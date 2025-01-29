CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) Launches Product Rollout at Major International New York Airport

The rollout includes CleanCore’s patented technology products, replacing harmful chemicals with safe, effective, and low-cost solutions

Collaboration with the airport's facility management company aims to elevate sustainability standards across high-traffic areas at one of the world’s busiest airports

Focus areas include passenger terminals, restrooms, and transportation hubs, supporting rigorous daily maintenance needs

Omaha, NE, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of patented technology that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, today announced the deployment of its sustainable cleaning solutions at a major international New York airport. This rollout is part of CleanCore's ongoing collaboration with the facility management company overseeing operations at the airport.

This prominent New York airport, one of the busiest airports globally, handled over 60 million passengers in 2023. The product rollout includes CleanCore’s patented technology products, which eliminate the need for harmful chemicals while maintaining superior cleaning efficacy. These products are safe for airport personnel and travelers and align with the airport’s sustainability objectives, supporting the airport’s efforts to minimize its environmental impact. CleanCore’s deployment will focus on high-traffic areas such as passenger terminals, restrooms, and transportation hubs, all of which require rigorous, daily maintenance.

“This rollout marks another aviation contract as a result of our strategic collaboration with this facility management company, which we believe further demonstrates the effectiveness of our solutions," said Clayton Adams, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore. "Our innovative cleaning solutions not only support the airport's environmental goals but also ensure a safer, healthier environment for both travelers and staff. We anticipate this product rollout will drive continued growth and generate significant monthly recurring revenue for our Company. This deployment demonstrates our commitment to providing effective, eco-friendly alternatives at large-scale facilities."

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to CleanCore’s business, financial condition, and results of operations that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on the management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: zone@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: (212) 671-1020