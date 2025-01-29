Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

 | Source: Southside Bancshares, Inc. Southside Bancshares, Inc.

  • Fourth quarter net income of $21.8 million;
  • Fourth quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.71;
  • Annualized return on fourth quarter average assets of 1.03%;
  • Annualized return on fourth quarter average tangible common equity of 14.12%(1); and
  • Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.04% of total assets.


TYLER, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.  Southside reported net income of $21.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.5 million, or 25.8%, compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2023.  Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.14, or 24.6%, to $0.71 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $0.57 for the same period in 2023.  The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was 10.54%, compared to 9.31% for the same period in 2023.  The annualized return on average assets was 1.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.85% for the same period in 2023.

“For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income increased $1.8 million to $88.5 million when compared to 2023, earnings per share increased $0.09 to $2.91, and the return on average tangible common equity was 14.92%. For 2024, loan growth was 3.0% and linked quarter loans increased $83.5 million, or 7.3% annualized, most of which occurred in December,” stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside.  “We recorded losses of $540,000 associated with two branch closures during 2024. Linked quarter our net interest margin decreased 12 basis points. Asset quality metrics remain solid with the nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreasing to 0.04%.  Late fourth quarter loan growth combined with anticipated mid-single digit 2025 loan growth should lead to an increasing net interest margin during 2025.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $21.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $4.5 million, or 25.8%.  Earnings per diluted common share were $0.71 and $0.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.  The increase in net income was a result of the increase in noninterest income and the decrease in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense and a decrease in net interest income.  Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 1.03% and 10.54%, respectively, compared to 0.85% and 9.31%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 56.08% and 54.00%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 53.30% and 50.86%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 53.94% and 51.90%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. 

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $53.7 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 1.4%, from the same period in 2023.  The decrease in net interest income was due to the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets and increases in the average rate paid on and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets.  Linked quarter, net interest income decreased $1.8 million, or 3.2%, compared to $55.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, due to the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets, partially offset by the decrease in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities, the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets and the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.70% and 2.83%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.83% and 2.99%, respectively, for the same period in 2023.  Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased from 2.82% and 2.95%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest income was $12.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $9.8 million, or 391.0%, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was due to a decrease in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income. The decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS was due to a net loss of $10.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, related to the strategic repositioning of the securities portfolio. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $4.1 million, or 50.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.  The increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income and a decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS.  The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in swap fee income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an impairment charge of $868,000 on the sale of approximately $10 million of AFS municipal securities and the unwind of the related fair value swaps realized during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $3.0 million, or 8.5%, to $38.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.2 million for the same period in 2023, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, other noninterest expense, professional fees and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in advertising, travel and entertainment expense.  On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $1.8 million, or 5.0%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, other noninterest expense and professional fees.

Income tax expense increased $2.5 million, or 111.2%, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.  On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.3 million, or 6.1%.  Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 17.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 11.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.  On a linked quarter basis, the ETR was 17.6% for both the three months ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024.  The higher ETR for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in net tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $88.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $86.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $1.8 million, or 2.1%.  Earnings per diluted common share were $2.91 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.82 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 3.2%.  The increase in net income was primarily a result of the increase in noninterest income, decrease in provision for credit losses and the increase in net interest income, partially offset by the increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense.  Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 were 1.06% and 11.03%, respectively, compared to 1.11% and 11.50%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 55.69% and 53.52%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 53.81% and 51.30%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023. 

Net interest income was $216.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $215.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $1.1 million, or 0.5%, due to increases in the average balance and the average yield of interest earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average rate paid on and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 2.74% and 2.88%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.92% and 3.09%, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income was $41.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.9 million, or 16.5%, compared to $35.8 million for the same period in 2023.  The increase was primarily due to a decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS and an increase in brokerage services income, partially offset by decreases in the net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income and deposit services income.

Noninterest expense was $147.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $140.6 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $6.6 million, or 4.7%.  The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, software and data processing expense and other noninterest expense, partially offset by decreases in advertising, travel and entertainment expense and amortization of intangibles.

