonal withdrawals of public fund deposits.

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $10.6 million in the previous quarter. The decrease in provision expense during the quarter was primarily driven by higher specific reserves in the previous quarter and improved quantitative factors and loan mix.

Nonperforming loans totaled $61.5 million, a decrease of $13.3 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $22.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Nonperforming loans represented 0.68% of total loans as compared to 0.83% and 0.44% for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

At December 31, 2024, criticized loans totaled $224.2 million, a decrease of $17.8 million from the previous quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, net charge-offs were $13.7 million as compared to net charge-offs of $8.8 million in the previous quarter and $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily driven by the charge-off of three commercial credits totaling $8.0 million, for which $7.0 million in specific reserves had been previously provided.

Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans were 0.61%, 0.39% and 0.72% for the periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding $0.2 million gain on investment securities in 3Q 2024) totaled $25.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The $0.8 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in swap fee income, a $0.5 million increase in gain on sale of Mortgage loans and a $0.5 million gain on a limited partnership included in other revenue, partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease income from bank owned life insurance (BOLI).

For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income (excluding $0.2 million gain sale of investment securities in 2024 and $0.1 million loss on sale of investment securities in 2023) totaled $99.0 million, an increase of $2.3 million from the prior year. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to a $1.8 million increase in gain on sale of Mortgage loans, a $1.5 million increase gain on sale of SBA loans, a $1.5 million increase in BOLI income, a $1.3 million increase in Trust income and a $1.1 million increase in service charges, offsetting a $6.8 million decrease in card-related interchange income due to the Bank being subject to six months of the Durbin amendment.

Noninterest expense (excluding $0.3 million and $0.2 million of merger related expenses in 4Q 2024 and 4Q 2023, respectively) totaled $69.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $70.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $65.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The $1.0 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $1.3 million decrease in operational losses and a $0.6 million decrease in salaries and benefits, partially offset by a $0.8 million increase in accrued Pennsylvania shares tax obligations.

The core efficiency ratio was 56.07% during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to 56.66% in the previous quarter and 53.00% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense (excluding $0.4 million of merger related expenses and $0.4 million loss on the early redemption of subordinated debt in 2024 and $9.0 million of merger related expenses in 2023) totaled $270.0 million, as compared to $260.9 million in the prior year. The $9.1 million increase from the prior year was primarily driven by a $6.4 million increase in salaries and benefits, a $1.1 million increase in Pennsylvania shares tax obligations and a $0.6 million increase in occupancy costs, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in other professional fees and a $0.3 million decrease in FDIC insurance.

The core efficiency ratio was 55.36% for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 52.91% in the previous year.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,512 at December 31, 2024, 1,500 at September 30, 2024, and 1,475 at December 31, 2023.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, which represents a 4.0% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on February 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2025. This dividend represents a 3.1% projected annual yield utilizing the January 27, 2025 closing market price of $16.77.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2024 were 14.6%, 12.9%, 10.6% and 12.1%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 124 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2024   2024   2023   2024   2023 
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS         
Net interest income$95,081  $96,515  $95,737  $378,892  $385,676 
Provision for credit losses 6,490   10,615   (1,865)  29,170   4,160 
Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD             10,653 
Noninterest income 25,335   24,698   24,297   99,231   96,609 
Noninterest expense 69,304   70,070   65,180   270,745   269,917 
Net income 35,849   32,086   44,827   142,572   157,063 
Core net income (5) 36,067   31,933   44,964   142,709   172,697 
Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.35  $0.31  $0.44  $1.39  $1.54 
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6)$0.35  $0.31  $0.44  $1.40  $1.70 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS         
Return on average assets 1.23%  1.08%  1.56%  1.22%  1.42%
Core return on average assets (7) 1.23%  1.08%  1.56%  1.22%  1.56%
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.75%  1.73%  1.91%  1.78%  1.91%
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.76%  1.72%  1.91%  1.78%  2.00%
Return on average shareholders' equity 10.16%  9.19%  14.11%  10.44%  12.80%
Return on average tangible common equity (8) 14.40%  13.09%  20.78%  14.94%  19.01%
Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 14.48%  13.02%  20.85%  14.95%  20.86%
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 56.07%  56.66%  53.00%  55.36%  52.91%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.54%  3.56%  3.65%  3.55%  3.81%
          
