First Northwest Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company") today reported a net loss of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 and a net loss of $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.23 for the third quarter of 2024 and basic and diluted loss per share of $0.62 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) of $1.2 million, compared to a $49,000 adjusted PPNR loss for the preceding quarter and adjusted PPNR of $327,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Board of Directors of First Northwest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Quote from First Northwest President and CEO, Matthew P. Deines:
"Although financial results in 2024 were adversely impacted by elevated credit costs, we are optimistic for continued improvement in asset quality in early 2025. During the fourth quarter, our pre-provision net revenue (1) grew to $1.2 million with modest margin improvement as we successfully reduced FHLB borrowings. As we look ahead to 2025, we are laser focused on growing core commercial and retail customer relationships while resolving problem assets, improving profitability and maintaining our strong capital position. Highlights for 2024 include the termination of our compliance Consent Order with the FDIC, reduction of core operating expenses and improvement in our liquidity position with the loan to deposit ratio below 100% at year-end. I’d like to thank all our employees for their efforts and contributions in 2024, and for making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

Key Points for Fourth Quarter and Going Forward

Provision for credit losses:

  • The Company recorded a $3.8 million provision for credit losses on loans in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to charge-offs of six commercial business loans. This compares to loan credit loss provisions of $3.1 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. 
  • We believe the reserve on individually analyzed loans does not represent a universal decline in the collectability of all loans in the portfolio. We continue to work on resolution plans for all troubled borrowers. The provision for credit losses on loans had a significant negative impact on net income for the fourth quarter of 2024.

First Fed Bank's ("First Fed" or the "Bank") balance sheet restructure continues to have a positive impact:

  • The fair value hedge on loans, tied to the compounded overnight index swap using the secured overnight financing rate index, which was established in the first quarter of 2024, added $1.1 million to interest income for the year. The hedge successfully reduced the Bank's liability sensitivity, and lowered the overall interest rate risk profile. The hedge also enhanced earnings due to a favorable contract position during the 2024 interest rate environment. The Bank expects to maintain a positive carry on its derivative for up to an additional 25-basis points of rate cuts. 
  • During 2024, bank-owned life insurance policies ("BOLI") were reinvested into higher yielding products. In the fourth quarter of 2024, a $8.5 million policy was surrendered and reinvested into a policy earning 6.01% and a $922,000 policy earning 1.64% was exchanged and reinvested into a policy earning 3.99%. Total policy conversions during 2024 increased the annual pre-tax net yield earned on the total BOLI portfolio by 74-basis points. The remaining surrender transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2025. 
  • Investment security purchases during the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $47.1 million, carrying a weighted-average yield of 6.7% at purchase and a weighted-average life of 3.1 years. The annualized interest income on these securities is anticipated to provide $2.6 million in revenue for 2025.

(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:

 As of or For the Quarter Ended 
 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
Performance ratios: (1)               
Return on average assets -0.51% -0.36% -0.40% 0.07% -1.03%
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (2) 0.22  -0.01  0.10  0.34  -0.06 
Return on average equity -6.92  -4.91  -5.47  0.98  -14.05 
Net interest margin (3) 2.73  2.70  2.76  2.76  2.84 
Efficiency ratio (4) 92.2  100.3  72.3  88.8  150.8 
Equity to total assets 6.89  7.13  7.17  7.17  7.42 
Book value per common share$16.45 $17.17 $16.81 $17.00 $16.99 
Tangible performance ratios: (1)               
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 6.83% 7.06% 7.10% 7.10% 7.35%
Return on average tangible common equity (2) -6.99  -4.96  -5.53  0.99  -14.20 
Tangible book value per common share (2)$16.29 $17.00 $16.64 $16.83 $16.83 
Capital ratios (First Fed): (5)               
Tier 1 leverage 9.4% 9.4% 9.4% 9.7% 9.9%
Common equity Tier 1 capital 12.4  12.2  12.4  12.6  13.1 
Total risk-based 13.6  13.4  13.5  13.6  14.1 


(1)Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2)See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
(5)Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.


Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (1)

Adjusted PPNR for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $1.3 million to $1.2 million, compared to an adjusted PPNR loss of $49,000 for the preceding quarter, and increased $1.5 million from an adjusted PPNR $327,000 loss in the fourth quarter one year ago.