Income tax expense increased $4.4 million, or 30.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.  Our ETR was approximately 17.6% and 14.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.  The higher ETR for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in net tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At December 31, 2024, Southside had $8.52 billion in total assets, compared to $8.28 billion at December 31, 2023 and $8.36 billion at September 30, 2024.

Loans at December 31, 2024 were $4.66 billion, an increase of $137.1 million, or 3.0%, compared to $4.52 billion at December 31, 2023.  Linked quarter, loans increased $83.5 million, or 1.8%, due to increases of $157.1 million in commercial real estate loans and $4.3 million in commercial loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $48.0 million in construction loans, $15.0 million in 1-4 family residential loans, $11.1 million in municipal loans and $3.8 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at December 31, 2024 were $2.81 billion, an increase of $209.8 million, or 8.1%, compared to $2.60 billion at December 31, 2023.  Linked quarter, securities increased $116.3 million, or 4.3%, from $2.70 billion at September 30, 2024. 

Deposits at December 31, 2024 were $6.65 billion, an increase of $104.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to $6.55 billion at December 31, 2023.  Linked quarter, deposits increased $218.5 million, or 3.4%, from $6.44 billion at September 30, 2024.  During the three months ended December 31, 2024, public fund deposits increased $156.8 million, or 14.6%, compared to September 30, 2024.

At December 31, 2024, we had 178,662 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $33,000.  Our estimated uninsured deposits were 38.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.  When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 19.5% as of December 31, 2024.  Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 20.4% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased nine basis points from 3.01% in the prior quarter to 2.92%.  Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits decreased seven basis points from 2.38% in the prior quarter to 2.31%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 64 basis points, from 2.34% for the year ended December 31, 2023, to 2.98% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Our cost of total deposits increased 59 basis points, from 1.77% for the year ended December 31, 2023, to 2.36% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid.  During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, we did not purchase any common stock pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan.  Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time.  We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan subsequent to December 31, 2024. 

As of December 31, 2024, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.23 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024 were $3.6 million, or 0.04% of total assets, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 10.3%, compared to $4.0 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2023.  Linked quarter, nonperforming assets decreased $4.1 million, or 53.1%, from $7.7 million at September 30, 2024 due to a $4.1 million decrease in nonaccrual loans primarily from the payoff of one commercial real estate loan. Classified loans totaled $48.0 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $42.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $19.2 million at December 31, 2023.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $44.9 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared to $44.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2024.  The allowance for loan losses was $42.7 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.6 million, compared to a provision of $2.2 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures $0.1 million for both of the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024.  We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.  The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.1 million and $3.9 million at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on November 7, 2024, which was paid on December 6, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of November 21, 2024.

_______________

(1)  Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 financial results on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CST.  The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, under Events.

Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI54b435198f6143e589b32994aed51233 to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate, register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry.  However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance.  These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis.  Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax.  As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE).  Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income.  We believe that this measure is the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income.  Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin.  Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry.  This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue.  The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue.  We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently.  Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons.  Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.52 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 53 branches in Texas and operates a network of 72 ATMs/ITMs.  

