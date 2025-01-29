Top 30 Emerging Companies Accelerating Decarbonization in the Global Homes and Buildings Industry: Health and Wellness, Technology Innovation, and Strategic Partnerships are the Way Forward for Growth

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 30 Emerging Companies Accelerating Decarbonization in the Global Homes and Buildings Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The objective of this study is to identify and present the top 30 emerging companies that excel in decarbonization propositions in the homes and buildings industry.
The built environment consumes 35% of the world's energy and produces about 40% of the world's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. These emissions need to be cut down to address climate change and meet global climate goals. In addition to environmental drivers, there are significant socioeconomic advantages to decarbonizing buildings that include reduced expenditure on energy, enhanced property value, compliance with strict regulations, and engagement with end users with high awareness of environmental protection.
The selected 30 emerging companies are committed to decarbonization and circular economy as a vision and provide solutions to address customers' sustainability-related goals and challenges. These relatively new companies' innovative business models resonate well with the commercialization of their solutions in the market.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Health and Wellness Solutions for Occupants and Buildings
- Technology Innovation for the Integration of Sustainability and Smart Homes
- Strategic Partnerships for Improved Customer Outreach
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Homes and Buildings Industry
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Homes and Buildings Industry
Ecosystem in the Homes and Buildings Industry
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
Companies to Action (C2A), Homes and Buildings Industry
- How You Can Leverage This Research - Reader-based View
- Top 30 Decarbonization Best Practitioners
Growth Generator in the Homes and Buildings Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Methodology and Summary of Top 30 Companies
- Decarbonization Initiatives by Homes and Buildings Industry Participants - Analysis Methodology
- Summary of Top 30 Emerging Companies with Decarbonization Best Practices
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Profiles of Top 30 Emerging Companies
- Aeroseal
- Arcadia
- Blueprint Power
- BrainBox AI
- Bractlet
- Carbicrete
- Dandelion Energy
- Deepki
- Ecoligo
- EcoSync
- EverCharge
- Evergen
- Facilio
- Gridium
- Infogrid
- Keen Home
- Kelvin
- Maalka
- Measurabl
- Orison
- Redaptive
- Resync Technologies
- Sense
- Smappee
- Span
- SunRoof
- Tado
- Tibber
- UrbanVolt
- Verdigris
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmy0be
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.