  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended 
(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
Net interest income $14,137 $14,020 $14,235 $13,928 $14,195 $56,320 $61,432 
Total noninterest income  1,300  1,779  7,347  2,188  (2,929) 12,614  4,020 
Total revenue  15,437  15,799  21,582  16,116  11,266  68,934  65,452 
Total noninterest expense  14,233  15,848  15,609  14,303  16,990  59,993  61,454 
PPNR (1)  1,204  (49) 5,973  1,813  (5,724) 8,941  3,998 
Selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR                      
Less: Net gain on sale of premises and equipment      7,919      7,919   
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment      (359)     (359)  
Net loss on sale of investment securities      (2,117)   (5,397) (2,117) (5,397)
Adjusted PPNR (1) $1,204 $(49)$530 $1,813 $(327)$3,498 $9,395 

(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

  • Total interest income was relatively unchanged at $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.9 million compared to $26.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in the income earned on the securities derivative combined with lower FHLB dividends and reduced interest income received on Company deposit accounts. Higher yields on performing loans during the fourth quarter of 2024 were partially offset by nonaccrual interest adjustments totaling $46,000. Interest and fees on loans increased year-over-year as the loan portfolio grew. Loan yields increased over the prior year due to higher rates on new originations as well as the repricing of variable and adjustable-rate loans.
  • The net interest margin increased to 2.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024, from 2.70% for the prior quarter, and decreased 11-basis points from 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company reported reduced rates and declining volume of borrowings during the quarter which lowered costs; however, these savings were partially offset by an increase in cost due to a higher volume of customer deposits. The decrease in net interest margin from the same quarter one year ago is due to higher funding costs for deposits and borrowed funds. 
  • Noninterest income included a $1.8 million write down on an equity investment in an organization that is involved in a lawsuit, partially offset by a $1.5 million BOLI death benefit payment received due to the passing of an employee. 
  • Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased mainly due to a $1.2 million reduction in compensation related to nonrecurring payouts in the previous quarter combined with a reduced incentive accrual and lower headcount in the fourth quarter of 2024. FDIC assessment, state taxes, advertising and other discretionary spending also decreased from the previous quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") decreased $1.5 million to $20.5 million at December 31, 2024, from $22.0 million at September 30, 2024. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.21% at December 31, 2024, a decrease from 1.27% at September 30, 2024, and an increase from 1.05% one year earlier. The pooled loan reserve decreased $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decreases in multi-family, construction, and consumer loan balances combined with decreases resulting from lower loss factors applied to commercial business and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by higher loss factors applied to one-to-four family and other consumer loans.

Nonperforming loans totaled $30.5 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $139,000 from September 30, 2024. ACLL to nonperforming loans decreased to 67% at December 31, 2024, from 72% at September 30, 2024, and 94% at December 31, 2023. This ratio continued to decline as higher balances of real estate loans are included in nonperforming assets with no significant corresponding increase to the ACLL as these collateral dependent loans were considered adequately reserved for based on information available at each period end.

Classified loans decreased $4.4 million to $42.5 million at December 31, 2024, from $46.9 million at September 30, 2024, primarily due to charge-offs totaling $3.9 million on six commercial business loans during the fourth quarter. An $11.4 million construction loan relationship, which became a classified loan in the fourth quarter of 2022; an $8.1 million commercial construction loan relationship, which became classified in the second quarter of 2024; and a $6.2 million commercial loan relationship, which became classified in the fourth quarter of 2023, account for 61% of the classified loan balance at December 31, 2024. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in two of these three collateral-dependent relationships. The Bank is also closely monitoring a group of commercial business loans that have similar collateral, with 15 loans totaling $2.2 million included in classified loans at December 31, 2024, and an additional eight loans totaling $2.8 million included in the special mention risk grading category.