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com.  Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data.  To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts.  Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates and our expectations regarding rate increases, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.  Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated.  The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, interest rate fluctuations and general economic concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, labor shortages and changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 As of
  2024   2023 
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$       91,409  $     130,147  $     114,283  $       96,744  $     122,021 
Interest earning deposits        281,945          333,825          272,469          307,257          391,719 
Federal funds sold          52,807            22,325            65,244            65,372            46,770 
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value     1,533,894       1,408,437       1,405,944       1,405,221       1,296,294 
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value     1,279,234       1,288,403       1,305,975       1,306,898       1,307,053 
Total securities     2,813,128       2,696,840       2,711,919       2,712,119       2,603,347 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost          33,818            40,291            32,991            27,958            11,936 
Loans held for sale            1,946                 768              1,352                 756            10,894 
Loans     4,661,597       4,578,048       4,589,365       4,577,368       4,524,510 
Less: Allowance for loan losses        (44,884)         (44,276)         (42,407)         (43,557)         (42,674)
Net loans     4,616,713       4,533,772       4,546,958       4,533,811       4,481,836 
Premises & equipment, net        141,648          138,811          138,489          139,491          138,950 
Goodwill        201,116          201,116          201,116          201,116          201,116 
Other intangible assets, net            1,754              2,003              2,281              2,588              2,925 
Bank owned life insurance        138,313          137,489          136,903          136,604          136,330 
Other assets        142,851          124,876          133,697          130,047          137,070 
Total assets$  8,517,448  $  8,362,263  $  8,357,702  $  8,353,863  $  8,284,914 
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Noninterest bearing deposits$  1,357,152  $  1,377,022  $  1,366,924  $  1,358,827  $  1,390,407 
Interest bearing deposits     5,297,096       5,058,680       5,129,008       5,186,933       5,159,274 
Total deposits     6,654,248       6,435,702       6,495,932       6,545,760       6,549,681 
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings        808,352          865,856          763,700          770,151          722,468 
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs		          92,042            92,006            91,970            93,913            93,877 
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs          60,274            60,273            60,272            60,271            60,270 
Other liabilities          90,590          103,172          144,858            95,846            85,330 
          Total liabilities     7,705,506       7,557,009       7,556,732       7,565,941       7,511,626 
Shareholders' equity        811,942          805,254          800,970          787,922          773,288 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$  8,517,448  $  8,362,263  $  8,357,702  $  8,353,863  $  8,284,914 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  
 Three Months Ended
  2024   2023 
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
Income Statement:         
Total interest and dividend income$   101,689  $105,703  $104,186  $102,758  $   98,939 
Total interest expense        47,982      50,239      50,578       49,410        44,454 
Net interest income        53,707      55,464      53,608       53,348        54,485 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses          1,384        2,389         (485)             58          2,281 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses        52,323      53,075      54,093       53,290        52,204 
Noninterest income         
Deposit services          6,084        6,199        6,157         5,985          6,305 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale               —      (1,929 )        (563)           (18)     (10,386)
Gain (loss) on sale of loans             138           115           220          (436)            178 
Trust fees          1,773        1,628        1,456         1,336          1,431 
Bank owned life insurance             848           857        1,767            784          2,602 
Brokerage services          1,054        1,068        1,081         1,014             944 
Other          2,384           233        1,439         1,059          1,427 
Total noninterest income        12,281        8,171      11,557         9,724          2,501 
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits        22,960      22,233      21,984       23,113        21,152 
Net occupancy          3,629        3,613        3,750         3,362          3,474 
Advertising, travel & entertainment             884           734           795            950          1,127 
ATM expense             378           412           368            325             318 
Professional fees          1,645        1,206        1,075         1,154          1,315 
Software and data processing          2,931        2,951        2,860         2,856          2,644 
Communications             320           423           410            449             435 
FDIC insurance             931           939           977            943             892 
Amortization of intangibles             249           278           307            337             370 
Other          4,232        3,543        3,239         3,392          3,456 
Total noninterest expense        38,159      36,332      35,765       36,881        35,183 
Income before income tax expense        26,445      24,914      29,885       26,133        19,522 
Income tax expense          4,659        4,390        5,212         4,622          2,206 
Net income$     21,786  $20,524  $24,673  $  21,511  $   17,316 
          
Common Share Data:   
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding        30,343      30,286      30,280       30,262        30,235 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding        30,459      30,370      30,312       30,305        30,276 
Common shares outstanding end of period        30,379      30,308      30,261       30,284        30,249 
Earnings per common share         
Basic$         0.72  $     0.68  $     0.81  $      0.71  $       0.57 
Diluted            0.71          0.68          0.81           0.71             0.57 
Book value per common share          26.73        26.57        26.47         26.02          25.56 
Tangible book value per common share          20.05        19.87        19.75         19.29          18.82 
Cash dividends paid per common share            0.36          0.36          0.36           0.36            0.37 
          
