Company Announcement
29 January 2025
Announcement No. 8
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges Bank has changed its holdings. Initially, they had acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S, resulting in the 5% threshold being passed. Norges Bank’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments was then 2,804,858 shares corresponding to 5.22% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Shortly after, and as of the most recent notification, Norges Bank reported that their total holdings of NKT A/S share capital and voting rights are again below the 5% threshold.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com
Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com
Attachments
- Major shareholder notification_standard form_Norges Bank_Above
- Major shareholder notification_standard form_Norges Bank_Below
- Notification of major shareholding_Norges Bank_29012025