Motorcycle Helmet Market Size to Surpass USD 6.05 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcycle riders often wear a particular kind of helmet. Motorcycle helmets help to promote motorcycle safety by shielding the rider's head in the case of an impact. They reduce the risk of dying by 42% and the likelihood of suffering a brain injury by 69%. It is legal to use them in several countries. A motorcycle helmet's outside shell is constructed of protective plastic, while the interior is made of polystyrene foam, which absorbs impact shock. There are both chin-covered and chin-uncovered helmets among the many variations. Some helmets offer additional conveniences like ventilation, face shields, sun visors, ear protection, or intercom.

There are three main types of helmets made specifically for motorcycles and a few others that aren't made for motorcycles but are worn by some riders. All of these helmets have chin straps to keep them in place, and if the chin strap is not tightened to maintain a secure fit, the protective qualities of the helmets are greatly reduced, if not lost entirely. The standard motorcycle helmet is made up of two primary protective components: a thin, strong outer shell often made of polycarbonate plastic, fiberglass, or Kevlar and a soft, thick inner liner typically made of expanded polystyrene or polypropylene, or "EPS" foam.

Market Dynamics

Growing Technological Innovations Drive the Global Market

Helmets for motorcyclists are frequently regarded as essential safety gear. Many motorcycle helmet manufacturers have also created high-end features to encourage customers to use a helmet. Few manufacturers offer helmets incorporating Augmented Reality (A.R.) so that the visor can display GPS maps and a speedometer. For instance, in July 2018, the Taiwan-based startup Jarvish unveiled a motorcycle helmet made completely of carbon fiber that incorporates a back camera and a head-up display unit that, when set up via the J.A.R.V.I.S.H. program, can display information about speed, weather, and navigation.

Many businesspeople have entered the motorcycle helmet market and are offering cutting-edge solutions due to the growing consumer appetite for technologically advanced items. Forcite Helmet Systems, an Australian company, introduced a wide range of helmets with built-in H.D. cameras and an ultra-wide lens in 2014. Forcite's MK1 smart motorbike helmet was just introduced in July 2019. It has an H.D. wide-angle camera, Bluetooth port unit, Voice over Internet Protocol intercom (VOIP), a handlebar-mounted control unit, and a distinctive L.E.D. visual communication strip. In the case of a serious fall or accident, the helmet can also be Bluetooth-paired with a smartphone to contact for help immediately. These modifications are projected to spur manufacturers to increase their revenue to maintain motorcycle helmets as a standard item of safety gear.

Rising Awareness Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The motorcycle helmet market may offer huge commercial prospects to producers in the sustainable sector. Due to growing consumer awareness of the environmental effects of the production and consumption of plastics and plastic substitutes globally, particularly in countries with sizable populations of environmentally conscious consumers, helmets made of sustainable materials are likely to become more popular. For instance, businesses like N.E.X.X. produce helmets that are strong, light, and better at utilizing materials.

The most notable development in the motorcycle helmet industry due to technical innovation is the introduction of smart helmets. Brands are likely to prioritize making more useful items in this sense. For instance, well-known helmet manufacturer Shoei announced in July 2019 that it would sell a cutting-edge motorcycle helmet with a head-up display (H.U.D.) that displays speed, satellite navigation, route information, and call information on the screen. As a result, technologically advanced helmets might soon gain in popularity. To improve their brand's reputation, manufacturers may concentrate on the lucrative market of design innovation.

Furthermore, regarding function, helmets offer many opportunities for product variety in design, size, color, and shape. Some manufacturers have recently started focusing on enhancing the aesthetic appeal of helmets as the demand for creatively designed helmets has increased. Businesses are expected to focus on 3D printing over the projected period to excel at sustainability. 3D printing has emerged as a sustainable alternative to conventional manufacturing techniques, particularly for customized helmets.

Regional Analysis

North America's motorcycle helmet industry share is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.The rising number of motorcycles in the United States and rising worries about road safety are the main factors driving the demand for motorcycle helmets in this region. Additionally, riders are being urged to wear helmets to protect themselves from harm by the rising popularity of supersports bikes, whose death rates are four times higher. Modern features like Bluetooth integration in these helmets are also expected to hasten the segment's growth. Motorcycle riding has gained popularity among millennials in the U.S. To learn how to ride a motorbike, most of them register in formal training programs and prioritize safety, driving up demand for motorcycle helmets.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.The primary factors influencing the European motorcycle helmet market are rising motorbike sales and client safety precautions. According to the European Road Safety Observatory, around 25,600 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2016, and 17% of those involved motorcycles. Most motorcycle riders in Europe are adopting helmets to reduce the risk of brain injuries following an accident. According to MotorCycles Data, a rise in motorcycle sales is observed in countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom due to the COVID-19 epidemic's increased emphasis on individual mobility. Sales of powered two-wheelers (P.T.W.s) have surged, increasing the demand for helmets. This is due to the popularity of riding motorbikes for fun and convenience when traveling to and from work. The need for helmets is also projected to be fueled by a greater emphasis on safe riding practices among educated motorcyclists because of increased accidents.

Key Highlights

The global Motorcycle Helmet market size was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 4.16 billion in 2025 to reach USD 6.05 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Based on the product, the global motorcycle helmet market is bifurcated into full-face, half-face, and open-face helmets. The full-face helmet segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global motorcycle helmet market is divided online and offline. The offline segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global motorcycle helmet market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Ainese SpA H.J.C. Europe S.A.R.L Shoei Co. Ltd Arai Helmet Ltd Schuberth GmbH

Recent Developments

In June 2023, the newest LS2 advent flip-up motorcycle helmet variant gets a full-carbon shell. The most recent version of LS2's best-selling flip-front motorcycle helmet features a full carbon shell, including the chin bar, and is called the Advant X Carbon.

In June 2023, the newest full-face motorcycle helmet in the Italian manufacturer's 2023 lineup, the Caberg Drift Evo, was introduced. The twin spring-loaded visor mechanism, one of the Caberg Drift Evo's standout features, automatically adjusts the position of the visor and eliminates the need for human adjustment to prevent water or air infiltration between the visor and the edge.

Segmentation

By Product

Full Face

Half Face

Open Face

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