Selected Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets 1.03%  0.98%  1.19%  1.03%  0.85%
Return on average shareholders’ equity 10.54   10.13   12.46   11.02   9.31 
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.12   13.69   16.90   15.07   13.10 
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 5.24   5.51   5.45   5.38   5.30 
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.12   3.28   3.32   3.22   3.04 
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.83   2.95   2.87   2.86   2.99 
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.12   2.23   2.13   2.16   2.26 
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 129.55   128.51   128.62   127.71   131.65 
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.80   1.73   1.72   1.77   1.73 
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 54.00   51.90   52.71   55.54   50.86 


(1)Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
  2024   2023 
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
Nonperforming Assets:$     3,589  $        7,656  $        6,918  $        7,979  $        4,001 
Nonaccrual loans        3,185             7,254             6,110             7,709             3,889 
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days             —                  —                  —                  —                  — 
Restructured loans               2                  —                145                151                  13 
Other real estate owned           388                388                648                119                  99 
Repossessed assets             14                  14                  15                  —                  — 
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:         
Total loans 0.07%  0.16%  0.13%  0.17%  0.09%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:         
Total assets 0.04   0.09   0.08   0.10   0.05 
Total loans 0.08   0.17   0.15   0.17   0.09 
Total loans and OREO 0.08   0.17   0.15   0.17   0.09 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:         
Nonaccruing loans 1,409.23   610.37   694.06   565.01   1,097.30 
Nonperforming assets 1,250.60   578.32   613.00   545.90   1,066.58 
Total loans 0.96   0.97   0.92   0.95   0.94 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.08   0.04   0.02   0.03   0.11 
          
Capital Ratios:         
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.53   9.63   9.58   9.43   9.33 
Common equity tier 1 capital 13.04   13.07   12.72   12.43   12.28 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 14.07   14.12   13.76   13.47   13.32 
Total risk-based capital 16.49   16.59   16.16   15.92   15.73 
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.67   9.61   9.40   9.22   9.39 
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1) 7.33   7.38   7.33   7.17   7.04 
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.76   9.67   9.52   9.35   9.13 


(1)Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
  2024   2023 
Loan Portfolio CompositionDec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
Real Estate Loans:         
Construction$        537,827  $        585,817  $        546,040  $        599,464  $       789,744 
1-4 Family Residential           740,396             755,406             738,037             720,508            696,738 
Commercial        2,579,735          2,422,612          2,472,771          2,413,345         2,168,451 
Commercial Loans           363,167             358,854             359,807             358,053            366,893 
Municipal Loans           390,968             402,041             416,986             427,225            441,168 
Loans to Individuals             49,504               53,318               55,724               58,773              61,516 
Total Loans$     4,661,597  $     4,578,048  $     4,589,365  $     4,577,368  $    4,524,510 
          
Summary of Changes in Allowances:         
Allowance for Loan Losses         
Balance at beginning of period$          44,276  $          42,407  $          43,557  $          42,674  $         41,760 
Loans charged-off             (1,232)                 (773)                 (721)                 (634)             (1,572)
Recoveries of loans charged-off                  277                    365                    444                    347                   284 
  Net loans (charged-off) recovered                (955)                 (408)                 (277)                 (287)             (1,288)
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses               1,563                 2,277                  (873)                1,170                2,202 
Balance at end of period$          44,884  $          44,276  $          42,407  $          43,557  $         42,674 
          
