Borregaard ASA: Key information related to the cash dividend

29 January 2025: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)

At a meeting on 28 January 2025, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2024 of NOK 4.25 per share.

Dividend amount: 4.25 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 10 April 2025

Ex-date: 11 April 2025

Record date: 14 April 2025

Payment date: 23 April 2025

Date of approval: 10 April 2025

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 29 January 2025

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



