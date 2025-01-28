Transocean Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2024 Earnings Release Date

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 785-424-1116 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and refer to conference code 540196.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on February 18, 2025. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-1152, passcode 540196. The replay also will be available on the company's website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 34 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 26 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Analyst Contact:

Alison Johnson

+1 713-232-7214

Media Contact:

Pam Easton

+1 713-232-7647