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures         
Balance at beginning of period$            3,320  $            3,208  $            2,820  $            3,932  $           3,853 
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures                (179)                   112                    388               (1,112)                    79 
Balance at end of period$            3,141  $            3,320  $            3,208  $            2,820  $           3,932 
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$          48,025  $          47,596  $          45,615  $          46,377  $         46,606 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Year ended
 December 31,
  2024   2023 
Income Statement:   
Total interest and dividend income$       414,336  $       359,741 
Total interest expense          198,209            144,714 
Net interest income          216,127            215,027 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses              3,346                9,154 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses          212,781            205,873 
Noninterest income   
Deposit services            24,425              25,497 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale            (2,510)           (15,976)
Net gain on sale of equity securities                   —                5,058 
Gain (loss) on sale of loans                   37                   563 
Trust fees              6,193                5,910 
Bank owned life insurance              4,256                5,823 
Brokerage services              4,217                3,305 
Other              5,115                5,654 
Total noninterest income            41,733              35,834 
Noninterest expense   
Salaries and employee benefits            90,290              85,625 
Net occupancy            14,354              14,694 
Advertising, travel & entertainment              3,363                4,093 
ATM expense              1,483                1,351 
Professional fees              5,080                5,351 
Software and data processing            11,598                9,395 
Communications              1,602                1,469 
FDIC insurance              3,790                3,558 
Amortization of intangibles              1,171                1,697 
Other            14,406              13,345 
Total noninterest expense          147,137            140,578 
Income before income tax expense          107,377            101,129 
Income tax expense            18,883              14,437 
Net income$         88,494  $         86,692 
Common Share Data:   
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding            30,293              30,704 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding            30,369              30,759 
Common shares outstanding end of period            30,379              30,249 
Earnings per common share   
Basic$             2.92  $             2.82 
Diluted                2.91                  2.82 
Book value per common share              26.73                25.56 
Tangible book value per common share              20.05                18.82 
Cash dividends paid per common share                1.44                  1.42 
    
Selected Performance Ratios:   
Return on average assets 1.06%  1.11%
Return on average shareholders’ equity 11.03   11.50 
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.92   16.03 
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 5.40   5.06 
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.24   2.64 
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.88   3.09 
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.16   2.42 
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.60   134.07 
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.76   1.80 
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 53.52   51.30 


(1)Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Year ended
 December 31,
  2024   2023 
Nonperforming Assets:$          3,589  $          4,001 
Nonaccrual loans             3,185               3,889 
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days                  —                    — 
Restructured loans                    2                    13 
Other real estate owned                388                    99 
Repossessed assets                  14                    —    
    
Asset Quality Ratios:   
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:   
Total loans 0.07%  0.09%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:   
Total assets 0.04   0.05 
Total loans 0.08   0.09 
Total loans and OREO 0.08   0.09 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:   
Nonaccruing loans 1,409.23   1,097.30 
Nonperforming assets 1,250.60   1,066.58 
Total loans 0.96   0.94 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.04   0.06 
    
Capital Ratios:   
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.53   9.33 
Common equity tier 1 capital 13.04   12.28 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 14.07   13.32 
Total risk-based capital 16.49   15.73 
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.67   9.39 
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1) 7.33   7.04 
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.58   9.63 


(1)Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.



 Year ended
 December 31,
Loan Portfolio Composition 2024   2023 
Real Estate Loans:   
Construction$       537,827  $       789,744 
1-4 Family Residential          740,396            696,738 
Commercial       2,579,735         2,168,451 
Commercial Loans          363,167            366,893 
Municipal Loans          390,968            441,168 
Loans to Individuals            49,504              61,516 
Total Loans$    4,661,597  $    4,524,510 
    
Summary of Changes in Allowances:   
Allowance for Loan Losses   
Balance at beginning of period$         42,674  $         36,515 
Loans charged-off             (3,360)             (4,204)
Recoveries of loans charged-off              1,433                1,454 
  Net loans (charged-off) recovered             (1,927)             (2,750)
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses              4,137                8,909 
Balance at end of period$         44,884  $         42,674 
    
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures   
Balance at beginning of period$           3,932  $           3,687 
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures                (791)                  245 
Balance at end of period$           3,141  $           3,932 
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$         48,025  $         46,606 


