Taboola to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What: Taboola Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Details: Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com . To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI78f2eb50383645b999bd30d853cd05aa and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on February 26, 2026.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com

