$10.8 Billion Healthcare ERP Market Outlook, 2025-2030: Increased Regulatory Compliance Mandates Propel the Deployment of ERP Platforms

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare ERP - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Healthcare ERP was valued at US$7.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Healthcare ERP market is driven by several factors, including the increasing focus on operational efficiency and cost optimization within healthcare facilities. Hospitals and clinics are under pressure to manage rising patient volumes without proportionately increasing resources. ERP solutions offer an effective way to achieve this by automating repetitive tasks, streamlining workflows, and enhancing resource utilization. Technological advancements such as cloud computing, AI, and IoT are another major growth driver. Cloud-based ERP systems are particularly appealing for their ability to provide scalable solutions tailored to the unique needs of healthcare providers, from small clinics to large hospital chains.

The growing emphasis on patient-centric care models, where personalized service and quick turnaround are critical, also fuels demand for ERP tools that enhance customer experience. Additionally, regulatory compliance requirements and the need for enhanced data security are pushing healthcare organizations toward ERP adoption. With increasing scrutiny over patient data privacy and financial transparency, ERP systems equipped with advanced security features help organizations stay compliant with international standards like HIPAA and GDPR.

Finally, the rise of telemedicine and remote healthcare services has further boosted the need for integrated ERP solutions. These systems ensure seamless coordination between virtual consultations, patient record management, and billing systems, allowing providers to offer comprehensive care across physical and digital platforms.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Healthcare ERP market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Function (Finance & Billing Function, Supply Chain & Logistics Management, Inventory & Material Management, Patient Relationship Management, Other Functions); Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-based Deployment); End-Use (Hospitals End-Use, Clinics End-Use, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Finance & Billing Function segment, which is expected to reach US$3.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.7%. The Supply Chain & Logistics Management segment is also set to grow at 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.3% CAGR to reach $2.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Appinventiv, Aptean, CleverDev Software, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elinext IT Solutions Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Healthcare ERP Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 44 companies featured in this Healthcare ERP market report include:

Appinventiv

Aptean

CleverDev Software

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Elinext IT Solutions Ltd.

Epicor Software Corporation

ERP Health

Infor

Intellectsoft

Matiyas Solutions L.L.P.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Healthcare ERP - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Operational Efficiency Drives Adoption of Healthcare ERP Solutions

Integration with Electronic Health Records Expands Opportunities for ERP Systems

Focus on Streamlining Financial Management Fuels Growth in Healthcare ERP Adoption

Increased Regulatory Compliance Mandates Propel the Deployment of ERP Platforms

Advancements in Cloud-Based ERP Solutions Strengthen Accessibility for Healthcare Providers

Growing Need for Real-Time Data Analytics Drives Innovation in ERP Systems

Focus on Enhancing Patient-Centric Care Spurs Adoption of ERP Tools

Emergence of Smart Hospitals Boosts Demand for Comprehensive ERP Solutions

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Expands ERP Capabilities in Predictive Insights

Focus on Inventory and Supply Chain Optimization Enhances ERP Applications in Healthcare

Rising Awareness of Data Security Challenges Shapes ERP Deployment Strategies

Growth of Telehealth Services Expands ERP Integration Needs Across Platforms

Cost-Effective Modular ERP Solutions Drive Adoption Among Small and Medium Healthcare Facilities

Focus on Interoperability Challenges Fuels Innovations in Next-Generation Healthcare ERP Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bghgdm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment