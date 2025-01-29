Borregaard ASA: Key information related to the cash dividend

29 January 2025: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)
At a meeting on 28 January 2025, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2024 of NOK 4.25 per share.
Dividend amount: 4.25 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 10 April 2025
Ex-date: 11 April 2025
Record date: 14 April 2025
Payment date: 23 April 2025
Date of approval: 10 April 2025
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 29 January 2025
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.