 For the Quarter Ended 
ACLL ($ in thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
Balance at beginning of period$21,970 $19,343 $17,958 $17,510 $16,945 
Charge-offs:               
Construction and land (411)   (3,978)    
Home equity         1 
Auto and other consumer (364) (492) (832) (806) (655)
Commercial business (4,596) (24) (2,643) (33)  
Total charge-offs (5,371) (516) (7,453) (839) (654)
Recoveries:               
One-to-four family   42    2  5 
Commercial real estate 2         
Home equity         10 
Auto and other consumer 52  24  198  46  42 
Commercial business 36         
Total recoveries 90  66  198  48  57 
Net loan charge-offs (5,281) (450) (7,255) (791) (597)
Provision for credit losses 3,760  3,077  8,640  1,239  1,162 
Balance at end of period$20,449 $21,970 $19,343 $17,958 $17,510 
                
Average total loans 1,708,232  1,718,402  1,717,830  1,678,656  1,645,418 
Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 1.23% 0.10% 1.70% 0.19% 0.14%


Asset Quality ($ in thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
Nonaccrual loans:               
One-to-four family$1,477 $1,631 $1,750 $1,237 $1,844 
Multi-family     708  708   
Commercial real estate 5,598  5,634  14  22  28 
Construction and land 19,544  19,382  19,292  14,440  14,986 
Home equity 55  116  118  121  123 
Auto and other consumer 700  894  746  1,012  786 
Commercial business 3,141  2,719  1,003  1,941  877 
Total nonaccrual loans 30,515  30,376  23,631  19,481  18,644 
Other real estate owned          
Total nonperforming assets$30,515 $30,376 $23,631 $19,481 $18,644 
                
Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans (1) 1.80% 1.75% 1.39% 1.14% 1.12%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets (2) 1.37  1.35  1.07  0.87  0.85 
ACLL as a % of total loans 1.21  1.27  1.14  1.05  1.05 
ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans 67.01  72.33  81.85  92.18  93.92 
Total past due loans to total loans 1.98  1.92  1.45  1.91  0.94 


(1)Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.
(2)Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.


Financial Condition and Capital

Investment securities increased $29.5 million, or 9.5%, to $340.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $310.9 million three months earlier, and increased $44.7 million compared to $295.6 million at December 31, 2023. The market value of the portfolio decreased $5.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.9 years at December 31, 2024, 7.4 years at the prior quarter end and 7.7 years at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 3.9 years at December 31, 2024, compared to 3.9 years at the prior quarter end and 4.8 years at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Investment purchases at the beginning of 2024 were primarily floating rate securities to take advantage of higher short-term rates above those offered on cash at that time and to reduce our liability sensitivity. Purchases in the fourth quarter were primarily fixed to rebalance our securities portfolio position for 2025.

Investment Securities ($ in thousands) December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 Three Month
% Change		 One Year
% Change		 
Available for Sale at Fair Value             
Municipal bonds$77,876 $81,363 $87,761 -4.3%-11.3%
U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency) 12,876  13,296  11,782 -3.2 9.3 
Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate) 16,122  16,391  5,286 -1.6 205.0 
Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt) 54,491  54,058  51,454 0.8 5.9 
U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA) 8,666  9,317   -7.0 100.0 
Mortgage-backed securities:             
U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency) 98,697  78,549  63,247 25.7 56.1 
Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency) 71,616  57,886  76,093 23.7 -5.9 
Total securities available for sale$340,344 $310,860 $295,623 9.5 15.1 


Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $39.2 million, or 2.3%, to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2024, from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $32.7 million, or 2.0%, from $1.64 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $18.3 million. Loan payoffs of $73.9 million, regular payments of $35.3 million and charge-offs totaling $5.3 million outpaced new loan funding totaling $55.6 million and draws on existing loans totaling $19.7 million.

Loans ($ in thousands) December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 Three Month
% Change		 One Year
% Change		 
Real Estate:             
One-to-four family$395,315 $395,792 $378,432 -0.1%4.5%
Multi-family 332,596  353,813  333,094 -6.0 -0.1 
Commercial real estate 390,379  376,008  387,983 3.8 0.6 
Construction and land 78,110  95,709  129,691 -18.4 -39.8 
Total real estate loans 1,196,400  1,221,322  1,229,200 -2.0 -2.7 
Consumer:             
Home equity 79,054  76,960  69,403 2.7 13.9 
Auto and other consumer 268,876  281,198  249,130 -4.4 7.9 
Total consumer loans 347,930  358,158  318,533 -2.9 9.2 
Commercial business 151,493  155,327  112,295 -2.5 34.9 
Total loans receivable 1,695,823  1,734,807  1,660,028 -2.2 2.2 
Less:             
Derivative basis adjustment 188  (1,579)  111.9 100.0 
Allowance for credit losses on loans 20,449  21,970  17,510 -6.9 16.8 
Total loans receivable, net$1,675,186 $1,714,416 $1,642,518 -2.3 2.0 


Total deposits decreased $23.6 million to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $11.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to $1.68 billion one year ago. During the fourth quarter of 2024, total customer deposit balances decreased $2.8 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $20.8 million. Overall, the current rate environment continues to contribute to greater competition for deposits. As a result, the Bank continues offering deposit rate specials to attract new funds.