The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented.  The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024
 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Loans (1)$  4,604,175  $       70,155 6.06% $  4,613,028  $       72,493 6.25%
Loans held for sale           1,562                   23 5.86%                871                  11 5.02%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities (2)        784,321              6,949 3.52%         791,914             7,150 3.59%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)     1,138,271            10,793 3.77%      1,174,445            11,825 4.01%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)     1,031,187            12,043 4.65%         886,325            11,976 5.38%
Total securities     2,953,779            29,785 4.01%      2,852,684            30,951 4.32%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments          37,078                 591 6.34%           41,159                582 5.63%
Interest earning deposits        273,656              3,160 4.59%         281,313             3,798 5.37%
Federal funds sold          43,121                 508 4.69%           33,971                488 5.71%
Total earning assets     7,913,371          104,222 5.24%      7,823,026          108,323 5.51%
Cash and due from banks        102,914              100,578     
Accrued interest and other assets        454,387              455,091     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses        (44,418)              (42,581)    
Total assets$  8,426,254      $  8,336,114     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$     594,196              1,456 0.97% $     598,116             1,490 0.99%
Certificates of deposit     1,187,800            13,537 4.53%      1,087,613            12,647 4.63%
Interest bearing demand accounts     3,459,122            23,468 2.70%      3,409,911            24,395 2.85%
Total interest bearing deposits     5,241,118            38,461 2.92%      5,095,640            38,532 3.01%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings        572,993              5,557 3.86%         618,708             6,488 4.17%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs          92,024                 945 4.09%           91,988                937 4.05%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs          60,274              1,095 7.23%           60,273             1,180 7.79%
Repurchase agreements          80,891                 782 3.85%           83,297                899 4.29%
Other borrowings          61,196              1,142 7.42%         137,482             2,203 6.37%
Total interest bearing liabilities     6,108,496            47,982 3.12%      6,087,388            50,239 3.28%
Noninterest bearing deposits     1,383,204           1,344,165     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities        112,320                98,331     
Total liabilities     7,604,020           7,529,884     
Shareholders’ equity        822,234              806,230     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$  8,426,254      $  8,336,114     
Net interest income (FTE)  $       56,240     $       58,084  
Net interest margin (FTE)    2.83%     2.95%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.12%     2.23%


  1. Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
  2. For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note:  As of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, loans totaling $3.2 million and $7.3 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status.  Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average Yield/
Rate
ASSETS           
Loans (1)$  4,595,980  $       70,293 6.15% $  4,559,602  $       68,849 6.07%
Loans held for sale           1,489                   24 6.48%             8,834                  18 0.82%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities (2)        783,856              7,009 3.60%         780,423             6,967 3.59%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)     1,254,097            12,761 4.09%      1,285,922            13,168 4.12%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)        830,504            11,084 5.37%         764,713            10,119 5.32%
Total securities     2,868,457            30,854 4.33%      2,831,058            30,254 4.30%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments          40,467                 573 5.69%           40,063                333 3.34%
Interest earning deposits        300,047              4,105 5.50%         380,181             5,202 5.50%
Federal funds sold          75,479              1,021 5.44%           62,599                838 5.38%
Total earning assets     7,881,919          106,870 5.45%      7,882,337          105,494 5.38%
Cash and due from banks        110,102              114,379     
Accrued interest and other assets        424,323              441,783     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses        (43,738)              (42,973)    
Total assets$  8,372,606      $  8,395,526     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$     604,753              1,454 0.97% $     604,529             1,424 0.95%
Certificates of deposit     1,020,099            11,630 4.59%         941,947            10,341 4.42%
Interest bearing demand accounts     3,513,068            25,382 2.91%      3,634,936            26,433 2.92%
Total interest bearing deposits     5,137,920            38,466 3.01%      5,181,412            38,198 2.97%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings        606,851              6,455 4.28%         607,033             5,950 3.94%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs          92,017                 936 4.09%           93,895                956 4.10%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs          60,271              1,171 7.81%           60,270             1,175 7.84%
Repurchase agreements          88,007                 955 4.36%           92,177                967 4.22%
Other borrowings        143,169              2,595 7.29%         137,287             2,164 6.34%
Total interest bearing liabilities     6,128,235            50,578 3.32%      6,172,074            49,410 3.22%
Noninterest bearing deposits     1,346,274           1,338,384     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities        101,399              100,014     
Total liabilities     7,575,908           7,610,472     
Shareholders’ equity        796,698              785,054     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$  8,372,606      $  8,395,526     
Net interest income (FTE)  $       56,292     $       56,084  
Net interest margin (FTE)    2.87%     2.86%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.13%     2.16%


