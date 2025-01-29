China and Global Automotive Smart Surface Industry Report 2024: Smart Surface Models Have a Growth Rate of 34.7% - Distribution of Smart Surface Models by Vehicle Class/Price Range/OEM

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Smart Surface Industry Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on automotive smart surface: 'Plastic material + touch solution' has become mainstream, and sales of smart surface models soared by 105.1% year on year



In this report, smart surface refers to an interior technology that is used outside the vehicle or inside the cabin and is integrated with various interior materials (including but not limited to leather, fabric, wood, glass, plastic, natural fiber, metal, etc.) through electronic sensors. It can be 'functionalized' (for decoration or issuing commands) and can generate light and heat, or issue commands, sounds, etc. when activated.



Sales of smart surface models surged by 105.1% year on year

Camry



The 2024 Camry uses electrostatic touch and patterned transparent panel at the center console, supporting touch control on air-conditioner temperature, wind direction, glass heating and other functions.



Buick



Buick GL8/GL8 NEV's front doors are equipped with a Smart Touch light-sensing panel using a new fusion process. When not activated, it blends into the interior style. When activated, it allows seat position adjustment and door locking/unlocking.



Cost control is the key to mass production of smart surfaces



In 2024, the penetration rate of automotive smart surfaces is still lower than 5%. The key to further expanding mass production is to solve the process and cost issues. Wherein, the cost of smart surfaces is mainly composed of materials, process and maintenance.



Materials cost



In addition to electronic components, smart surface trim materials mainly include plastic, metal, wood veneer, translucent leather and fabric. The most common material in 2024 is plastic. Related smart surface models prefer to use the combination of 'plastic material' and 'touch solution'. It is expected that this solution will still prevail during 2024-2025.



Process cost



There are multiple smart surface production process routes, including IMD (including IML/IMR), IME and OMD. In actual applications, manufacturers will choose the process route according to cost and effect. Compared with 2023, the number of smart surface supply chain manufacturers in 2024 further increases, and the IME process is used on a larger scale. Compared with routes such as IML/IMR, IME can achieve lighter weight and more complex processes despite high cost.

How smart surface design improves customer experience



In 2024, the most common interaction mode of smart surfaces is touch, which is easier to operate than traditional buttons and can effectively avoid mis-operation. In the case of Awinic's smart surface solution, its touch-superimposed pressure-sensitive button design can effectively reduce false triggers, and the haptic feedback effect can also restore the touch of traditional micro switches, allowing users to obtain clear feedback during operation, improving the accuracy and comfort of operation.



For smart surface design, consumers pay more attention to the three aspects: enhancing the sense of technology, optimizing space utilization and aesthetics, and personalized customization.



Enhance the sense of technology

Automotive smart surface fully meets customers' pursuit of a sense of technology, with the cool touch interaction mode and futuristic display effects:



In terms of touch sensing, capacitive touch technology is used to build a highly sensitive touch sensing matrix. Whether it is a light touch, a slide or a multi-touch gesture, it can achieve accurate and rapid response. The response time can be as low as a few milliseconds, effectively avoiding the adverse experience caused by operation delays.



In terms of touch feedback, the built-in precision haptic feedback device, such as linear resonant brake or eccentric rotating mass motor, can generate suitable vibration feedback according to touch operation. For example, when selecting a menu, a gentle and short vibration will be generated; when confirming an important operation, a slightly stronger and longer-lasting vibration prompt will be given, thus simulating the real touch of buttons and enhancing the intuitiveness and confirmability of the operation.



In terms of display, Micro LED or OLED technology is used to present functional logos in an intuitive graphical interface.



In March 2024, Antolin unveiled NEXUS, a door panel concept which is equipped with a touch smart surface. In addition to vision lighting, it also provides heating function using the interior adaptive thermal surface technology. Meanwhile, it supports electronic rearview mirror function for the 3D hologram driving assistance system, providing different information about the road outside the vehicle when needed.



Optimize space utilization and aesthetics



The complex layout of traditional buttons is easy to make the cockpit look cluttered, while smart surfaces can reduce the number of physical buttons through integrated design, for example, use electronic integration technologies such as system-in-package (SiP) and multi-chip module (MCM) to highly integrate such electronic components as originally scattered microcontroller unit (MCU), touch chip, display driver IC and various sensors into a compact module, effectively reducing the physical space occupied by electronic components and creating favorable conditions for optimizing the layout of other cockpit components.