Deposits ($ in thousands) December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 Three Month
% Change		 One Year
% Change		 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$256,416 $252,999 $252,083 1.4%1.7%
Interest-bearing demand deposits 164,891  167,202  169,418 -1.4 -2.7 
Money market accounts 413,822  433,307  362,205 -4.5 14.3 
Savings accounts 205,055  212,763  242,148 -3.6 -15.3 
Certificates of deposit, customer 464,928  441,665  443,412 5.3 4.9 
Certificates of deposit, brokered 182,914  203,705  207,626 -10.2 -11.9 
Total deposits$1,688,026 $1,711,641 $1,676,892 -1.4 0.7 


Total shareholders’ equity decreased to $153.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $160.8 million three months earlier, due to a decrease in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $4.5 million, a net loss of $2.8 million and dividends declared of $656,000, partially offset by an increase in the after-tax fair market values of derivatives of $952,000.

Capital levels for both the Company and its operating bank, First Fed, remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at December 31, 2024. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2024, were 12.4% and 13.6%, respectively.

First Northwest continued to return capital to our shareholders through cash dividends during the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company paid cash dividends totaling $656,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan ("Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.

Awards/Recognition
The Company received several accolades as a leader in the community in the last year.

2024 Best of Olympic PeninsulaIn September 2024, the First Fed team was recognized in the 2024 Best of Olympic Peninsula surveys, winning Best Bank and Best Lender in Clallam County; Best Bank and Best Financial Advisor in the West End; and Best Lender in Jefferson County. First Fed was also a finalist for Best Bank, Best Customer Service, Best Employer and Best Financial Advisor in Jefferson County; Best Customer Service, Best Employer and Best Financial Advisor in Clallam County; and Best Customer Service and Best Employer in the West End.
Puget Sound Business Journal Midsize Corporate PhilanthropistsIn May 2024, First Fed, along with the First Fed Community Foundation, were honored to be ranked second on the Puget Sound Business Journal Midsize Corporate Philanthropists list.
Best of the NorthwestIn October 2023, the First Fed team was honored to bring home the Gold for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest survey hosted by Bellingham Alive for the second year in a row.
2023 Best of Olympic PeninsulaIn September 2023, the First Fed team was recognized in the 2023 Best of Olympic Peninsula surveys as a finalist for Best Employer in Kitsap County and Best Bank and Best Financial Institution in Bainbridge.


We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.ourfirstfed.com/quarterly-reports and included as an exhibit to our January 29, 2025, Current Report on Form 8-K.

About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Companys latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2024 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Companys operations and stock price performance.

For More Information Contact:
Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Executive Officer
Geri Bullard, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com
360-457-0461


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
 
  December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks $16,811 $17,953 $19,184 $15,562 $19,845 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  55,637  64,769  63,995  61,784  103,324 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  340,344  310,860  306,714  325,955  295,623 
Loans held for sale  472  378  1,086  988  753 
Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans $20,449, $21,970, $19,343, $17,958, and $17,510)  1,675,186  1,714,416  1,677,764  1,692,774  1,642,518 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost  14,435  14,435  13,086  15,876  13,664 
Accrued interest receivable  8,159  8,939  9,466  8,909  7,894 
Premises held for sale, net        6,751  18,049 
Premises and equipment, net  10,129  10,436  10,714  11,028   
Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value  3,281  3,584  3,740  3,820  3,793 
Bank-owned life insurance, net  41,150  41,429  41,113  34,681  40,578 
Equity and partnership investments  13,229  14,912  15,085  15,121  14,794 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  1,082  1,083  1,084  1,085  1,086 
Deferred tax asset, net  13,738  10,802  12,216  12,704  13,001 
Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net  17,001  17,315  17,627  5,841  6,047 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  21,352  24,175  23,088  27,141  20,828 
Total assets $2,232,006 $2,255,486 $2,215,962 $2,240,020 $2,201,797 
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Deposits $1,688,026 $1,711,641 $1,708,288 $1,666,624 $1,676,892 
Borrowings  336,014  334,994  302,575  371,455  320,936 
Accrued interest payable  3,295  2,153  3,143  2,830  3,396 
Lease liability, net  17,535  17,799  18,054  6,227  6,428 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  31,770  25,625  23,717  29,980  29,545 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance  1,484  2,485  1,304  2,398  1,260 
Total liabilities  2,078,124  2,094,697  2,057,081  2,079,514  2,038,457 
                 