  1. Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
  2. For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note:  As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, loans totaling $6.1 million and $7.7 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status.  Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2023
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average Yield/
Rate
ASSETS     
Loans (1) $  4,473,618  $       67,886 6.02%
Loans held for sale           1,858                   27 5.77%
Securities:     
Taxable investment securities (2)        852,023              7,970 3.71%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)     1,456,187            15,688 4.27%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)        581,548              6,865 4.68%
Total securities     2,889,758            30,523 4.19%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments          24,674                 296 4.76%
Interest earning deposits        150,763              2,054 5.41%
Federal funds sold          93,149              1,286 5.48%
Total earning assets     7,633,820          102,072 5.30%
Cash and due from banks        110,380     
Accrued interest and other assets        374,120     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses        (41,822)    
Total assets$  8,076,498     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Savings accounts$     610,453              1,432 0.93%
Certificates of deposit        910,759              9,691 4.22%
Interest bearing demand accounts     3,469,120            24,498 2.80%
Total interest bearing deposits     4,990,332            35,621 2.83%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings        262,709              1,430 2.16%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs          93,859                 965 4.08%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs          60,269              1,195 7.87%
Repurchase agreements          96,622              1,008 4.14%
Other borrowings        294,683              4,235 5.70%
Total interest bearing liabilities     5,798,474            44,454 3.04%
Noninterest bearing deposits     1,424,961     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities        115,388     
Total liabilities     7,338,823     
Shareholders’ equity        737,675     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$  8,076,498     
Net interest income (FTE)  $       57,618  
Net interest margin (FTE)    2.99%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.26%


  1. Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
  2. For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note:  As of December 31, 2023, loans totaling $3.9 million were on nonaccrual status.  Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Year ended
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average Yield/
Rate
ASSETS           
Loans (1)$4,593,280  $   281,790 6.13% $4,300,138  $   247,431 5.75%
Loans held for sale          3,179                 76 2.39%           1,681                 96 5.71%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities (2)      785,145          28,075 3.58%       845,907          31,186 3.69%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,212,844          48,547 4.00%    1,554,519          64,568 4.15%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)      878,623          45,222 5.15%       470,692          19,450 4.13%
Total securities   2,876,612        121,844 4.24%    2,871,118        115,204 4.01%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments        39,688            2,079 5.24%         24,971            1,185 4.75%
Interest earning deposits      308,628          16,265 5.27%         83,343            4,364 5.24%
Federal funds sold        53,709            2,855 5.32%         79,948            4,124 5.16%
Total earning assets   7,875,096        424,909 5.40%    7,361,199        372,404 5.06%
Cash and due from banks      106,965            107,018     
Accrued interest and other assets      443,733            397,860     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses       (43,428)            (37,890)    
Total assets$8,382,366      $7,828,187     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$   600,375            5,824 0.97% $   636,603            5,633 0.88%
Certificates of deposit   1,059,793          48,155 4.54%       862,211          30,906 3.58%
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,503,878          99,678 2.84%    3,122,319          71,618 2.29%
Total interest bearing deposits   5,164,046        153,657 2.98%    4,621,133        108,157 2.34%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings      601,366          24,450 4.07%       276,584            6,777 2.45%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs        92,478            3,774 4.08%         96,024            3,920 4.08%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs        60,272            4,621 7.67%         60,267            4,504 7.47%
Repurchase agreements        86,071            3,603 4.19%         91,132            3,431 3.76%
Other borrowings      119,672            8,104 6.77%       345,544          17,925 5.19%
Total interest bearing liabilities   6,123,905        198,209 3.24%    5,490,684        144,714 2.64%
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,353,065         1,485,896     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities      102,778              97,509     
Total liabilities   7,579,748         7,074,089     
Shareholders’ equity      802,618            754,098     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,382,366      $7,828,187     
Net interest income (FTE)  $   226,700     $   227,690  
Net interest margin (FTE)    2.88%     3.09%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.16%     2.42%


