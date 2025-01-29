Best Bamboo Toilet Paper (2025): WGAC's 100% Bamboo Premium Toilet Paper Recognized by Expert Consumers

Boston, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized Who Gives A Crap’s (WGAC) 100% Bamboo Premium Toilet Paper as one of the leading sustainable alternatives in the market, underscoring the growing demand for environmentally conscious hygiene products.





Best Bamboo Toilet Paper

Who Gives A Crap 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper - offers an eco-friendly, high-quality alternative made from renewable bamboo fibers, combining sustainability, comfort, and social impact





WGAC's 100% Bamboo Premium Toilet Paper is crafted from renewable bamboo fibers, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional wood-pulp toilet paper. Each roll features 370 sheets of three-ply tissue, providing both softness and strength. The product is biodegradable and also compatible with most septic systems.

The toilet paper is available in various quantities to accommodate different consumer needs. A 12-roll package is priced at $25, a 24-roll package at $44, and a 48-roll package at $68. These double-length rolls offer competitive pricing when evaluated on a per-sheet basis, comparable to conventional supermarket brands. Moreover, WGAC provides subscription options with flexible delivery frequencies, allowing consumers to maintain consistent supplies while supporting sustainable practices.

Each roll is individually wrapped in recyclable paper featuring distinctive designs, eliminating the need for plastic packaging and enhancing bathroom aesthetics. This approach also ensures the product remains hygienic and moisture-free while minimizing environmental impact.

According to Expert Consumers, “WGAC's bamboo toilet paper exemplifies how eco-friendly products can deliver quality and functionality while minimizing environmental impact.”

Founded with a mission to tackle the global sanitation crisis, WGAC allocates 50% of its profits to support clean water and sanitation projects worldwide. To date, the company has raised over $12.5 million for initiatives that provide underserved communities with access to life-saving resources. This dual focus on product quality and social impact reflects broader shifts in consumer preferences toward purpose-driven brands.

Global, environmental impact

Every day, an estimated one million trees are cut down to produce traditional toilet paper, contributing to deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions. WGAC’s bamboo toilet paper offers a sustainable alternative, as bamboo regenerates quickly and requires fewer resources to cultivate. WGAC sources its bamboo from small-scale farmers, ensuring environmentally responsible practices that also support local livelihoods.

The company’s approach to sustainability extends beyond its products. WGAC uses carbon-neutral shipping, incorporates renewable energy into its supply chain, and packages its products in recyclable materials. These efforts align with the increasing emphasis on environmental stewardship in the hygiene industry and demonstrate WGAC’s commitment to reducing its ecological footprint.

WGAC’s work also addresses critical global sanitation challenges. Currently, over two billion people lack access to basic sanitation facilities, a crisis that disproportionately affects women and children and contributes to preventable diseases and mortality. By reinvesting profits into sanitation infrastructure, WGAC supports long-term solutions to these pressing issues.

As the hygiene sector evolves, the recognition of WGAC’s bamboo toilet paper by Expert Consumers reflects a broader consumer interest in sustainable, high-quality products. This shift also underscores the potential for businesses to combine environmental responsibility with market innovation.

For more information about WGAC and its commitment to sustainability, read the full review at Expert Consumers.







About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





Contact: Drew Thomas (press@expertconsumers.org)