Book value per common share$13.81  $13.79  $12.87     
Tangible book value per common share (11) 10.04   10.03   9.09     
Market value per common share 16.92   17.15   15.44     
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.130   0.130   0.125   0.515   0.495 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.68%  0.83%  0.44%    
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.55%  0.64%  0.36%    
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized) (4) 0.61%  0.39%  0.72%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases (4) 193.48%  168.77%  298.23%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases (4) 1.32%  1.41%  1.31%    
CAPITAL RATIOS         
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.1%  11.8%  11.5%    
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 9.1%  8.8%  8.4%    
Leverage Ratio 10.6%  10.3%  10.0%    
Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.9%  12.7%  11.9%    
Risk Based Capital - Total 14.6%  14.5%  13.9%    
Common Equity - Tier I 12.1%  12.0%  11.2%    


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2024 2024  2023   2024  2023 
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income$149,996$154,323 $144,257  $600,463 $529,998 
Interest expense 54,915 57,808  48,520   221,571  144,322 
Net Interest Income 95,081 96,515  95,737   378,892  385,676 
Provision for credit losses 6,490 10,615  (1,865)  29,170  4,160 
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD         10,653 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 88,591 85,900  97,602   349,722  370,863 
Net securities gains (losses) 1 88     (5,446) (103)
Gain on VISA exchange  106     5,664   
Trust income 3,031 3,242  2,549   11,821  10,516 
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,749 5,840  5,595   22,518  21,437 
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,654 3,087  2,825   11,546  10,929 
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,418 2,278  1,211   6,361  4,875 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,645 1,151  776   5,795  3,951 
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 3,076 2,576  1,740   9,111  6,744 
Card-related interchange income 3,923 4,137  7,218   21,887  28,640 
Derivative mark-to-market 95 (153) (13)  (46) 14 
Swap fee income 797 88  490   885  1,519 
Other income 2,946 2,258  1,906   9,135  8,087 
Total Noninterest Income 25,335 24,698  24,297   99,231  96,609 
Salaries and employee benefits 38,025 38,618  36,232   149,287  142,871 
Net occupancy 4,769 4,858  4,637   19,783  19,221 
Furniture and equipment 4,360 4,335  4,372   17,453  17,308 
Data processing 4,039 3,879  3,986   15,582  15,010 
Pennsylvania shares tax 1,968 1,126  351   5,422  4,364 
Advertising and promotion 1,358 1,960  1,061   5,535  5,713 
Intangible amortization 1,368 1,223  1,210   5,024  4,983 
Other professional fees and services 1,557 1,448  1,543   5,533  5,919 
FDIC insurance 1,436 1,638  1,646   5,973  6,260 
Litigation and operational losses 920 2,181  1,378   4,592  4,641 
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 99 132  107   451  204 
Loss on early redemption of subordinated debt       369   
Merger and acquisition 277   174   391  9,034 
Other operating expenses 9,128 8,672  8,483   35,350  34,389 
Total Noninterest Expense 69,304 70,070  65,180   270,745  269,917 
Income before Income Taxes 44,622 40,528  56,719   178,208  197,555 
Income tax provision 8,773 8,442  11,892   35,636  40,492 
Net Income$35,849$32,086 $44,827  $142,572 $157,063 
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 101,758,450 102,237,941  102,114,664   101,758,450  102,114,664 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 101,963,018 102,418,964  102,264,768   102,205,497  101,822,201 
       


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
      
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2024   2024   2023 
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)     
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$105,051  $126,598  $125,436 
Interest-bearing bank deposits 28,358   455,711   21,557 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,178,577   1,165,392   1,071,857 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 405,639   430,425   419,009 
Loans held for sale 51,991   46,785   29,820 
      
Loans and leases 8,983,754   8,965,500   8,968,761 
Allowance for credit losses (118,906)  (126,112)  (117,718)
Net loans and leases 8,864,848   8,839,388   8,851,043 
      
Goodwill and other intangibles 383,352   384,172   386,535 
Other assets 567,120   534,728   554,231 
Total Assets$11,584,936  $11,983,199  $11,459,488 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$2,249,615  $2,463,971  $2,388,533 
      
Interest-bearing demand deposits 688,596   671,667   629,138 
Savings deposits 4,989,342   4,953,206   4,886,781 
Time deposits 1,750,466   1,656,708   1,287,857 
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,428,404   7,281,581   6,803,776 
      
Total deposits 9,678,019   9,745,552   9,192,309 
      
Short-term borrowings 80,139   538,828   597,835 
Long-term borrowings 262,985   136,285   186,757 
Total borrowings 343,124   675,113   784,592 
      
Other liabilities 158,628   152,918   168,313 
Shareholders' equity 1,405,165   1,409,616   1,314,274 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$11,584,936  $11,983,199  $11,459,488 



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,Yield/September 30,Yield/December 31,Yield/ December 31,Yield/December 31,Yield/
 2024Rate2024Rate2023Rate 2024Rate2023Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN          
            
