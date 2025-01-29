Alamos Gold Announces Receipt of Environmental Permit Amendment Allowing for the Start of Construction on the Puerto Del Aire Project in Mexico

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced it has been granted approval of an amendment to its existing environmental impact assessment (Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental “MIA") by Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (“SEMARNAT”), allowing for the start of construction on the Puerto Del Aire (“PDA”) project located within the Mulatos District.

“Mulatos is our founding operation and a steady producer since 2005. Through a long-track record of exploration success, we have discovered and developed a number of high-return projects that have continued to extend the mine life of the Mulatos District. Having achieved this key permitting milestone through long-standing community, state, and federal government support, PDA is expected to significantly extend the mine life of the District, as our next high-return project with significant exploration upside. With an initial Mineral Reserve and Resource declared on PDA at the end of 2021, the transition from discovery to construction has been rapid and exemplifies the exploration upside within the District,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

As outlined earlier this month, construction activities on PDA are expected to begin ramping up toward the middle of 2025. Capital spending on PDA is expected to total $37 to $40 million in 2025 to advance underground development and procurement of mill long lead time items. The remainder of the total initial capital estimate of $165 million will be spent in 2026 and 2027 with first production anticipated mid-2027.

PDA is a higher-grade underground deposit located adjacent to the main Mulatos pit. The results of a positive internal economic study were announced in September 2024 and highlighted an attractive, low-cost, high-return project. Annual gold production is expected to average 127,000 ounces over the first four years, and 104,000 ounces over an eight-year mine life based on Mineral Reserves at the end of 2023. Mine-site all-in sustaining costs are expected to average $1,003 per payable ounce.

Combined with a low capital intensity, PDA has an estimated after-tax Net Present Value (“NPV”) (5%) of $269 million, and after-tax Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 46%, using a base case gold price of $1,950 per ounce and MXN/USD foreign exchange rate of 18:1. At a $2,500 per ounce gold price, PDA has an estimated after-tax NPV (5%) of $492 million and an after-tax IRR of 73%.

The project contains significant exploration upside with PDA open in multiple directions and higher grade mineralization intersected below the past producing Cerro Pelon open pit. This is expected to support an initial underground Mineral Resource at Cerro Pelon with the 2024 year-end update to be released in February 2025. Cerro Pelon represents upside as a potential source of additional feed to the PDA sulphide mill that could extend the higher rates of production beyond the first four years of the current mine plan.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

