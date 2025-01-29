Medical High-Pressure Syringe Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 3,864.2 Mn By 2033, At 7.4 % CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Global Medical High-Pressure Syringe Market is projected to be valued at USD 2,036.6 million by the end of 2024 which is further anticipated to grow to USD 3,864.2 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Medical syringes are specifically engineered to handle high-pressure uses in various fields such as life sciences, medical sciences, and process control. It offers excellent resistance to highly reactive liquids. They are typically made from stainless steel or polycarbonate & are equipped with thumb and hand rings or grips which facilitate easy use during injection & aspiration.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-high-pressure-syringe-market/request-sample/





The US Medical High-Pressure Syringe Market

The US Medical High-Pressure Syringe Market is expected to reach USD 1,114.0 million by 2033 from a base value of USD 608.4 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The growing cases of chronic diseases drive the demand for advanced diagnostic & therapeutic procedures. This boosts the demand for high-pressure syringes. Additionally, the shift toward more durable materials like polycarbonate and stainless steel, as well as ergonomic syringe designs for improved user comfort and control, is further fueling market expansion.

Important Insights

Market Growth: The Global Multi-Channel Order Management Market is anticipated to increase by USD 1,692.6 million from 2025 to 2033, with a CAGR of 7.4% .

The Global is anticipated to increase by from 2025 to 2033, with a CAGR of . Material Analysis: Plastic syringes are expected to lead the global market based on materials, capturing a significant revenue share of 44.9% in 2024.

Plastic syringes are expected to lead the global market based on materials, capturing a significant revenue share of in 2024. Product Type Analysis: 5 to 10 ml capacity syringes are projected to hold the largest revenue share globally in terms of product type by the end of 2024.

5 to 10 ml capacity syringes are projected to hold the largest revenue share globally in terms of product type by the end of 2024. End User Analysis: Hospitals are expected to be the dominant segment in the market based on end-users, holding the largest revenue share of 43.7% by the end of 2024.

Hospitals are expected to be the dominant segment in the market based on end-users, holding the largest revenue share of by the end of 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is forecasted to have the largest market share for medical high-pressure syringes, with a predicted share of 35.1% in 2024.

Latest Trends

Manufacturers in the medical high-pressure syringe market are increasingly prioritizing customization and personalization to meet specific medical needs and patient requirements.

Supplier of medical syringes are also focusing on safety enhancements, such as integrated safety mechanisms, and are gaining popularity in high-demand fields like oncology & critical care for their reliability & efficiency.

Competitive Landscape

The global medical high-pressure syringe market is highly competitive, with numerous large and small companies offering products and services across both domestic and international markets. Major players are innovating and pursuing mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios and stay competitive.

Emerging and regional manufacturers are gaining ground by providing cost-effective solutions and targeting niche markets. These companies often concentrate on local markets, offering customized products tailored to specific regional healthcare needs.

Some of the major key players in the Global Medical High-Pressure Syringe Market are B.Braun, Coeur, Bayer, Medline, and many others.

Some of the prominent market players:

Braun

Coeur

Bayer

Medtronics

MedNet

Comed

Kemper Medical, Inc.

Chemyx, Inc.

KD Scientific Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-high-pressure-syringe-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Medical High-Pressure Syringe Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 2,036.9 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 3,864.2 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 7.4% North America Revenue Share 35.1% The US Market Size (2024) USD 608.4 Mn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Material, By Product Type, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Hospitals are projected to lead the medical high-pressure syringe market with a substantial revenue share of 43.7% in 2024. This dominance is due to their wide range of medical services and the high frequency of procedures that require these syringes. Hospitals conduct numerous diagnostic imaging procedures, such as CT and MRI scans, which often use high-pressure syringes to administer contrast agents.

Additionally, hospitals manage many emergencies, surgeries, and treatments that require precise and controlled fluid delivery. The extensive use of high-pressure syringes across these critical and high-demand situations plays a significant role in their market leadership.





Global Medical High-Pressure Syringe Market Segmentation

By Material

Plastic Syringes

Glass Syringes

Metal Syringe

By Product Type

Up to 5 ml

5ml to 10 ml

Above 10 ml

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/medical-high-pressure-syringe-market/

Drivers

The growth rate of medical high-pressure syringes is accelerating due to their use in various procedures such as angiography, contrast imaging, and other diagnostic and therapeutic practices.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular conditions and cancer, which require advanced diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, is driving up the demand for reliable and effective high-pressure syringes.

Opportunities

The globalization of healthcare systems and practices is driving demand for standardized, high-quality medical equipment, including high-pressure syringes. This trend is fostering regulatory harmonization, which simplifies market entry.

Regulatory alignment across regions accelerates the introduction and distribution of medical high-pressure syringes, boosting their global market growth.

Restraints

Regulatory challenges in the medical high-pressure syringe market involve stringent safety, efficacy, and quality standards. Compliance requires extensive testing, documentation, and certification, which can be both time-consuming and expensive, potentially impeding market growth.

Growth of the medical high-pressure syringe market is further restricted by the high costs associated with adhering to regulatory requirements & establishing the necessary technological and infrastructural capabilities.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a 35.1% share of revenue in the medical high-pressure syringe market by the end of 2024. This leading position is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, which includes hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

These facilities frequently use high-pressure syringes for precise administration of contrast agents in imaging procedures like CT & MRI. Additionally, the region benefits from the presence of leading technology companies specializing in advanced medical device manufacturing.





Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-high-pressure-syringe-market/request-sample/

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Browse More Related Reports

Radiopharmaceuticals Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 7,225.6 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 9,876.2 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Healthy Snacks Market is projected to reach USD 107.1 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 187.7 billion.

Disposable Fiber Optic Head Market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.8% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 3.0 billion.

Autonomous Mining Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 12.5 billion.

Acupuncture Needles Market is projected to reach USD 342.2 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 751.7 million.

Pediatric Hearing Aids Market is projected to reach USD 2,082.0 million by the end of 2024 and grow exponentially until an anticipated value of USD 3,524.9 million in 2033 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by the end of 2024 and grow exponentially until an anticipated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Medical High-Pressure Syringe Market is projected to reach USD 2,036.6 Million by the end of 2024 and grow exponentially until reaching an anticipated value of USD 3,864.2 Million in 2033 at an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 7.4%.

Anti-CRP Antibody Market is projected to reach USD 183.3 million by the end of 2024 and grow exponentially until an anticipated value of USD 363.1 million in 2033 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Medical Blood Lancet Market is projected to reach USD 1,552.9 million by the end of 2024 and grow exponentially to an anticipated value of USD 3,682.8 million in 2033 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Recent Developments

September 2024: BD, a leading global medical technology company, introduced a new generation of glass pre-fillable syringes known as BD Effivax™. These syringes are developed in collaboration with major pharmaceutical firms to address the evolving demands of vaccine manufacturing.

BD, a leading global medical technology company, introduced a new generation of glass pre-fillable syringes known as BD Effivax™. These syringes are developed in collaboration with major pharmaceutical firms to address the evolving demands of vaccine manufacturing. September 2024: B. Braun Medical Inc., a leading provider in infusion therapy and pain management, acquired Starboard Medical, Inc.'s Clik-FIX catheter securement device portfolio. This acquisition underscores B. Braun’s commitment to advancing innovation in peripheral intravenous (IV) therapy and enhancing patient outcomes.

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leading provider in infusion therapy and pain management, acquired Starboard Medical, Inc.'s Clik-FIX catheter securement device portfolio. This acquisition underscores B. Braun’s commitment to advancing innovation in peripheral intravenous (IV) therapy and enhancing patient outcomes. November 2023: Medtronic plc announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Symplicity Spyral™ renal denervation (RDN) system, also known as the Symplicity™ blood pressure procedure, for treating hypertension.

Medtronic plc announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Symplicity Spyral™ renal denervation (RDN) system, also known as the Symplicity™ blood pressure procedure, for treating hypertension. November 2023: Terumo India, part of Terumo Corporation, launched a new Insulin Syringe designed for sterile insulin delivery. This device aims to enhance patient comfort and improve adherence to insulin therapy.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.