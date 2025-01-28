GE Aerospace Workers Stage Demonstration at Aero Engines Conference Warn: “Don’t Let GE Crash Like Boeing!”

FORT WORTH, TX, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GE Aerospace union workers converged on the 2025 Aero-Engines and Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance (ELTF) Americas Conference with banners declaring “Don’t Let GE Crash Like Boeing: Stop Stock Buybacks—Invest in Skilled Workers.” The demonstration included distributing leaflets with a QR code linking to an Open Letter addressed to industry leaders, highlighting the risks of prioritizing Wall Street over critical workforce investments.

Boeing’s recent troubles —including a strike by 33,000 machinists last fall—have drawn intense scrutiny to the aerospace industry’s treatment of its unionized workforce. Now, as GE Aerospace heads toward national contract negotiations set to expire in June, workers warn that failure to invest in skilled labor could jeopardize GE’s reputation and product quality and on time delivery, mirroring Boeing’s past missteps.

“Our contract covers four facilities in four different states and over 2,000 GE Aero workers,” said Jerry Carney, IUE-CWA GE Conference Chair. “We don’t want GE making the same mistakes Boeing did. This is a chance for GE to step up, bargain in good faith, and prioritize people, product, and real engineering over financial engineering.”

“Remember, Boeing poured $80 billion into stock buybacks and dividends while undermining its skilled workforce and cutting R&D. The result was production delays, debt, and tragic losses. We can’t let GE follow that path.”

GE Aerospace reported robust profits last quarter and is in the midst of a $15 billion stock buyback program. Workers say these funds should be redirected into fair wages, secure retirements, better health care and improved working conditions—a necessary investment to attract and retain skilled aerospace talent amid a wave of retirements.

“Working people need to be treated with respect and paid fairly,” Carney added. “For decades, the aviation industry has chipped away at wages and benefits, which leads to low morale and makes it hard to attract new recruits. A new social contract that respects aviation workers is essential to keep our nation flying safely and on time.”

Industry observers and stakeholders are encouraged to closely monitor the relationship between GE management and its union workforce in the coming months, and to support a fair contract that prioritizes investing in the product and skilled workers—rather than short-term gains for Wall Street or shareholders. Workers emphasize that neglecting workforce development compromises reliability and timely delivery, ultimately affecting airlines, passengers, and the broader aerospace ecosystem.

“Those of us on the factory floor see just how vital a stable, well-supported workforce is for building reliable engines,” said one GE Aerospace worker. “We invite all stakeholders to stand with us in championing our open letter’s call for a new social contract—one that truly invests in people and keeps GE at the forefront of aviation.”

Representing more than 2,000 GE Aerospace employees across four states, IUE-CWA members are responsible for building, testing, repairing, and innovating the advanced engines powering commercial and military aviation. They have launched an Open Letter to the Aviation Industry detailing their concerns and demands for a sustainable future.

