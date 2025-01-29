China's Antimony Resource Exports Anticipated to Encounter Significant Shifts Post-2024 Export Control Policy

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Antimony Resources Export Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China is the world's largest producer and exporter of antimony. According to data from the United States Geological Survey, the global antimony ore reserves in 2023 were approximately 2.17 million tons, concentrated in China, Russia, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, Myanmar etc. China's antimony ore production accounted for as much as 48% of the world's production.



On December 3, 2024, the Ministry of Commerce of China issued an announcement, announcing the prohibition of dual-use items from being exported to U.S. military users or for military purposes. In principle, the export of dual-use items such as gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials to the United States will not be permitted in order to safeguard national security and interests. The announcement has been officially implemented since December 3, 2023. If export operators violate the above provisions and transfer or provide relevant dual-use items originating in the People's Republic of China to organizations and individuals in the United States, they will be held accountable according to law.



From 2019 to 2023, China's antimony resource exports showed an overall downward trend. In 2023, 50,889 tons of China's antimony resources have been exported , a year-on-year decrease of 8.3%; the export value of antimony resources was US$456 million, a year-on-year decrease of 20.9%. However, in 2024, China's antimony resource exports have rebounded. As of October 2024, the export value of antimony resources has reached approximately US$489 million, a year-on-year increase of 25.8%.



From 2019 to October 2024, the average export price of China's antimony resources generally showed a fluctuating upward trend. From 2019 to October 2024, the average export price of China's antimony resources rose from US$5.66 per kilogram to US$13.54 per kilogram, reaching a peak in recent years.



From 2019 to 2023, China exported antimony resources to about 76 countries and regions around the world, with a diversified export structure and a variety of antimony resource categories. Specifically, it includes antimony sulfide, antimony oxide, antimony powder, unwrought antimony, raw antimony, other antimony ores and their concentrates, antimony products and even unwrought lead with antimony as the main doping element. The main categories are antimony oxide, unwrought antimony and other antimony ores and their concentrates (distinguished from raw antimony as a beneficiation product).



The United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan are the main destinations for China's antimony resource exports, divided by export value. he United States was the largest export destination for China's antimony resource in 2023.In 2023, China exported about 12,070 tons of antimony resources to the United States, accounting for 23.7% of China's total antimony resource exports that year. In 2023, the amount of antimony resources exported by China to the United States was approximately US$121.72 million, accounting for 26.7% of the total export value.



China is the main producer and exporter of antimony resources in the world. Since China began to impose stricter controls on antimony resource exports from December 3, 2024, it is predicted that in 2025, China's antimony resources export volume and value will decline significantly compared with 2023-2024, and the export structure and price will also change more significantly.



Key Questions Answered:

What are the main driving forces, challenges and opportunities for China's antimony resource exports during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which companies are the main players in China's antimony resource export market and what are their competitive benchmarks?

What is the expected revenue from China's antimony resource export market during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

What strategies have the major players in the market adopted to increase their market share in the industry?

Which segment of China's antimony resource export market is expected to dominate the market in 2034?

What are the competitive advantages of the main players in China's antimony resource export market?

What are the main limiting factors that inhibit the growth of China's antimony resource exports?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis of Antimony Resources Exports in China (2019-2023)

1.1 Export Scale of Antimony Resources in China

1.1.1 Export Volume of Antimony Resources in China

1.1.2 Export Value of Antimony Resources in China

1.1.3 Export Price of Antimony Resources in China

1.2 Major Exports Destinations of China's Antimony Resources



2 Analysis of Antimony oxide Exports in China (2019-2023)

2.1 Export Volume of Antimony Oxide in China

2.2 Export Value of Antimony Oxide in China

2.3 Export Price of Antimony Oxide in China

2.4 Major Exports Destinations of China's Antimony Oxide



3 Analysis of Unwrought antimony Exports in China (2019-2023)

3.1 Export Volume of Unwrought Antimony in China

3.2 Export Value of Unwrought Antimony in China

3.3 Export Price of Unwrought Antimony in China

3.4 Major Exports Destinations of China's Unwrought Antimony



4 Analysis of Other antimony ores and concentrates Exports in China (2019-2023)

4.1 Export Volume of Other Antimony Ores and Concentrates in China

4.2 Export Value of Other Antimony Ores and Concentrates in China

4.3 Export Price of Other Antimony Ores and Concentrates in China

4.4 Major Exports Destinations of China's Other Antimony Ores and Concentrates



5 Analysis of Major Export Destinations of China's Antimony Resources (2019-2023)

5.1 United States

5.2 Japan

5.3 South Korea

5.4 India

5.5 China Taiwan

5.6 Others Export Destinations



6. Outlook for the Export of Antimony Resources in China, 2025-2034

6.1 Factors Affecting China's Antimony Resource Exports

6.2 Forecast for the Export of Antimony Resources in China, 2025-2034

6.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

6.2.2. Forecast of Major Export Destinations

6.2.3. Forecast of Main Types of Antimony Resources for Export



