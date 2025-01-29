North America Ride-hailing Advertising Markets 2024-2045: Transformational Growth Driven by to the Use of AI and Advanced Display Technology and Data-driven Targeting

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ride-hailing Advertising Market, North America, 2024 to 2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the ride-hailing advertising industry in North America, focusing on both in-app and on-car advertising. It explores how advertising has become a significant revenue stream for ride-hailing companies, analyzing current and future trends. The ride-hailing industry has evolved its business model over the years, developing new strategies to attract drivers. The surge in digital advertising spending, coupled with advancements in data-driven targeting and display technology, has created a growing opportunity for ride-hailing advertising.



Vehicles, as mobile advertising platforms, can reach significantly larger audiences than traditional outdoor advertising. This has prompted the industry to introduce on-car advertising solutions. Concurrently, ride-hailing apps have become platforms for in-app advertising, leveraging user data for targeted campaigns.

This report examines these advertising segments in the ride-hailing industry, providing detailed analysis and relevant case studies for each. It examines the factors driving and restraining growth in this space and analyzes the opportunities emerging from the changes in the market for stakeholders and market players to leverage.



Key Topics Covered:



Transformation

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Ride-hailing Advertising Industry

Ecosystem

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Ride-hailing Advertising: Competitive Environment

Ride-hailing Advertising: Segmentation

Ride-hailing Advertising: Definition

Ride-hailing Advertising: Trends

Ride-hailing Advertising: Regulatory Landscape

Ride-hailing Advertising: Technologies

Ride-hailing Advertising: Technology, Location Services

Ride-hailing Advertising: Technology, Data Services

Ride-hailing Advertising: Technology, Communication Services

Ride-hailing Advertising: Challenges

Ride-hailing Advertising: Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity Analysis: In-app Advertising

In-app Advertising: Definitions

Different Stages of In-app Advertising

In-app Advertising: Measurement & KPIs

In-app Advertising: Advantages

Case Study 1: Ryde

Case Study 2: Uber

Case Study 3: Lyft

Case Study 4: Grab

Growth Opportunity Analysis: On-car Advertising

On-car Advertising: Definitions

Different Stages of On-car Advertising

Types of On-car Advertising

On-car Advertising: Advantages

Case Study 1: Hangry Media

Case Study 2: Firefly

Case Study 3: Vugo

Case Study 4: Wrapify

Case Study 5: Alfi

Ride-hailing Advertising: Future Growth Opportunities

Ride-hailing Advertising: Future Technology Trends

Ride-hailing Advertising: Robotaxis as a Growth Opportunity

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Interactive Ads

Growth Opportunity 2: ML

Growth Opportunity 3: Personalized Advertising Based on Data Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njv89h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.