NEXTGEN DIGITAL ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $1.2 MILLION & PURCHASE OF XRP COINS

Fredericton, New Brunswick, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, due to significant market demand and further to its news release on January 10, 2025 and January 23, 2025 , that it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $1,000,000 to $1,200,000. The upsized offering (the “Offering”) will consist of up to 937,500 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $1.28 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $1.60 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay finder’s fees on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for corporate development, marketing, and general working capital.

The Company plans to complete a second tranche of the Offering in the coming weeks.

The Company is also pleased to announce, further to its news release on December 20,2024 detailing its expanded corporate strategy, that it has began the process of building a strategic position in Ripple (“XRP”). XRP, developed by Ripple Labs, is a high-speed, scalable, and decentralized public blockchain aiming to improve global payments by enabling faster, cheaper, and more reliable cross-border transactions. Unlike traditional payment systems, which in some case may take days to settle, XRP proposes to facilitate near-instantaneous transactions at a fraction of the cost(1).

NextGen views XRP as an important asset in the future of global institutional finance, offering shareholders exposure to a cryptocurrency that aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and traditional banking systems.

“We are excited to announce our decision to upsize the offering from $1.0 million to $1.2 million due to strong demand,” said Alexander Tjiang, Interim CEO of NextGen. “This financing underscores the confidence our investors have in our business strategy and growth potential. We are also excited to execute on our strategy of democratizing cryptocurrency investing and curating a portfolio of selected cryptocurrencies to maximize shareholder value. We look forward to continue driving forward with our strategy and participating in the potential of blockchain technology.”

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) (FSE:Z12) is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, with a dual focus on digital assets and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The Company is committed to democratizing access to cryptocurrencies by providing investors with exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets through a regulated public vehicle, offering a seamless entry into the growing cryptocurrency market. In parallel, NextGen operates a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, known as cloud AI hosting (“Cloud AI Hosting”), delivering advanced infrastructure solutions for AI-driven applications.

For More Information:

Alexander Tjiang, Interim Chief Executive Officer

(416) 300-7398

https://nextgendigital.ca/

‎info@nextgendigital.ca

