illumin Partners with Adsquare to Deliver Advanced Footfall Attribution, Bridging Online Advertising with Real-World Impact

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM) (OTCQB: ILLMF) (“illumin” or “Company”), a leader in digital marketing technology, is excited to unveil its latest in-platform integration with Adsquare’s Measurement solution, delivering store visit data directly to the illumin platform to enable advanced footfall attribution. This collaboration further empowers marketers with daily insights into how digital campaigns drive in-store visits, seamlessly connecting online engagement with offline outcomes.

This integration marks a significant milestone in illumin’s mission to simplify and enhance the consumer journey. By leveraging Adsquare’s privacy-first location intelligence, marketers can now access unmatched transparency and actionable foot traffic data to optimize their campaigns with precision.

Key benefits for advertisers:

Enhance campaign measurement: Accurately track in-store foot traffic to better understand consumer behavior.

Comprehensive footfall attribution: Link foot traffic insights to specific campaigns or customer journey stages within the illumin platform.

Link foot traffic insights to specific campaigns or customer journey stages within the illumin platform. Robust performance insights: Leverage daily performance insights to make agile, data-driven optimizations.

Unified views: Seamlessly integrate store visit data into illumin's intuitive platform to attribute campaign tactics and creatives to performance for a complete omnichannel overview.

Seamlessly integrate store visit data into illumin’s intuitive platform to attribute campaign tactics and creatives to performance for a complete omnichannel overview. Privacy-first design: Fully compliant with global privacy regulations (GDPR, CCPA), ensuring consumer trust while delivering actionable insights.



“By integrating Adsquare’s Measurement solution, we’re equipping advertisers with a more complete picture of their customer’s journey,” said Rachel Kapcan, Chief Product Officer at illumin. “This partnership enhances our ability to deliver actionable insights, enabling marketers to optimize their strategies with confidence and clarity. It’s a powerful step forward in bridging the gap between digital engagement and in-store impact.”

“At Adsquare, we are dedicated to redefining marketing through our privacy-first location intelligence, enabling platforms like illumin to offer clients robust, data-driven solutions,” said Maria Botelho, VP of Global Partnerships at Adsquare. “This partnership exemplifies how our Measurement solution fuels leading platforms with precise, actionable footfall insights, connecting online campaigns to in-store visits with unmatched accuracy. Together with illumin, we’re empowering marketers to optimize their strategies with confidence, bridging the gap between digital engagement and real-world impact.”

This collaboration further cements illumin’s position as a transformative force in programmatic advertising. From campaign planning and execution to robust attribution, illumin’s platform offers a seamless solution for marketers across industries, including retail, automotive, quick-service restaurants (QSR), and more.

About illumin

illumin is evolving the digital advertising landscape by empowering marketers to achieve transformative results through its customer-centric approach. Featuring a unified canvas built around the open web, illumin lets brands and agencies seamlessly plan, build, and execute campaigns across the entire marketing funnel—connecting programmatic channels, email, and social media within a single platform. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit illumin.com.

About Adsquare

Adsquare is redefining marketing with cutting-edge location intelligence, empowering advertisers to deliver and optimize impactful, data-driven campaigns with precision. The Adsquare solution suite includes advanced Analytics to uncover deep customer insights, precise Activation tools for targeted audience engagement, real-time Measurement for connecting digital ad exposure to real-world consumer behavior, and transparent Attribution to credit the effectiveness of your marketing strategies.