Shareholders' Equity                
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding           
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding at each period end: 9,353,348; 9,365,979; 9,453,247; 9,442,796; and 9,611,876  93  94  94  94  96 
Additional paid-in capital  93,357  93,218  93,985  93,763  95,784 
Retained earnings  97,198  100,660  103,322  106,202  107,349 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (30,172) (26,424) (31,597) (32,465) (32,636)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares  (6,594) (6,759) (6,923) (7,088) (7,253)
Total shareholders' equity  153,882  160,789  158,881  160,506  163,340 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,232,006 $2,255,486 $2,215,962 $2,240,020 $2,201,797 



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended 
  December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
INTEREST INCOME                      
Interest and fees on loans receivable $23,716 $23,536 $23,733 $22,767 $22,083 $93,752 $84,614 
Interest on investment securities  3,658  3,786  3,949  3,632  3,393  15,025  13,279 
Interest on deposits in banks  550  582  571  645  581  2,348  2,126 
FHLB dividends  273  302  358  282  252  1,215  880 
Total interest income  28,197  28,206  28,611  27,326  26,309  112,340  100,899 
INTEREST EXPENSE                      
Deposits  11,175  10,960  10,180  10,112  8,758  42,427  27,019 
Borrowings  2,885  3,226  4,196  3,286  3,356  13,593  12,448 
Total interest expense  14,060  14,186  14,376  13,398  12,114  56,020  39,467 
Net interest income  14,137  14,020  14,235  13,928  14,195  56,320  61,432 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES                      
Provision for credit losses on loans  3,760  3,077  8,640  1,239  1,162  16,716  2,357 
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  (105) 57  99  (269) (10) (218) (1,034)
Provision for credit losses  3,655  3,134  8,739  970  1,152  16,498  1,323 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  10,482  10,886  5,496  12,958  13,043  39,822  60,109 
NONINTEREST INCOME                      
Loan and deposit service fees  1,054  1,059  1,076  1,102  1,068  4,291  4,341 
Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market  (115) 10  74  219  276  188  676 
Net gain on sale of loans  52  58  150  52  33  312  438 
Net loss on sale of investment securities      (2,117)   (5,397) (2,117) (5,397)
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment      7,919      7,919   
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance  328  315  293  243  260  1,179  928 
Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net  1,536          1,536   
Other (loss) income  (1,555) 337  (48) 572  831  (694) 3,034 
Total noninterest income  1,300  1,779  7,347  2,188  (2,929) 12,614  4,020 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                      
Compensation and benefits  7,367  8,582  8,588  8,128  7,397  32,665  31,209 
Data processing  2,065  2,085  2,008  1,944  2,107  8,102  8,170 
Occupancy and equipment  1,559  1,553  1,799  1,240  1,262  6,151  4,858 
Supplies, postage, and telephone  296  360  317  293  351  1,266  1,433 
Regulatory assessments and state taxes  460  548  457  513  376  1,978  1,635 
Advertising  362  409  377  309  235  1,457  2,706 
Professional fees  813  698  684  910  1,119  3,105  3,738 
FDIC insurance premium  491  533  473  386  418  1,883  1,357 
Other expense  820  1,080  906  580  3,725  3,386  6,348 
Total noninterest expense  14,233  15,848  15,609  14,303  16,990  59,993  61,454 
Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes  (2,451) (3,183) (2,766) 843  (6,876) (7,557) 2,675 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  359  (1,203) (547) 447  (1,354) (944) 549 
Net (loss) income $(2,810)$(1,980)$(2,219)$396 $(5,522)$(6,613)$2,286 
                       
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share $(0.32)$(0.23)$(0.25)$0.04 $(0.62)$(0.75)$0.26 
                       


