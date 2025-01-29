North America and Europe Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE) Truck Industry Research 2024-2034: Sales is Expected to Grow More than 61 Times Between 2025 and 2034 and Reach 23,640 Units

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck Market, North America and Europe, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
H2ICE sales is expected to grow more than 61 times between 2025 and 2034 and reach 23,640 units across North America and Europe, with North America contributing more than 53% of the sales. More than 96% of the sales across the 2 regions will come from the heavy-duty segment, given the applications, range, and re-fueling accessibility factors.
Recent cutbacks in EV investments due to lower consumer interest and higher raw material prices can boost alternative ICE vehicles, such as H2ICE, with lower price premiums that consumers can readily adopt in the short-to-medium term. ICEs running on hydrogen require minimal modifications and offer good customer value. These fuels can be made available at existing fuel stations without the need to upgrade or drastically change existing electricity infrastructure.
H2ICE can provide use cases for a wide range of applications, overlapping with both BEVs and FCEVs. The availability of hydrogen for refueling will remain a major impediment and make H2ICE more suitable for regional, long-haul, and heavy-duty applications and less attractive for urban applications. In the short term, the cost of hydrogen and the accessibility to refueling stations will be major factors in H2ICE adoption. However, in the long term, H2ICE will lose competitiveness in terms of cost of ownership, when compared to zero-emission vehicles, due to falling prices of BEV and FCEV components, as well as the lower cost of electricity.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What are the major differences between conventional ICE and Hydrogen ICE trucks?
- What are the applications and use cases of H2ICE in medium and heavy duty trucks?
- Drivers and challenges to growth of H2ICE adoption in the truck market?
- Projected sales forecast and long term prospects of H2ICE technology in trucks?
- How does H2ICE truck Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compare against conventional ICE and FCEV trucks over the short, medium and long term?
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Development of the Hydrogen Ecosystem
- Alternative Low-emission Technology
- Opportunities Through ICE
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck Market
Growth Environment
- Key Differences between H2ICEs and Conventional ICEs
- Conventional ICEs vs. H2ICEs vs. Electric Trucks
- Volume Forecast - North America and Europe H2ICE Sales
Ecosystem in the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck Market
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
Hydrogen Economy
- Hydrogen Types Based on Production Methods
- Use of Hydrogen in Transportation
- Hydrogen in Trucks: H2ICEs vs. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)
- Delivery of Hydrogen
H2ICE versus Conventional ICE
- Comparison of Key Fuel Characteristics
- Comparison of Key Engine Parameters
- Comparison of Engine Performance Curves
- H2ICE Fuel Injection Methods
- Energy Efficiency: H2ICEs vs. Others
- H2ICEs vs. Conventional ICEs: Emissions
- H2ICEs vs. Conventional ICEs: ATSs
- H2ICEs vs. Conventional ICEs: Key Components and Parts
- H2ICEs vs. Conventional ICEs: Changes to Vehicle Architecture
H2ICE Ecosystem
- Drivers
- Restraints
- H2ICE Technology Roadmap for M&HD Trucks
- H2ICE Applications
- H2ICE Use Cases
- OEMs Working on H2ICEs
- H2ICE Product Launch Roadmap
- H2ICE Key Engine Details
- H2ICE Key Engine Specifications
- Regulations, Incentives, and Targets for H2ICE or Hydrogen Adoption
Growth Generator in H2ICE Volume Forecast
- Volume Forecast - North America H2ICE Sales
- Volume Forecast - Europe H2ICE Sales
- Volume Forecast: Key Factors Influencing H2ICE Adoption
- Long-term Prediction and the H2ICE Life Cycle
H2ICE TCO Analysis
- TCO Analysis - Key Assumptions
- TCO Analysis-Cost per Mile Comparison
- TCO Analysis - Components and Costs, MY 2024
- TCO Analysis - Breakdown and Comparison, MY 2024
- TCO Analysis - Components and Costs, MY 2029
- TCO Analysis - Breakdown and Comparison, MY 2029
- TCO Analysis - Components and Costs, MY 2034
- TCO Analysis - Breakdown and Comparison, MY 2034
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ac4lso
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.