Europe Genome Sequencing Research Report 2025: Market to Grow by Over $5 Billion During 2024-2033 - Integration of AI & ML, and Increasing Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions among Key Players

The Europe genome sequencing market was valued at $2.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $7.23 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.04% between 2024 and 2033.

Through the process of identifying the entire sequence of an organism DNA, genome sequencing allows scientists to decipher its entire genetic composition. This process helps identify genetic variations and their potential impact on health and disease. The genome sequencing market in Europe is expanding due to factors such as the decreasing cost of sequencing, increasing adoption of genome testing, and the growing demand for prenatal and newborn screening programs that leverage next-generation sequencing technologies.



The growing demand for genetic testing, the growing use of precision medicine, and improvements in sequencing technologies are all contributing to the notable growth of the European genome sequencing market. An increasingly important tool in research, diagnostics, and individualized healthcare is genome sequencing, which decodes an organism's entire DNA sequence.



As next-generation sequencing (NGS) becomes more widely available and sequencing costs decline, the technology becomes more accessible, facilitating its integration into European healthcare systems. Prenatal and neonatal screening, cancer diagnosis, rare disease detection, and pharmacogenomics are important uses.



As Europe continues to prioritize innovation in healthcare, the genome sequencing market is set to play a pivotal role in advancing medical research and delivering personalized treatments.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The Europe genome sequencing market has been segmented based on various categories, such as by product, end user, and country. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: The Europe genome sequencing market is a highly fragmented market, with many public and few private companies. Key players in the genome sequencing market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of products.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

OncoDNA

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

QIAGEN N.V.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 67 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Europe Genome Sequencing Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Key Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Genome Sequencing

1.1.2 Increasing Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions among Key Players

1.2 Regulatory Analysis

1.3 Value and Supply Chain Analysis



2 Europe Genome Sequencing Market: Future Outlook

2.1 Patent Analysis

2.1.1 Patent Analysis (by Year)

2.1.2 Patent Analysis (by Country)

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking

2.2.1 Market Share

2.2.2 Brand Recognition

2.3 Sequencing Clinical Adoption

2.4 Future Outlook



3 Genome Sequencing Market (By Region)

3.1 Regional Summary

3.2 Drivers and Restraints

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Regional Overview

3.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

3.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3.4 By Product

3.3.5 By End User

3.3.6 Germany

3.3.6.1 By Product

3.3.7 U.K.

3.3.7.1 By Product

3.3.8 Spain

3.3.8.1 By Product

3.3.9 Italy

3.3.9.1 By Product

3.3.10 France

3.3.10.1 By Product

3.3.11 Rest-of-Europe

3.3.11.1 By Product



4 Genome Sequencing Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

4.1 Key Strategies and Development

4.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

4.1.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

4.1.3 New Offerings

4.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.5 Funding Activities

4.2 Company Profiles

4.2.1 Eurofins Scientific S.E.

4.2.1.1 Overview

4.2.1.2 Top Products and Services

4.2.1.3 Top Competitors

4.2.1.4 Key Personnel

4.2.1.5 Analyst View

4.2.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

4.2.2.1 Overview

4.2.2.2 Top Products and Services

4.2.2.3 Top Competitors

4.2.2.4 Key Personnel

4.2.2.5 Analyst View

4.2.3 OncoDNA

4.2.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

4.2.5 QIAGEN N.V.



5 Research Methodology