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
Selected Loan Detail December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
Construction and land loans breakout                
1-4 Family construction $39,319 $43,125 $56,514 $69,075 $68,029 
Multifamily construction  15,407  29,109  43,341  45,776  50,431 
Nonresidential construction  16,857  17,500  1,015  3,374  3,756 
Land and development  6,527  5,975  6,403  7,122  7,475 
Total construction and land loans $78,110 $95,709 $107,273 $125,347 $129,691 
                 
Auto and other consumer loans breakout                
Triad Manufactured Home loans $128,231 $129,600 $110,510 $105,525 $105,057 
Woodside auto loans  117,968  126,129  131,151  128,072  124,401 
First Help auto loans  14,283  15,971  17,427  8,326  4,516 
Other auto loans  1,647  2,064  2,690  3,313  4,158 
Other consumer loans  6,747  7,434  23,845  23,598  10,998 
Total auto and other consumer loans $268,876 $281,198 $285,623 $268,834 $249,130 
                 
Commercial business loans breakout                
Northpointe Bank MPP $36,230 $38,155 $9,150 $15,047 $9,502 
Secured lines of credit  35,701  37,686  28,862  41,014  35,815 
Unsecured lines of credit  1,717  1,571  1,133  1,001  456 
SBA loans  7,044  7,219  7,146  8,944  9,115 
Other commercial business loans  70,801  70,696  70,803  70,291  57,407 
Total commercial business loans $151,493 $155,327 $117,094 $136,297 $112,295 


Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
One-to-four family construction $44,468 $51,607 $49,440 $70,100 $60,211 
All other construction and land  34,290  45,166  58,346  55,286  69,484 
One-to-four family first mortgage  466,046  469,053  434,840  436,543  426,159 
One-to-four family junior liens  15,090  14,701  13,706  12,608  12,250 
One-to-four family revolving open-end  51,481  48,459  44,803  45,536  42,479 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied:                
Health care  29,129  29,407  29,678  29,946  22,523 
Office  17,756  17,901  19,215  17,951  18,468 
Warehouse  14,948  11,645  14,613  14,683  14,758 
Other  78,170  64,535  56,292  55,063  61,304 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:                
Office  49,417  49,770  50,158  53,099  53,548 
Retail  49,591  49,717  50,101  50,478  51,384 
Hospitality  61,919  62,282  62,628  66,982  67,332 
Other  81,640  82,573  84,428  93,040  94,822 
Multi-family residential  333,419  354,118  350,382  339,907  333,428 
Commercial business loans  77,381  86,904  79,055  90,781  76,920 
Commercial agriculture and fishing loans  21,833  15,369  14,411  10,200  5,422 
State and political subdivision obligations  369  404  405  405  405 
Consumer automobile loans  133,789  144,036  151,121  139,524  132,877 
Consumer loans secured by other assets  131,429  132,749  129,293  122,895  108,542 
Consumer loans unsecured  3,658  4,411  5,209  6,415  7,712 
Total loans $1,695,823 $1,734,807 $1,698,124 $1,711,442 $1,660,028 
                 
Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans $163,827 $166,446 $155,005 $148,736 $149,631 



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2024 2023 
  Average Interest    Average Interest    
  Balance Earned/ Yield/ Balance Earned/ Yield/ 
  Outstanding Paid Rate Outstanding Paid Rate 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                   
Loans receivable, net (1) (2) $1,688,239 $23,716  5.59%$1,628,718 $22,083  5.38%
Investment securities  313,759  3,658  4.64  297,020  3,393  4.53 
FHLB dividends  11,762  273  9.23  12,514  252  7.99 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  45,358  550  4.82  41,974  581  5.49 
Total interest-earning assets (3)  2,059,118  28,197  5.45  1,980,226  26,309  5.27 
Noninterest-earning assets  146,384        147,429       
Total average assets $2,205,502       $2,127,655       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
Interest-bearing demand deposits $162,954 $210  0.51 $172,013 $197  0.45 
Money market accounts  442,481  2,773  2.49  362,366  1,351  1.48 
Savings accounts  206,605  721  1.39  247,744  963  1.54 
Certificates of deposit, customer  461,136  4,925  4.25  424,722  4,197  3.92 
Certificates of deposit, brokered  192,018  2,546  5.27  172,214  2,050  4.72 
Total interest-bearing deposits (4)  1,465,194  11,175  3.03  1,379,059  8,758  2.52 
Advances  236,576  2,491  4.19  256,560  2,962  4.58 
Subordinated debt  39,504  394  3.97  39,425  394  3.96 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,741,274  14,060  3.21  1,675,044  12,114  2.87 
Noninterest-bearing deposits (4)  256,715        259,845       
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  45,953        36,795       
Total average liabilities  2,043,942        1,971,684       
Average equity  161,560        155,971       
Total average liabilities and equity $2,205,502       $2,127,655       
                    
