$995.7 Million Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Services), Technique (Transcriptomics (IHC, ISH), Genomics (LCM), Service Type (Sample Prep, Sequencing), Application (Translation Research (Cancer)) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The spatial genomics & transcriptomics product market is expected to reach USD 995.7 million in 2029 from USD 554.5 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.



The spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is expanding under the influence of factors like new product introduction and rising acceptance of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in medication discovery and development. Nevertheless, expensive initial capital inputs and technical complexity and knowledge gap create various difficulties for the industry.





The product segment accounted for the largest share by offering segment in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market in 2023



Products and services divide the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. In 2023 the product segment held the biggest share. The growing demand for high-resolution spatial gene and protein expression data in research helps to explain the expansion of this area. The main forces behind the market expansion are the expanding uses of consumables and spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug research and development as well as biomarketer identification. Key element driving development in this market segment is increased investments by market participants in creating various software especially for spatial analysis and introduction of new goods.



The spatial transcriptomics technique held the highest market share of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market by technique in 2023



Techniques divide the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market into spatial transcriptomics and spatial genomics segments. Driven by growing acceptance of in situ sequencing technologies and more general applications in disease research, the segment of spatial transcriptomics held the biggest share of spatial genomics & transcriptomics market in 2023. Using spatial transcriptomics, one may map gene expression inside the spatial context of a tissue. Combining histology and molecular data reveals how genes are expressed in certain tissue country or region, so providing understanding of cellular organization, function, and disease progression.



The Asia Pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market from 2024 to 2029



The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market owing to the a increasing government efforts to rising healthcare needs, growing government investment in biotechnology, growing demand of precision medicine, rising healthcare expenditure, growing R&D expansion in key markets such as India, China, and Japan, and the favorable regulatory environment in the region. However, North America held the largest share of spatial genomics & transcriptomics market in 2023.

Companies Profiled in the Report:

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Bruker Spatial Biology, Inc.) (US)

10x Genomics (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Bio-Techne (US)

Seven Bridges Genomics (US)

Rarecyte, Inc. (US)

Standard BioTools (US)

Revvity (US)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US)

Natera, Inc. (US)

VisioPharm A/S (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Veracyte, Inc. (US)

Biomarker Technologies (BMKGENE) (China)

Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

Sony Biotechnology Inc. (US)

Vizgen Inc. (US)

BioSpyder, Inc. (US)

Ionpath, Inc. (US)

S2 Genomics, Inc. (US)

Ultivue, Inc. (US)

Admera Health (US)

Lunaphore Technologies SA (US)

Visikol, Inc. (US)

Rebus Biosystems, Inc. (US)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (US)

Cantata Bio (US)

Nucleai, Inc. (Israel)

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug discovery and development, Introduction of novel products, Increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments and public-private funding), restraints (High initial capital investments and maintenance costs, Technical complexity and expertise gap), opportunities (Increasing use of spatial omics for biomarker identification, Increasing demand for precision medicines and targeted drug development), and challenges (Dearth of skilled professionals) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched product/services of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

Competitive Assessment: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Bruker Spatial Biology, Inc.) (US), 10x Genomics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), Seven Bridges Genomics (US), Rarecyte, Inc. (US), Standard BioTools (US), Revvity (US), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), Natera, Inc. (US), VisioPharm A/S (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Veracyte, Inc. (US), Biomarker Technologies (BMKGENE) (China), Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Sony Biotechnology Inc. (US), Vizgen Inc. (US), BioSpyder, Inc. (US), Ionpath, Inc. (US), S2 Genomics, Inc. (US), Ultivue, Inc. (US), Admera Health (US), Lunaphore Technologies SA (US), Visikol, Inc. (US), Rebus Biosystems, Inc. (US), Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (US), Cantata Bio (US), and Nucleai, Inc. (Israel).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 450 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $554.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $995.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Overview

Asia-Pacific: Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Products Market Share, by Technique and Country (2023)

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Products Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Products Market Share, by End-user (2023)

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Services Market Share, by End-user (2023)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics in Drug Discovery and Development

Introduction of Novel Products

Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments and Public-Private Funding

Restraints

High Initial Capital Investments and Maintenance Costs

Technical Complexity and Expertise Gap

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Spatial Omics for Biomarker Identification

Growing Demand for Precision Medicines and Targeted Drug Development

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market, by Offering

Products Instruments & Software - Instruments & Software to Facilitate Disease Research by Enabling Detailed Spatial Mapping and Multi-Omic Analyses Consumables - Better Reproducible and High-Quality Data Collection to Advance Spatial Genomics Research in Oncology and Precision Medicine

Services Increasing Demand for High-Quality Spatial Data in Precision Medicine to Augment Market Growth



Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Products Market, by Technique

Spatial Transcriptomics Immunohistochemistry Immunofluorescence Microscopy-based RNA Imaging In-Situ Hybridization Laser Capture Microdissection RNA Sequencing In-Situ RNA Sequencing Single-Cell RNA (Sc-RNA) Sequencing Other RNA Sequencing Other Spatial Transcriptomic Techniques

Spatial Genomics In-Situ Hybridization Laser Capture Microdissection Genomic Sequencing Microdissection-based Sequencing Chromatin Accessibility Sequencing Other Genomic Sequencing

Other Spatial Genomic Techniques

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Services Market, by Type

Sample Preparation Services Need for Accurate Spatial Analysis of Gene Expression Within Tissue Samples to Spur Market Growth

Sequencing & Analytical Services Sequencing & Analytical Services to Utilize Advanced Technologies for Sequencing and Bioinformatics Analysis

Data Visualization & Analysis Services Increased Demand for Advanced Tools for Complex Spatial Genomics Data Interpretation to Support Market Growth



Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market, by Application

Translational Research Cancer - Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics to Map Precise Locations of DNA and RNA Within Tumor Tissues in Cancer Research Immunology - Need for Better Understanding of Immune Cell Interactions and Tissue-Specific Immune Responses to Propel Segment Growth Neuroscience - Increased Focus on Mapping Cellular Diversity for Analyzing Brain Function and Dysfunction to Aid Market Growth Infectious Diseases - Need for Enhanced Understanding of Pathogen-Host Interactions at Tissue Level to Drive Adoption Other Diseases



Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Products Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies to Transform Disease Research and Streamline Drug Target Validation

Academic & Research Institutes Focus on Foundational Discoveries and Cellular Insights About Complex Biological Systems to Aid Market Growth

CROs & CDMOs Growing Demand for Precise Spatial Molecular Insights to Propel Market Growth

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Improved Diagnostic Accuracy in Pathogen Detection and Genomic Analysis to Aid Market Growth



Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Services Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies to Optimize Biomarker Development and Improve Clinical Trial Design

Academic & Research Institutes Need for Tools for Mapping Cellular Environments and Studying Disease Mechanisms to Propel Market Growth



Company Profiles

Key Players

10X Genomics

Bio-Techne

Nanostring Technologies, Inc. (Bruker Spatial Biology, Inc.)

Standard Biotools

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

Visiopharm A/S

Danaher Corporation

Seven Bridges Genomics

Revvity

Vizgen Inc.

Veracyte, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Other Players

Biomarker Technologies (Bmkgene)

Ultivue, Inc.

Rarecyte, Inc.

S2 Genomics, Inc.

Admera Health

Sony Biotechnology Inc.

Cantata Bio

Nucleai, Inc.

Visikol, Inc.

Ionpath, Inc.

Biospyder, Inc.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Lunaphore Technologies SA

Rebus Biosystems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vls1po

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment