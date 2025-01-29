American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association Simplifies Insurance Application Processes Through Sapiens Implementation

FT. MYER, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the nation’s longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider for the military community, today announced that it has implemented the Sapiens ApplicationPro, IllustrationPro, UnderwritingPro and DataSuite, to simplify its life insurance application, enrollment and underwriting process for active-duty servicemembers, Veterans, and their families. AAFMAA has upgraded its systems with Sapiens solutions to better serve its Members by making the important insurance decision-making process faster and easier for them.

AAFMAA offers a variety of term and whole life insurance policies designed to meet the unique needs and circumstances of members of the military community. The Sapiens system presents applicants with appropriately tailored options side-by-side and the incorporation of automation dramatically shortens the application review cycle for complex cases, reducing approvals or other decisions from weeks to just a few days.

“Our Members and their families will see incredibly helpful improvements to our insurance procurement platform, thanks to our partnership with Sapiens,” said Jerry Quinn, AAFMAA Chief Operating Officer. “Making decisions about insurance isn’t just important, it’s also quite complicated; sometimes our Members find themselves unsure of how to even begin the process. With Sapiens’ technology, that complicated process has become much simpler.”

“We admire AAFMAA’s mission and are thrilled that the implementation of our technology is helping their team provide military servicemembers and their families with their necessary insurance needs,” said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President and CEO. “We look forward to hearing more about how our technology is making the process of obtaining insurance easier for their Members.”

To get started on protecting your family more easily with life insurance or for more information, members of the military community can visit aafmaa.com.

