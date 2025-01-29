Kartoon Studios Executives to Unveil 2025 Dynamic Growth Plans on Smart Money Circle Podcast

Revenue Growth, Share Price, Earnings, IP Expansion, and Global Distribution Growth Frame CEO and CFO Interview

Video Will Be Available Thursday at 8:30 am ET on Smart Money Circle’s YouTube Channel and Via Kartoon Studios’ YouTube, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn Accounts

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) invites investors to an exclusive discussion on the company’s 2025 corporate growth outlook, hosted by the Smart Money Circle podcast. CEO Andy Heyward and CFO Brian Parisi will join renowned investor and host Adam Sarhan to reveal their strategic vision and provide insights into the company’s future projects, including The Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie-The-Pooh, Stan Lee Universe, and the growing Kartoon Channel, among others.

The video will be available on the Smart Money Circle YouTube channel beginning Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT, and Kartoon Studios’ YouTube channel, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn accounts.

“Our 2025 outlook represents a pivotal moment for Kartoon Studios as we prepare to roll out our iconic intellectual properties and our growing distribution system,” said Andy Heyward, CEO of Kartoon Studios.“We are excited to share our vision for the future, which we believe will redefine family entertainment and drive significant growth across all aspects of our business.”

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, and post-Marvel Stan Lee content of over 200 characters through its controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe, as well as “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more. In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, and a material financial interest in its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, which is one of the most successful animation service houses in the world, producing top brands for 3rd parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families. Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. market. Kartoon Channel continually is ranked by viewers in the Apple app store at the top of user entertainment apps. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually. For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com

