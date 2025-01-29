The News Forum Launches “Forum Focus” With 16-Year-Old Journalist Wyatt Sharpe Wednesday January 29th at 6:30PM ET

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum is thrilled to announce the debut of "Forum Focus, with Wyatt Sharpe” on Wednesday January 29th at 6:30PM ET. Sharpe's recent role as a Correspondent for The News Forum during the 2024 U.S. election highlighted his talent for delivering exclusive insights, securing pivotal interviews during the presidential debates and reporting from Washington at the inauguration of President Trump.

"Forum Focus, with Wyatt Sharpe" will premiere with an exclusive interview featuring the indicted former congressman George Santos. In the debut of Forum Focus, Sharpe will showcase his renowned interviewing ability, tackling the controversies surrounding Santos and underscoring the stringent journalistic standards he consistently upholds.

Legendary broadcaster Peter Mansbridge has praised Sharpe, stating, "Wyatt is the future of journalism and with him it already looks pretty good." luliia Mendel, former Press Secretary to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commented, "As a Ukrainian I know what it’s like to stand for truth and freedom of speech. Wyatt is an outstanding example of a person who stands for these values. He represents the future of global journalism."

Wyatt Sharpe embarked on his journalism journey at the young age of 11 with "The Wyatt Sharpe Show," rapidly becoming a prominent media figure. Throughout his career, Sharpe has secured interviews with national and international leaders such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Pierre Poilievre, Jagmeet Singh and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. His well-researched interviewing style and insightful queries have established him as a notable television presenter, with appearances on Fox News, NewsNation, Morning in America, CBC News, CTV News, and Global News.

"The News Forum is absolutely thrilled to launch this exciting new weekly news show with the incredibly talented Wyatt Sharpe. Wyatt's passion for truth and his dedication to insightful reporting make him a perfect fit for our network. We're confident that he will bring a fresh perspective and engaging style to our viewers," said Tore Stautland, CEO The News Forum.

Beyond his broadcasting achievements, Sharpe also co-chairs the Future Voters Summit, a non-partisan effort to foster greater political engagement among young people. His continued dedication to journalism and democratic engagement resonates throughout his work.

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