Assets           
Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3)$9,034,0965.97%$9,004,8086.09%$8,974,6135.89% $9,013,7426.02%$8,714,7705.64%
Interest bearing bank deposits 58,4695.22% 278,0065.49% 112,7225.61%  164,3395.52% 176,1465.39%
Securities (FTE)(1) 1,620,8233.43% 1,542,7923.34% 1,353,2402.85%  1,536,8123.27% 1,260,8542.37%
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 10,713,3885.58% 10,825,6065.68% 10,440,5755.49%  10,714,8935.62% 10,151,7705.23%
Noninterest-earning assets 912,328  950,926  961,555   940,073  940,083 
Total Assets$11,625,716 $11,776,532 $11,402,130  $11,654,966 $11,091,853 
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits$5,703,7632.22%$5,657,7962.27%$5,540,3641.90% $5,636,5532.20%$5,508,1821.46%
Time deposits 1,730,2514.32% 1,575,9754.40% 1,217,3563.81%  1,549,9994.32% 972,7353.28%
Short-term borrowings 98,1134.28% 541,0104.62% 548,6805.43%  444,4534.60% 439,5564.95%
Long-term borrowings 252,0645.07% 136,4085.44% 186,8605.75%  186,5505.51% 186,6875.45%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 7,784,1912.81% 7,911,1892.91% 7,493,2602.57%  7,817,5552.83% 7,107,1602.03%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,293,343  2,286,482  2,434,560   2,298,065  2,552,596 
Other liabilities 144,153  189,571  213,492   173,426  205,224 
Shareholders' equity 1,404,029  1,389,290  1,260,818   1,365,920  1,226,873 
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,841,525  3,865,343  3,908,870   3,837,411  3,984,693 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$11,625,716 $11,776,532 $11,402,130  $11,654,966 $11,091,853 
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.54% 3.56% 3.65%  3.55% 3.81%


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
  2024  2024  2023 
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail   
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:   
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$1,250,669 $1,263,008 $1,310,405 
Commercial real estate 3,124,704  3,069,438  3,053,152 
Equipment finance loans and leases 427,320  366,527  232,944 
Real estate construction 475,367  522,548  541,633 
Total Commercial 5,278,060  5,221,521  5,138,134 
    
Consumer Loan Portfolio:   
Closed-end mortgages 1,849,223  1,878,980  1,926,254 
Home equity lines of credit 492,480  495,396  490,622 
Real estate construction 8,017  18,227  56,102 
Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,349,720  2,392,603  2,472,978 
    
Auto & RV loans 1,280,645  1,275,765  1,277,969 
Direct installment 25,935  26,425  27,167 
Personal lines of credit 47,313  47,076  49,355 
Student loans 2,081  2,110  3,158 
Total Other Consumer 1,355,974  1,351,376  1,357,649 
Total Consumer Portfolio 3,705,694  3,743,979  3,830,627 
Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 8,983,754  8,965,500  8,968,761 
Loans held for sale 51,991  46,785  29,820 
Total Loans and Leases$9,035,745 $9,012,285 $8,998,581 
    
    
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
  2024  2024  2023 
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL   
Nonperforming Loans and Leases:   
Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis$45,827 $50,929 $24,997 
Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition 15,629  23,794  14,475 
Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases$61,456 $74,723 $39,472 
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 895  669  422 
Repossessions ("Repos") 792  1,188  1,024 
Total Nonperforming Assets$63,143 $76,580 $40,918 
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 2,064  1,191  9,436 
Classified loans and leases 96,296  114,751  87,056 
Criticized loans and leases 224,175  241,962  210,187 
    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.70% 0.85% 0.46%
Allowance for credit losses$118,906 $126,112 $117,718 
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$4,102 $5,870 $9,951  $14,699 $18,701 
Real estate construction 1,057       1,086   
Commercial real estate 6,620  1,381  4,579   8,501  6,126 
Residential real estate (27) 55  58   113  314 
Loans to individuals 1,939  1,479  1,750   6,781  5,011 
Net Charge-offs$13,691 $8,785 $16,338  $31,180 $30,152 
       
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.61% 0.39% 0.72%  0.35% 0.35%
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 47.40% 120.83% (11.42)%  93.55% 13.80%
Provision for credit losses$6,490 $10,615 $(1,865) $29,170 $4,160 


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.

   
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2024 2024 2023  2024 2023
       
Interest income$149,996$154,323$144,257 $600,463$529,998
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1) 354 342 314  1,347 1,237
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 150,350 154,665 144,571  601,810 531,235
Interest expense 54,915 57,808 48,520  221,571 144,322
Net interest income, (FTE) (1)$95,435$96,857$96,051 $380,239$386,913


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
       
Net Income$35,849 $32,086 $44,827  $142,572 $157,063 
Intangible amortization 1,368  1,223  1,210   5,024  4,983 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (287) (257) (254)  (1,055) (1,046)
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$36,930 $33,052 $45,783  $146,541 $161,000 
       
Average Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity$1,404,029 $1,389,290 $1,260,818  $1,365,920 $1,226,873 
Less: intangible assets 383,620  384,404  386,896   384,844  380,016 
Tangible Equity 1,020,409  1,004,886  873,922   981,076  846,857 
Less: preferred stock           
Tangible Common Equity$1,020,409 $1,004,886 $873,922  $981,076 $846,857 
       
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.40% 13.09% 20.78%  14.94% 19.01%


 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
       
Core Net Income:      
Total Net Income$35,849 $32,086 $44,827  $142,572 $157,063 
Net securities (gains) losses (1) (194)    (218) 103 
Tax benefit of net securities gains   41     46  (22)
Merger and acquisition related expenses 277    174   391  9,034 
Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses (58)   (37)  (82) (1,897)
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD          10,653 
Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD          (2,237)
(5) Core net income$36,067 $31,933 $44,964  $142,709 $172,697 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 101,963,018  102,418,964  102,264,768   102,205,497  101,822,201 
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.35 $0.31 $0.44  $1.40 $1.70 
       
Intangible amortization 1,368  1,223  1,210   5,024  4,983 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (287) (257) (254)  (1,055) (1,046)
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$37,148 $32,899 $45,920  $146,678 $176,634 
       
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.48% 13.02% 20.85%  14.95% 20.86%


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
Core Return on Average Assets:      
Total Net Income$35,849 $32,086 $44,827  $142,572 $157,063 
Total Average Assets 11,625,716  11,776,532  11,402,130   11,654,966  11,091,853 
Return on Average Assets 1.23% 1.08% 1.56%  1.22% 1.42%
       
Core Net Income (5)$36,067 $31,933 $44,964  $142,709 $172,697 
Total Average Assets 11,625,716  11,776,532  11,402,130   11,654,966  11,091,853 
(7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.23% 1.08% 1.56%  1.22% 1.56%


 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
Core Efficiency Ratio:      
Total Noninterest Expense$69,304 $70,070 $65,180  $270,745 $269,917 
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:      
Intangible amortization 1,368  1,223  1,210   5,024  4,983 
Merger and acquisition related 277    174   391  9,034 
Noninterest Expense - Core$67,659 $68,847 $63,796  $265,330 $255,900 
       
Net interest income, (FTE)$95,435 $96,857 $96,051  $380,239 $386,913 
Total noninterest income 25,335  24,698  24,297   99,231  96,609 
Net securities (gains) losses (1) (194)    (218) 103 
Total Revenue 120,769  121,361  120,348   479,252  483,625 
       
Adjustments to Revenue:      
Derivative mark-to-market 95  (153) (13)  (46) 14 
Total Revenue - Core$120,674 $121,514 $120,361  $479,298 $483,611 
       
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio 56.07% 56.66% 53.00%  55.36% 52.91%


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
    
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
  2024  2024  2023 
Tangible Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$1,405,165 $1,409,616 $1,314,274 
Less: intangible assets 383,352  384,172  386,535 
Tangible Equity 1,021,813  1,025,444  927,739 
Less: preferred stock      
Tangible Common Equity$1,021,813 $1,025,444 $927,739 
    
Tangible Assets:   
Total assets$11,584,936 $11,983,199 $11,459,488 
Less: intangible assets 383,352  384,172  386,535 
Tangible Assets$11,201,584 $11,599,027 $11,072,953 
    
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 9.12% 8.84% 8.38%
    
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 101,758,450  102,237,941  102,114,664 
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share$10.04 $10.03 $9.09 


 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023
Pre-tax pre-provision income:      
Net interest income$95,081 $96,515 $95,737 $378,892 $385,676
Noninterest income 25,335  24,698  24,297  99,231  96,609
Noninterest expense 69,304  70,070  65,180  270,745  269,917
Pre-tax pre-provision income$51,112 $51,143 $54,854 $207,378 $212,368
       
Net securities (gains) losses$(1)$(194)$ $(218)$103
Merger and acquisition related expenses 277    174  391  9,034
Core pre-tax pre-provision income$51,388 $50,949 $55,028 $207,551 $221,505
       
Net charge-offs$13,691 $8,785 $16,338 $31,180 $30,152