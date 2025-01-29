New Survey Reveals Real-Time Data Is the Secret Weapon for Winning Over Frustrated B2B Buyers

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 B2B Buyer Report from Sana Commerce highlights a pressing issue in B2B ecommerce: while 73% of buyers prefer online purchasing, 81% face significant barriers due to outdated systems and inaccurate data. These frustrations are pushing 75% of buyers to consider switching suppliers for a better experience. Real-time data integration has emerged as the ultimate solution, offering businesses a way to retain customers and drive revenue growth.

“B2B buyers don’t have time for guesswork. When the information they rely on—like inventory or delivery timelines—is wrong, it’s more than an inconvenience; it erodes trust,” said Sana Commerce CEO Sebastiaan Verhaar. “Real-time data is about more than accuracy; it’s the fix B2B ecommerce needs to rebuild trust and create lasting relationships in a market where every decision counts.”

Key trend insights revealed in Sana’s latest study, conducted in partnership with Sapio Research include:

B2B Buyers Are Fed Up with Inaccurate Information

Online buying may be the default, but 85% of B2B buyers report frustrations that lead to abandoned purchases. Missing or inaccurate stock levels, pricing, and delivery timelines are pushing buyers to the brink.

40% cite lack of transparency around stock and delivery dates as their top frustration.

29% say inaccurate delivery times prevent them from ordering online.

28% are hindered by inaccurate stock levels.

Only 19% of buyers say their online buying experience meets expectations.

The bottom line? B2B sellers are leaving money on the table—and driving buyers into the arms of competitors.

B2B Buyers Set New Expectations for Commerce Experience

Millennials and Gen Z now make up 71% of all B2B buyers. Our report shows that 73% of all B2B buyers prefer to buy online – the only channel a majority of buyers preferred.

52% of all buyers want automated delivery tracking as a standard feature for online buying.

64% expect agreed-upon custom pricing to be accurately reflected online.

They view real-time data integration as a non-negotiable for trust and satisfaction.



With a supermajority of B2B buyers belonging to “digitally native” generations, it logically follows that the expectations of B2B buying have risen. Features like automated delivery tracking – standard in daily B2C ecommerce – are must-haves for a B2B experience.

For B2B sellers, keeping up means delivering experiences that rival the best of B2C ecommerce.

Three in Four Buyers Are Ready to Walk Away

Frustrations with B2B ecommerce are not just inconveniences—they’re a critical breaking point. The report reveals that 75% of buyers—up from 74% last year—are willing to switch suppliers if a competitor provides a smoother online experience.

84% say a reliable, easy-to-use online store is critical to maintaining trust (source here ).

). 87% admit a bad buying experience impacts their overall relationship with the supplier (source here ).

“B2B buyers have one eye on the exit,” added Verhaar. “Suppliers who fail to deliver risk losing not just customers but long-term loyalty and reputation.”

Sustainability Is More Than a Buzzword—It’s a Deal-Breaker

The next generation of B2B buyers demands that sustainability is embedded into every purchase decision.

92% of buyers actively research a supplier’s sustainability credentials before committing, and 40% rely on company websites to verify these claims, underscoring the importance of clear and detailed product page information.

43% of buyers are willing to switch suppliers if sustainability information is unclear or unavailable.

Transparency is no longer optional; it’s table stakes for retaining environmentally conscious buyers.

Automation Needs to Play Nicely with People

While buyers appreciate the speed of AI and automation, they still rely on human expertise when things get complicated.

54% prefer live chat support for resolving issues, far surpassing email or phone.

65% find chatbots helpful, but most say they’re not enough to complete transactions.

A hybrid approach—combining AI-powered tools with human expertise—is the new standard for meeting buyers’ needs.

Real-Time Data Is the Superpower Buyers Are Demanding

Outdated systems and inaccurate data are the Achilles' heel for B2B sellers as buyers demand seamless, reliable experiences.

46% of buyers say real-time inventory updates are essential for a seamless experience.

33% report order errors due to web store inaccuracies.

36% struggle to find products online, delaying purchases.

77% prioritize real-time previews of customized products to manage complex orders.

Real-time data integration resolves these issues, ensuring accurate inventory, pricing, and customization tools. Tackling these issues empowers suppliers to cut costly mistakes and earn trust in a market where seamless experiences are non-negotiable.

About The B2B Buyer Report:

The report is based on research conducted during September 2024 by SAPIO Research on behalf of Sana Commerce. SAPIO Research surveyed a group of 750 professional buyers from manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers and distributors across the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Australia and the Netherlands.

