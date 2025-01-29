Disclosure of choice of the home Member State and the competent authority for the needs for the Transparency Directive

Paris, January 29, 2025

Disclosure of choice of the home Member State and the competent authority for the needs for the Transparency Directive

In accordance with article 222-1 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Caisse Française de Financement Local specifies that its home Member State, according to the Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of December 15th, 2004 (the Transparency Directive) modified, is France and that as a consequence, the competent authority for the control of the compliance with its obligations regarding regulated information is the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

