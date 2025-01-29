Flat Panel Display Market to surpass USD 313.5 billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flat Panel Display Market was valued at USD 173.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 313.5 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is driven by advancements in display technologies, including OLED, QLED, and MicroLED, which offer enhanced image quality, energy efficiency, and sleek designs. These innovations are gaining popularity across various sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications.

Continuous investments in research and development by industry leaders are paving the way for innovative solutions, such as flexible and foldable displays. These advancements are expected to open new growth opportunities in the market. The surging demand for devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and televisions further fuels this expansion. Key features such as ultra-high-definition (UHD) resolution, touchscreen interfaces, and smart functionalities are accelerating the adoption of advanced display technologies. This trend is particularly prominent in emerging economies, where rising disposable incomes and an expanding middle-class population are driving the demand for modern electronics.



The market is segmented by technology into liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), LED, quantum dot display, and others. LCDs held the largest market share of 40.1% in 2024, attributed to their affordability, reliability, and versatility. Widely used in applications such as televisions, monitors, and automotive displays, LCDs remain a preferred choice for both consumer and commercial purposes. Innovations like in-plane switching (IPS) technology and quantum dot enhancements have improved color accuracy and viewing angles, ensuring the continued relevance of LCDs despite competition from newer technologies.



In terms of material, the market is categorized into glass-based and polymer-based displays. Glass-based displays are anticipated to generate USD 239.1 billion in revenue by 2034, driven by their durability, optical clarity, and compatibility with advanced display technologies. Their applications span devices such as smartphones, televisions, and automotive displays. Additionally, advancements in thin glass manufacturing are enabling lighter, more flexible designs, while the recyclability of glass aligns with growing sustainability efforts.

The United States dominated the North American flat panel display market in 2024, accounting for 75% of the regional share. The strong demand for high-resolution electronics and the adoption of digital displays in commercial and industrial applications drive this growth. The country’s role as a hub for technological innovation and development further strengthens its position in the global market.

Flat Panel Display Market Players

Companies including AU Optronics Corporation, Barco NV, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Corning Incorporated, E Ink Holdings Inc., EverDisplay Optronics Co., Ltd. (EDO), HannStar Display Corporation, Innolux Corporation, Japan Display Inc. (JDI), and Kyocera Corporation are some firms working in Flat panel display industry.



This flat panel display market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue ( USD Billion ) & (Volume Unit) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

Market, By Technology

Liquid crystal display (LCD) Twisted nematic (TN) In-Plane switching (IPS) Vertical alignment (VA) Advanced fringe field switching (AFFS)

Organic light emitting diode (OLED) Active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) Passive-matrix OLED (PMOLED)

LED

Quantum dot display Quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) Quantum dot LCD (QD-LCD)

Others

Market, By Display Type

Flexible displays

Transparent displays

3D displays

Conventional flat displays

