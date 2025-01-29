North America and Europe Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE) Truck Industry Research 2024-2034: Sales is Expected to Grow More than 61 Times Between 2025 and 2034 and Reach 23,640 Units

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck Market, North America and Europe, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



H2ICE sales is expected to grow more than 61 times between 2025 and 2034 and reach 23,640 units across North America and Europe, with North America contributing more than 53% of the sales. More than 96% of the sales across the 2 regions will come from the heavy-duty segment, given the applications, range, and re-fueling accessibility factors.

Recent cutbacks in EV investments due to lower consumer interest and higher raw material prices can boost alternative ICE vehicles, such as H2ICE, with lower price premiums that consumers can readily adopt in the short-to-medium term. ICEs running on hydrogen require minimal modifications and offer good customer value. These fuels can be made available at existing fuel stations without the need to upgrade or drastically change existing electricity infrastructure.



H2ICE can provide use cases for a wide range of applications, overlapping with both BEVs and FCEVs. The availability of hydrogen for refueling will remain a major impediment and make H2ICE more suitable for regional, long-haul, and heavy-duty applications and less attractive for urban applications. In the short term, the cost of hydrogen and the accessibility to refueling stations will be major factors in H2ICE adoption. However, in the long term, H2ICE will lose competitiveness in terms of cost of ownership, when compared to zero-emission vehicles, due to falling prices of BEV and FCEV components, as well as the lower cost of electricity.



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the major differences between conventional ICE and Hydrogen ICE trucks?

What are the applications and use cases of H2ICE in medium and heavy duty trucks?

Drivers and challenges to growth of H2ICE adoption in the truck market?

Projected sales forecast and long term prospects of H2ICE technology in trucks?

How does H2ICE truck Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compare against conventional ICE and FCEV trucks over the short, medium and long term?

Growth Opportunity Universe

Development of the Hydrogen Ecosystem

Alternative Low-emission Technology

Opportunities Through ICE

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck Market

Growth Environment

Key Differences between H2ICEs and Conventional ICEs

Conventional ICEs vs. H2ICEs vs. Electric Trucks

Volume Forecast - North America and Europe H2ICE Sales

Ecosystem in the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck Market

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Hydrogen Economy

Hydrogen Types Based on Production Methods

Use of Hydrogen in Transportation

Hydrogen in Trucks: H2ICEs vs. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Delivery of Hydrogen

H2ICE versus Conventional ICE

Comparison of Key Fuel Characteristics

Comparison of Key Engine Parameters

Comparison of Engine Performance Curves

H2ICE Fuel Injection Methods

Energy Efficiency: H2ICEs vs. Others

H2ICEs vs. Conventional ICEs: Emissions

H2ICEs vs. Conventional ICEs: ATSs

H2ICEs vs. Conventional ICEs: Key Components and Parts

H2ICEs vs. Conventional ICEs: Changes to Vehicle Architecture

H2ICE Ecosystem

Drivers

Restraints

H2ICE Technology Roadmap for M&HD Trucks

H2ICE Applications

H2ICE Use Cases

OEMs Working on H2ICEs

H2ICE Product Launch Roadmap

H2ICE Key Engine Details

H2ICE Key Engine Specifications

Regulations, Incentives, and Targets for H2ICE or Hydrogen Adoption

Growth Generator in H2ICE Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast - North America H2ICE Sales

Volume Forecast - Europe H2ICE Sales

Volume Forecast: Key Factors Influencing H2ICE Adoption

Long-term Prediction and the H2ICE Life Cycle

H2ICE TCO Analysis

TCO Analysis - Key Assumptions

TCO Analysis-Cost per Mile Comparison

TCO Analysis - Components and Costs, MY 2024

TCO Analysis - Breakdown and Comparison, MY 2024

TCO Analysis - Components and Costs, MY 2029

TCO Analysis - Breakdown and Comparison, MY 2029

TCO Analysis - Components and Costs, MY 2034

TCO Analysis - Breakdown and Comparison, MY 2034

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

