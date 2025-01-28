Ashland reports financial results for first quarter fiscal 20251, reiterates outlook for full-year fiscal 2025

Sales of $405 million, down 14 percent from the prior-year quarter

Previously announced carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), methylcellulose (MC) and nutraceuticals portfolio optimization initiatives (collectively, “Portfolio Optimization”) reduced overall sales by approximately $50 million or 11 percent versus the prior-year quarter. Excluding Portfolio Optimization, sales declined 3 percent versus prior-year quarter

Loss from continuing operations of $166 million, or loss of $3.51 per diluted share

Adjusted income from continuing operations excluding intangibles amortization expense of $14 million, or $0.28 per diluted share

Net loss of $165 million, or loss of $3.50 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $61 million, down 13 percent from the prior-year quarter. Portfolio Optimization reduced overall Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $8 million or 11 percent versus the prior-year quarter. Excluding Portfolio Optimization, Adjusted EBITDA declined two percent versus prior-year quarter

Cash flows used by operating activities of $30 million; ongoing free cash flow 2 of negative $26 million

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced financial results1 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended December 31, 2024, and issued its full-year fiscal 2025 outlook. Ashland, a global additives and specialty ingredients company, holds leadership positions in high-quality, consumer-focused markets including pharmaceuticals, personal care and architectural coatings.

"Since announcing the sale agreement for our Avoca business, we are nearing the final stages of our portfolio optimization activities. The last stage will be to fully implement our $30 million cost reduction plan to offset the stranded costs and gross profit loss from the sale of the nutraceutical business,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer of Ashland. “Ashland continues to demonstrate strategic progress and operating discipline amid softer market conditions, generally consistent with the first-quarter update shared at our strategy day event in December. Organic sales volumes declined by one percent, primarily due to lower demand in Europe and inventory control actions by our pharmaceutical customers. This decline was mostly offset by improved sales volumes in Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates. Pricing impacts moderated in the quarter, reflecting our team’s disciplined approach to a stable raw material environment."

“Given the significant uncertainty surrounding trade policy under the incoming U.S. administration, we moved major annual maintenance turnarounds to the first quarter. This builds greater resilience to respond to potential trade and economic changes. While this action shifted planned expenses forward, it significantly enhanced our operational flexibility to navigate uncertain markets. With our Portfolio Optimization behind us, our top priority is to advance our strategy through execution discipline, globalizing four high-quality business lines and advancing the commercialization of our new technology platforms. In the near term, our focus remains on delivering and accelerating cost savings and enhancing productivity initiatives.”

Sales in the first quarter were $405 million, versus $473 million in the prior-year quarter. Portfolio Optimization reduced overall sales by approximately $50 million or 11 percent during the first quarter as certain lower margin products were curtailed or divested. Excluding Portfolio Optimization, sales declined three percent versus prior-year quarter. Lower sales volumes within Life Sciences were mostly offset by organic sales volume improvement within the Personal Care, Specialty Additives and Intermediates segments. Overall pricing was down two percent versus the prior year, primarily within the Intermediates and Life Science segments. Foreign currency unfavorably impacted sales by $1 million.

Net loss was $165 million, down from net income of $26 million in the prior-year quarter. Loss from continuing operations was $166 million, down from income of $28 million in the prior-year quarter, or a loss of $3.51 per diluted share, down from income of $0.54. Adjusted income from continuing operations excluding intangibles amortization expense was $14 million, down from $23 million in the prior-year quarter, or $0.28 per diluted share, down from $0.45. Adjusted EBITDA was $61 million, down 13 percent from $70 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by Portfolio Optimization, reduced pricing, and increased selling, administrative, research and development (SARD) expenses, primarily related to the reset of variable compensation expenses. This was partially offset with a production volume recovery versus inventory corrective actions in the prior year. Excluding Portfolio Optimization, Adjusted EBITDA declined two percent versus prior-year quarter.

Average diluted shares outstanding totaled 48 million in the first quarter, down from 51 million in the prior-year quarter following the company’s share repurchase activities over the past 12 months.

Cash flows used by operating activities totaled $30 million, compared to cash flows provided by operating activities of $201 million in the prior-year quarter. Ongoing free cash flow2 totaled negative $26 million compared to $66 million in the prior-year quarter as inventory corrective actions and lower variable compensation payouts favorably impacted the prior year.

Reportable Segment Performance

To aid in the understanding of Ashland’s ongoing business performance, the results of Ashland’s reportable segments are described below on an adjusted basis. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to operating income in Table 4. Free cash flow, ongoing free cash flow and Adjusted operating income are reconciled in Table 6 and Adjusted income from continuing operations, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding intangible amortization expense are reconciled in Table 7 of this news release. These adjusted results are considered non-GAAP financial measures. For a full description of the non-GAAP financial measures used, see the “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” section that further describes these adjustments below.