Net interest income    $14,137       $14,195    
Net interest rate spread        2.24        2.40 
Net earning assets $317,844       $305,182       
Net interest margin (5)        2.73        2.84 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  118.3%       118.2%      

(1) The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred fees (costs) of $103,000 and ($151,000) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3) Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.
(4) Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.58% and 2.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(5) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:

  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended 
(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
Net (loss) income $(2,810)$(1,980)$(2,219)$396 $(5,522)$(6,613)$2,286 
Plus: provision for credit losses  3,655  3,134  8,739  970  1,152  16,498  1,323 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  359  (1,203) (547) 447  (1,354) (944) 549 
PPNR (1)  1,204  (49) 5,973  1,813  (5,724) 8,941  4,158 
Selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR                      
Less: Net gain on sale of premises and equipment      7,919      7,919   
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment      (359)     (359)  
Net loss on sale of investment securities      (2,117)   (5,397) (2,117) (5,397)
Adjusted PPNR (1) $1,204 $(49)$530 $1,813 $(327)$3,498 $9,555 
                       
Average total assets $2,205,502 $2,209,333 $2,219,370 $2,166,187 $2,127,655 $2,200,138 $2,109,200 
Return on average assets (GAAP)  -0.51% -0.36% -0.40% 0.07% -1.03% -0.30% 0.11%
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1)  0.22% -0.01% 0.10% 0.34% -0.06% 0.16% 0.45%


(1) We believe these non-GAAP metrics are useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's performance.



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:
 
  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended 
  December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Total shareholders' equity $153,882 $160,789 $158,881 $160,506 $163,340 $153,882 $163,340 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,082  1,083  1,084  1,085  1,086  1,082  1,086 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  423  489  517  489  481  423  481 
Total tangible common equity $152,377 $159,217 $157,280 $158,932 $161,773 $152,377 $161,773 
                       
Total assets $2,232,006 $2,255,486 $2,215,962 $2,240,020 $2,201,797 $2,232,006 $2,201,797 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,082  1,083  1,084  1,085  1,086  1,082  1,086 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  423  489  517  489  481  423  481 
Total tangible assets $2,230,501 $2,253,914 $2,214,361 $2,238,446 $2,200,230 $2,230,501 $2,200,230 
                       
Average shareholders' equity $161,560 $160,479 $163,079 $161,867 $155,971 $161,742 $159,413 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets  1,083  1,084  1,085  1,085  1,086  1,084  1,087 
Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  489  517  489  481  608  494  670 
Total average tangible common equity $159,988 $158,878 $161,505 $160,301 $154,277 $160,164 $157,656 
                       
Net (loss) income $(2,810)$(1,980)$(2,219)$396 $(5,522)$(6,613)$2,286 
Common shares outstanding  9,353,348  9,365,979  9,453,247  9,442,796  9,611,876  9,353,348  9,611,876 
GAAP Ratios:                      
Equity to total assets  6.89% 7.13% 7.17% 7.17% 7.42% 6.89% 7.42%
Return on average equity  -6.92% -4.91% -5.47% 0.98% -14.05% -4.09% 1.43%
Book value per common share $16.45 $17.17 $16.81 $17.00 $16.99 $16.45 $16.99 
Non-GAAP Ratios:                      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  6.83% 7.06% 7.10% 7.10% 7.35% 6.83% 7.35%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  -6.99% -4.96% -5.53% 0.99% -14.20% -4.13% 1.45%
Tangible book value per common share (1) $16.29 $17.00 $16.64 $16.83 $16.83 $16.29 $16.83 


(1)We believe these non-GAAP metrics provide an important measure with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. In addition, we believe that use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.

