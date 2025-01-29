Sports Sunglasses Market to hit USD 6.19 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sports sunglasses market size was valued at USD 3.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rising participation in outdoor sports and recreational activities, alongside increased awareness about the importance of eye protection. Technological advancements in sunglasses, including enhanced UV protection and improved durability, are further fueling demand in the market.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/12466

A notable trend shaping the sports sunglasses market is the growing preference for polarized lenses, which significantly improve visual clarity and reduce glare. These lenses are especially favored by outdoor enthusiasts for their ability to minimize eye strain and enhance performance. Additionally, the industry is witnessing a shift toward eco-friendly materials as consumers become more environmentally conscious, prompting manufacturers to explore sustainable production options.

The sports sunglasses market is segmented by type into polarized and non-polarized sunglasses. Polarized sunglasses have experienced notable growth due to their ability to improve visibility and reduce eye fatigue in outdoor settings. Their increasing adoption reflects the growing consumer focus on premium, high-performance products that enhance functionality. Manufacturers are incorporating features such as scratch resistance, anti-fog coatings, and advanced UV protection to cater to this demand, thereby driving the segment's expansion.

In terms of distribution channels, the sports sunglasses market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, brand outlets, and online platforms. Hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for approximately 36.4% of the market share in 2023 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2032. The convenience of offering diverse brands and styles in one location has made this channel a preferred choice for consumers. Additionally, promotional campaigns, discounts, and exclusive collections in these outlets have contributed to their dominance. Meanwhile, online platforms are gaining traction with a projected CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, driven by the ease of shopping and access to a wider product range.

The United States leads the North America sports sunglasses market, valued at USD 945.6 million in 2023 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2032. Lifestyle shifts and growing awareness of eye health have fueled demand for advanced eyewear solutions. Manufacturers are leveraging innovative designs, lightweight materials, and environmentally friendly production methods to meet evolving consumer expectations, while strategic marketing efforts are enhancing brand recognition and loyalty.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/12466

Major players in sports sunglasses market include Adidas Group, Christopher Cloos, Columbia Sportswear Company, Decathlon Group, EssilorLuxottica Group, Liberty Sports Inc., Nike Inc., Panda Optics, POC Sports, Rudy Project SpA, Safilo Group SpA, Taizhou Baiyu Eyewear Co. Ltd., Titan Company Limited, Under Armour Inc., and Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co. Ltd among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2032

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technological overview

3.5 Key news & initiatives

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Increasing popularity of outdoor sports and recreational activities

3.7.1.2 Advancements in sunglass technology

3.7.1.3 Growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High competition among established and new players

3.7.2.2 Fluctuating raw material costs and supply chain disruptions

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Consumer buying behavior analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse more eyewear industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/eyewear/84

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.