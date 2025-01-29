Join Calidi Biotherapeutics’ Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on February 5

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on February 5, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Calidi CFO Andrew Jackson and CSO Antonio F. Santidrian, PharmD. PhD, who will share insight into the company’s groundbreaking cell-based delivery platforms designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses for enhanced cancer treatment. Highlights will include overviews of Calidi’s lead programs, such as its CLD-400 systemic platform targeting metastatic cancers, CLD-201 for advanced solid tumors and CLD-101 for high-grade glioma. A live Q&A session with the leadership team will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qCp0OhjDSSaqiz3QsW9C_A#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to CLDI@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi’s novel cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi’s clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi’s preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies, are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Calidi is not able to raise sufficient capital to support its current and anticipated clinical trials, the risk that early results of clinical trials do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive review of the data, and as more patient data becomes available, the risk that Calidi may not receive FDA approval for some or all of its therapeutic candidates.