The smart surfaces of relevant models in 2024 all support invisible touch function when not activated, making the overall cockpit more concise and elegant, creating a spacious, comfortable and beautiful visual experience in a limited space. For example, on the smart surface center console, multiple physical buttons originally used to control the air conditioning system, audio system, window lifting and driving mode switching are integrated into one or several simple touch zones. By presenting intuitive function icons and operation prompts on the display interface, it will make it easier for occupants to complete various complex operations.



In April 2024, Marelli launched a new invisible smart surface product, which adopts the design concept of 'screen-free cockpit'. The product is designed at the co-pilot seat, and installs a screen under the translucent surface trim with a thin film material covered with tiny holes on the surface. When activated, lights or LED/OLED in it will light up, and the light will pass through the tiny holes to display the control interface; when not wakened up, it will blend into the interior surface.



Personalization



Different consumers have different preferences for car interiors. Smart surfaces can be designed through process schemes to achieve different function layouts and display effects to meet personalized needs of consumers. For example, consumers can set theme color, display content, etc. of the center console smart surface as they like.



In April 2024, Changshu Automotive Trim launched a door ambient light, which is composed of wood grain LED, translucent PU leather and translucent fabric from top to bottom. All the three allows users to customize lighting later. Wherein, the wood grain LED enables occupants to customize the virtual touch function via the embedded inductive vibration mechanism.

In 2024, automotive smart surfaces find very rapid adoption, with a rising penetration rate:

From January to September 2023, sales of models equipped with smart surfaces reached 256,000 units.

From January to September 2024, sales of models equipped with smart surfaces climbed to 525,000 units, soaring by 105.1% on a like-on-lie basis, with a penetration rate of 3.4%.

From the perspective of installation locations, smart surfaces are mainly concentrated in steering wheel, center console, doors, dashboard functional zone, etc., providing sensing/temperature control/lighting functions.

From January to September 2024, among the smart surface models, most applied smart surfaces to the center console, with sales up to 234,000 units; those that applied smart surfaces to doors, ceiling, and steering wheel grew rapidly year on year, with sales reaching 111,000 units, 21,000 units, and 75,000 units, respectively.

Automotive Smart Surface Industry Trend Analysis

Development Trends of Automotive Smart Surface: Overview

Smart Surface Models Have a Growth Rate of 34.7%

The "Plastic Material + IML/IME" Solution is Expected to Become the Mainstream Solution

Distribution of Smart Surface Models by Vehicle Class/Price Range/OEM

Low-cost Materials and Technologies Are Becoming More Important

Multiple Technology Routes in Parallel

Combination of Smart Surface HMI Design and Multimodal Interaction

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive Smart Surface Industry

1.1 Definition of Automotive Smart Surface

1.2 Development History of Automotive Smart Surface

1.3 Introduction to Automotive Smart Surface Technology

1.4 Automotive Intelligent Surface Materials

1.5 Installation Places of Automotive Smart Surface



2 Automotive Smart Surface Tier1s

2.1 FORVIA

2.2 Antolin

2.3 Continental

2.4 Marelli

2.5 Yanfeng

2.6 Minth Group

2.7 Changshu Automotive Trim (CAIP)

2.8 Joyson Electronics



3 Automotive Smart Surface Supply Chain Companies

3.1 Dupont

3.2 Tactotek

3.3 CondAlign

3.4 Covestro

3.5 Marquardt

3.6 CGT

3.7 UltraSense

3.8 TouchNetix

3.9 Sekisui

3.10 e2ip

3.11 Canatu

3.12 Kurz

3.13 MacDermid

3.14 Nextinput

3.15 Daming Electronics

3.16 Ways Electron

3.17 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronics

3.18 Zhenghai Technology

3.19 Tinychip

3.20 Awinic Technology

3.21 Sunlord Electronics

3.22 CVA Chip



4 OEM Solutions for Automotive Smart Surface: Summary of Smart Surface Models

4.1 Mercedes-Benz

4.2 BMW

4.3 Ferrari

4.4 Volkswagen

4.5 SAIC-GM Buick

4.6 FAW Hongqi

4.7 Changan Avatr

4.8 Geely

4.9 Chery

4.10 SAIC IM Motors

4.11 Other Smart Surface Models

4.11.1 Denza N7/8

4.11.2 ARCFOX Kaola

4.11.3 Camry

4.11.4 Xpeng X9

4.11.5 Luxeed R7

4.11.6 Cadillac

