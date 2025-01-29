Komprise Unveils Sensitive Data Management Capabilities for AI Data Governance and Cybersecurity

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, announces new sensitive data detection and mitigation capabilities to help organizations prevent the leakage of PII and other sensitive data to AI and reduce the risk of potentially ruinous data breaches. Komprise Smart Data Workflow Manager now includes detection for PII, regular expressions and keywords to simplify and automate the process of finding and tagging sensitive data and moving it to protected locations.

IT teams dread the risks of sensitive data lurking where it shouldn’t be -- risks that are compounding as unstructured data grows explosively across all industries. GenAI popularity has made the situation more troublesome. Attempts to input PII into GenAI platforms represent over half (55%) of data loss prevention (DLP) events, followed by confidential documents (40%), according to 2024 research by Menlo Security. The global average cost of a data breach reached $4.88 million in 2024, according to IBM. Increasingly, storage administrators are responsible for data governance and compliance but lack ways to do this systematically across their data estate.

The new sensitive data management capabilities of Komprise Smart Data Workflow Manager include:

Standard PII detection: Select which PII data types to scan for such as national IDs, credit card numbers and email addresses. Komprise supports multiple classifications to identify multiple types of PII within any given file.

Custom Sensitive Data Detection: Customers can find any text patterns in their data via both keyword and regular expressions (regex) search to identify specific data formats like employee IDs, machine or instrument IDs, product or project codes, or even PHI data like healthcare-system specific patient record IDs.

Scans Sensitive Data in Place: Executes locally behind enterprise firewalls so sensitive data stays in place, unlike cloud-based data detection services.

Remediate and Move: Once Komprise identifies sensitive data, users can set up a workflow to take appropriate action, such as confining the data or moving the data to a safe location.

Pre-Process for AI Ingest: Sensitive data detection can be a pre-process step for an AI ingest workflow to eliminate sensitive data leakage to AI.

Ongoing Workflow: Users can set workflows to run periodically, so Komprise automatically finds and acts on any new sensitive data for ongoing detection, tagging and mitigation, with full audit capabilities.

Common use cases for the new sensitive data detection capabilities include:

Prevent Unintended Data Leakage during AI Ingest: Data governance for AI remains a top priority. Komprise automates the workflow of identifying and excluding sensitive data from the data copied to AI, thus preventing human error and risky data leakage during AI ingestion.

Sensitive Data Handling for Cyber-Resilience: Roughly 80% of data breaches involve sensitive data, according to Verizon's Data Breach Investigations report and other sources. This is especially risky in regulated industries such as healthcare and finance where organizations face hefty penalties. By automating the process of finding sensitive data in non-compliant places and proactively remediating by moving this data to secure storage, organizations can reduce the risk of sensitive data breaches.

AI Data Workflow Auditing: Komprise maintains a full audit record of all data processed by any workflow, such as a workflow copying data to a location for ingestion by an AI or ML system.



“Komprise has continuously impressed me with their ability to add valuable features to the product,” says Jonathan Kowall, Director of Specialist Solutions Engineers at AHEAD. “With the new PII capabilities, storage admins get an extremely powerful feature on top of an already impressive tool. Storage teams are challenged to do more with less and features like these are why we are proud to partner with Komprise.”

“The risk of sensitive data breaches is escalating and thereby paralyzing organizations from using AI,” says Kumar K. Goswami, CEO of Komprise. “We are pleased to systematically reduce sensitive data risks so that our customers can improve their cybersecurity and provide data governance for AI ingestion with the new sensitive data detection and mitigation capabilities in Komprise Smart Data Workflows Manager.”

Availability

Komprise Smart Data Workflows and the new sensitive data detection and regex search are currently in early access for customers and partners and will be generally available at the end of Q1 as part of the Komprise Intelligent Data Management Platform.

About Komprise

Komprise powers the connection between unstructured data management and AI. Komprise Intelligent Data Management delivers a single platform to easily analyze, migrate, transparently tier and manage the lifecycle of petabytes of file and object data across hybrid environments. With Komprise, enterprise IT gains full visibility across silos to optimize storage, backup, ransomware and cloud costs. Komprise Smart Data Workflows and the Komprise Global File Index unlock unstructured data insights and access for AI. www.komprise.com.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com