Life Sciences

First quarter Life Sciences sales declined 33 percent year-over-year to $134 million, primarily due to the combined effects of Portfolio Optimization and reduced pharma sales volumes. Portfolio Optimization primarily includes divesting the Nutraceuticals segment and exiting low-margin nutrition business, reducing year-over-year sales by approximately $41 million or 21 percent. Excluding Portfolio Optimization, sales were down 12 percent year-over-year driven primarily by lower pharma sales. Reduced pharma sales primarily represent the softening of market demand and customer inventory control actions, particularly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and lower pricing from reductions implemented in fiscal year 2024. Despite a softer market, globalization business lines, injectables and oral solid dosage film coatings, continued to deliver double-digit sales growth. Foreign currency had a $1 million unfavorable impact on sales when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating income was $14 million compared to $32 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $28 million, down 42 percent from $48 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower Adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects Portfolio Optimization and lower pharma sales on reduced volumes and carry-over pricing. Portfolio Optimization reduced Life Sciences Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $8 million during the first quarter. Foreign currency had a negligible impact on Adjusted EBITDA when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Personal Care

Personal Care delivered strong performance in the first quarter, with sales increasing four percent year-over-year to $134 million. Portfolio Optimization reduced personal care sales by approximately $2 million or two percent during the first quarter. Portfolio Optimization primarily includes exiting low-margin oral-care business. Excluding Portfolio Optimization, sales were up six percent year-over-year. This growth was driven by higher sales volumes across skin care, hair care, and biofunctionals end-markets. Bolstered by strength in Asia, demand increased in most regions, more than offsetting weakness in Europe. Foreign currency had a negligible impact on sales when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating income was $12 million compared to $2 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $30 million, up 36 percent from $22 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA growth primarily reflects the impact of higher sales and production volumes. Foreign currency had a negligible impact on Adjusted EBITDA when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Specialty Additives

Sales were $115 million, down six percent from the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting Portfolio Optimization which reduced Specialty Additives sales by approximately $7 million or six percent during the first quarter. Portfolio Optimization primarily includes exiting low-margin construction business. Excluding Portfolio Optimization, sales were stable year-over-year. This stability was achieved despite modestly lower pricing, which was offset by increased sales volumes. Higher sales volumes in performance specialties were partially offset by moderately lower coatings, with notable weakness in China and EMEA. Foreign currency had a negligible impact on sales when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating loss was $3 million compared to a loss of $11 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million, up 117 percent from $6 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA growth primarily reflects the impact of higher production volumes when compared to last year’s inventory corrective actions. Foreign currency had a negligible impact on Adjusted EBITDA when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Intermediates

Sales were stable versus the prior-year quarter at $33 million. This consistent performance was delivered across both merchant and captive sales. Merchant sales totaled $22 million, driven by higher sales volumes, primarily n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), which offset a decrease in overall pricing. Captive internal butanediol (BDO) sales remained consistent at $11 million and are recognized at market-based pricing. Foreign currency had a negligible impact on sales when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating income was $3 million compared to $7 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $6 million, down 40 percent from $10 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting lower pricing, unfavorable product mix, partially offset by higher production volumes. Foreign currency had a negligible impact on Adjusted EBITDA when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Unallocated & Other

Unallocated and other expense was $202 million compared to $27 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting a non-cash impairment on the Avoca business. Adjusted unallocated and other expense EBITDA was $16 million, in-line with the prior-year quarter.

Financial Outlook

Ashland continues to proactively drive performance by leveraging growth catalysts, such as expanding high-performing business lines into new markets and commercializing new technology platforms, while simultaneously accelerating cost savings and optimizing its portfolio through the planned sale of Avoca. This diversified strategy aims to drive growth and improve business mix while improving cost structure to ultimately support the company's full-year outlook.

As expected, the first quarter was seasonally slow. Aside from weaker demand in Europe and the effects of extended plant shutdowns, Ashland’s performance is generally aligned with planning assumptions. The company is monitoring a potential European recovery and trade policy shifts, but has not observed any market dynamics that would necessitate a revision of its outlook. Despite uncertainty surrounding potential trade policy changes, Ashland is well-prepared following the completion of its annual maintenance turnarounds.

Overall, Ashland continues to expect full fiscal year sales in the range of $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $430 million to $470 million.

"Ashland is taking decisive action to deliver on our commitments," said Novo. "Our strong financial foundation allows us to invest strategically in our future while proactively addressing challenges. By focusing on commercial and operational excellence, accelerating cost savings, and advancing key growth initiatives, we are confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value. We are well-positioned to deliver on our goals with high-impact, self-help efforts underway. I look forward to sharing more insight into our plans as well as our outlook during our earnings call tomorrow morning," Novo concluded.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