  1. Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
  2. For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note:  As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, loans totaling $3.2 million and $3.9 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended Year ended
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31,
Reconciliation of return on average common
equity to return on average tangible common
equity:		              
Net income $    21,786  $    20,524  $    24,673  $    21,511  $    17,316  $    88,494  $    86,692 
After-tax amortization expense            196             220             243             266             292             925          1,341 
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $    21,982  $    20,744  $    24,916  $    21,777  $    17,608  $    89,419  $    88,033 
               
Average shareholders' equity $  822,234  $  806,230  $  796,698  $  785,054  $  737,675  $  802,618  $  754,098 
Less: Average intangibles for the period    (203,020)    (203,288)    (203,581)    (203,910)    (204,267)    (203,448)    (204,887)
   Average tangible shareholders' equity $  619,214  $  602,942  $  593,117  $  581,144  $  533,408  $  599,170  $  549,211 
               
Return on average tangible common equity  14.12%  13.69%  16.90%  15.07%  13.10%  14.92%  16.03%
               
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:              
Common equity at end of period $  811,942  $  805,254  $  800,970  $  787,922  $  773,288  $  811,942  $  773,288 
Less: Intangible assets at end of period    (202,870)    (203,119)    (203,397)    (203,704)    (204,041)    (202,870)    (204,041)
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period $  609,072  $  602,135  $  597,573  $  584,218  $  569,247  $  609,072  $  569,247 
               
Total assets at end of period $8,517,448  $8,362,263  $8,357,702  $8,353,863  $8,284,914  $8,517,448  $8,284,914 
Less: Intangible assets at end of period    (202,870)    (203,119)    (203,397)    (203,704)    (204,041)    (202,870)    (204,041)
Tangible assets at end of period $8,314,578  $8,159,144  $8,154,305  $8,150,159  $8,080,873  $8,314,578  $8,080,873 
               
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets  7.33%  7.38%  7.33%  7.17%  7.04%  7.33%  7.04%
               
Common shares outstanding end of period        30,379        30,308         30,261        30,284         30,249         30,379         30,249 
Tangible book value per common share $     20.05  $     19.87  $     19.75  $     19.29  $     18.82  $     20.05  $     18.82 
               
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):              
Net interest income (GAAP) $    53,707  $    55,464  $    53,608  $    53,348  $    54,485  $  216,127  $  215,027 
Tax-equivalent adjustments:              
Loans            598             608             633             656             680          2,495          2,724 
Tax-exempt investment securities         1,935          2,012          2,051          2,080          2,453          8,078          9,939 
Net interest income (FTE) (1)        56,240         58,084         56,292         56,084         57,618       226,700       227,690 
Noninterest income        12,281          8,171         11,557          9,724          2,501         41,733         35,834 
Nonrecurring income (2)            (25)         2,797            (576)              18          8,376          2,214          7,370 
Total revenue $    68,496  $    69,052  $    67,273  $    65,826  $    68,495  $  270,647  $  270,894 
               
Noninterest expense $    38,159  $    36,332  $    35,765  $    36,881  $    35,183  $  147,137  $  140,578 
Pre-tax amortization expense           (249)           (278)           (307)           (337 )           (370)        (1,171)        (1,697)
Nonrecurring expense (3)           (919)           (219)                2               17               22         (1,119)              78 
Adjusted noninterest expense $    36,991  $    35,835  $    35,460  $    36,561  $    34,835  $  144,847  $  138,959 
               
Efficiency ratio  56.08%  53.94%  54.90%  57.95%  53.30%  55.69%  53.81%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)  54.00%  51.90%  52.71%  55.54%  50.86%  53.52%  51.30%
               
Average earning assets $7,913,371  $7,823,026  $7,881,919  $7,882,337  $7,633,820  $7,875,096  $7,361,199 
               
Net interest margin  2.70%  2.82%  2.74%  2.72%  2.83%  2.74%  2.92%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)  2.83%  2.95%  2.87%  2.86%  2.99%  2.88%  3.09%
               
Net interest spread  1.99%  2.10%  2.00%  2.02%  2.10%  2.02%  2.25%
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)  2.12%  2.23%  2.13%  2.16%  2.26%  2.16%  2.42%


  1. These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
  2. These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.
  3. These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.