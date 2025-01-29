Virtual Science AI Unveils Real-Time Intelligent Q&A Feature for Life Science Insights

Virtual Science AI has introduced an intelligent Q&A strategic search function that provides instant, customised insights about disease areas and treatments.

The new enhancement transforms medical data analysis by delivering answers to complex strategic questions in seconds, accelerating life science decision-making and therapy development.

Virtual Science AI's pharma-compliant platform seamlessly integrates with existing pharmaceutical processes and systems.

By combining advanced AI technology with Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) validation, the platform achieves exceptional accuracy and speed, setting new standards for healthcare insights without compromising quality.

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Science AI has established itself as a trusted partner for life science teams. Using its proprietary insight management and advisory panel solutions, it transforms complex scientific data analysis into clear strategic insights.

Through continuous R&D investment, the company has developed sophisticated SOC2 Type 2 Certified AI systems that continuously evolve through machine learning, incorporating new data and feedback to enhance their analytical capabilities. This unique methodology, which also incorporates expert human validation (Human-in-the-Loop), allows Virtual Science AI to deliver unparalleled accuracy while maintaining the agility needed in today's fast-paced healthcare environment.

Building on this robust foundation, today we unveil a new real-time, intelligent Q&A strategic search feature.

This new advanced Q&A search feature provides real-time summaries for data queries in seconds, helping life science teams make faster, better-informed decisions. As the platform serves users worldwide, the system offers country-specific insights for complex strategic queries.

Virtual Science AI Q&A feature is a game-changer for life science companies that value agility and need real-time actionable insights to drive change quickly, effectively, and at scale.

Tom Hughes, CEO, Virtual Science AI, explains the impact of the new platform functionality:

"With the enhancement to Virtual Science AI's medical intelligence platform, the new Q&A search feature enables life science teams to get strategic answers to questions in seconds vs traditional methods of analyzing complex scientific data that could take months.”

Dr. Marco Avila, Chief Medical Officer, Virtual Science AI, stated:

"This advanced AI search feature is one our customers have requested and is designed to enhance strategic agility and improve overall population health."

About Virtual Science AI

Virtual Science AI is a global provider of AI-driven insight management and advisory panel solutions for R&D, Medical Affairs, Public Affairs, Pricing & Access, and Commercial functions in life science and healthcare companies. Their proprietary medical intelligence platform transforms complex scientific data into actionable insights, empowering life science teams to drive rapid, effective change at scale.

Headquartered in London and with operations across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Virtual Science AI delivers cutting-edge software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the life-science and healthcare sectors. The company partners with over 20 leading pharmaceutical companies and numerous biotechnology firms.

Media Contact

Contact: Alison Doughty

Phone: +44 (0)7703 611 620

Email: alison.doughty@virtualscienceai.com