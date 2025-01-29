Triple Combination Therapy Market to Surge to US$ 29.2 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 6.5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global triple combination therapy market reached a valuation of US$ 15.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.

The triple combination therapy market is developing impressively because it embodies unparalleled effectiveness in the management of complex and multidrug-resistant diseases. This treatment has been life-changing in the management of diseases such as HIV/AIDS, cystic fibrosis, and oncology by launching a three-pronged attack on the pathways of the disease. The market is projected to reach new milestones with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034, which is driven by continuous demand for precision medicine, technological advancements, and increased funding of research.

This can be further corroborated by the increasing adoption of innovative products, such as long-acting injectables for HIV and precision-driven regimens in cancer treatment. Further, there has been major penetration from various government and global health initiatives into therapies, which are becoming more available even in resource-poor geographies. Improved patient compliance through single-pill solutions and gene-modulating therapies for diseases such as cystic fibrosis have also served to entrench this market performance.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global triple combination therapy market is projected to grow at 6.5% CAGR and reach US$ 29.2 billion by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 3.0 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 to 2023

growing at a CAGR of between 2019 to 2023 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 37.5% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) among others.

Antiretroviral Agents under drug class are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 6.0 billion between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 8.0 billion collectively.

The surge in demand for targeted therapies in oncology and infectious diseases stands in testimony to the versatility and impact of triple combination treatments, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Triple Combination Therapy Market:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals; Novartis; AstraZeneca; GlaxoSmithKline (GSK); Trinity Biotech; Other Emerging Players

Market Development:

The growth strategy of the market is pegged upon facilitating access to therapies that are advanced, fuel innovation, and solidify partnerships across the world. The market is harnessed by some key drivers:-

Biomarker-driven approaches are increasingly being used in oncology and rare diseases.

The scaling up of initiatives, such as PEPFAR and the Global Fund, has further enhanced access to triple therapies, especially in poor-income settings.

Single-pill regimens and long-acting injectables will improve patient adherence. Partnerships between biotechnology companies and academia drive advancement.

In December 2023, Vertex announced successful clinical trial results for its lead triple combination therapy, Trikafta, which has shown increased efficacy in improving lung function and reducing hospitalizations of cystic fibrosis patients.

In May 2023, China Enters Targeted Oncology Therapies wherein Fosun Pharma and Roche introduced their first triple therapy targeting lung cancer, revealing China's increasingly important role in global biopharmaceutical innovation.

In June 2020, Novartis gained EC approval for Enerzair Breezhaler, which includes the first digital companion (sensor + app) that can be recommended along with a treatment for severe asthma in the EU.

Triple Combination Therapy Industry News:

Trinity Biotech resumes their foray into the Indian market in August 2023. In order to target the budget-conscious market, Trinity Biotech has launched an inexpensive triple therapy for HIV in India.

A new shorter, all-oral regimen for treating MDR-TB was supported by the updated WHO guidelines on the management of TB and DR-TB in April 2022, and the promotion of triple combination therapy was increased.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global triple combination therapy market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the by Therapeutic Area (infectious diseases {HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis C}, chronic diseases {hypertension, asthma & COPD}, cardiovascular diseases, cystic fibrosis (CF), cancer {lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid and hematological cancers}, autoimmune disorders {rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis}, neurological disorders {alzheimer’s disease, and multiple sclerosis}), by Drug Class (antiretroviral agents (HIV, TB) {nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), protease inhibitors (PIs), and integrase inhibitors}, targeted cancer therapies {kinase inhibitors, and PARP inhibitors), immunomodulators {autoimmune diseases, cancers}, anti-inflammatory drugs {asthma, COPD}, gene modulators [e.g., CFTR modulators in cystic fibrosis]), by Route Of Administration (oral therapies, intravenous (IV), subcutaneous (SC), inhalation-based therapies: nebulizers, inhalers, and topical applications), by Patient Demographics (pediatrics, adults, and geriatrics), by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and specialty clinics), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

