Trump Administration's First Week

Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/01/28/1-week-of-the-new-trump-era/





ThinkCareBelieve has written an article on President Trump's first full week in office in his second term. The article has videos of President Trump's mind-blowing Monday 1/27/2025 update and the fantastic first White House presser with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. There are updates on ICE arrest and how the US Army Corps of Engineers turned the water back on in California. The article has an update on tariffs and how President Trump intends to use them and his announcement about how he intends to abolish income tax.

The article published by ThinkCareBelieve also has a section on the operation to find the half a million missing children and a report on the 64 ways that Joe Biden undermined border security by Speaker of The House, Mike Johnson. This report details just how the United States gained the sharp increase in illegal aliens through the open southwest border, and how the policies changed and put in place led to the crime and missing children crisis we are all dealing with now.

All of The Trump Administration's information can be found at whitehouse.gov





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

The is a momentous time right now in our world. We are entering a new golden age. The United States is now a meritocracy, where people will be rewarded on the basis of merit.

