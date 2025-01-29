UL Standards & Engagement Announces Jeff Marootian as New President and CEO

Evanston, Ill., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today UL Standards & Engagement announced Jeff Marootian as its new president and CEO effective February 3, 2025. Marootian brings more than two decades’ experience leading initiatives in energy, transportation, and sustainability that will inform and enhance ULSE’s work as a safety advocacy organization.

“UL Standards & Engagement is working for a safer, more secure, and sustainable world, and having Jeff at the helm will accelerate our momentum and amplify our impact,” said Jim Shannon, chairman of the UL Standards & Engagement Board of Directors. “His extensive background will support the organization in tackling emerging risks and promoting safer innovation as the world evolves.”

Marootian assumes the role as ULSE data continues to uncover critical gaps in consumer safety awareness. From having a limited understanding of lithium-ion battery fire risks to making dangerous assumptions of protection from fire and carbon monoxide, consumer risks are changing.

Most recently, Marootian served as the acting assistant secretary of the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy, managing a $3 billion innovation portfolio focused on advancing clean energy technologies. He oversaw a team of more than 1,000 scientists and engineers including the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and DOE’s Office of Standards. He previously served as a senior advisor to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and as a special assistant to the president for climate and science personnel in the White House. Prior to this he served as the director of the District Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C. and before that was appointed by President Obama to serve as the assistant secretary for administration and chief sustainability officer at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

During Marootian’s time leading D.C.’s Department of Transportation, he led efforts to develop standards for micromobility, a critical priority for ULSE.

“While standards are often invisible to the people they protect, their impact is everywhere, and I am honored to be part of contributing to ULSE’s mission and ensuring people and progress can thrive,” said Marootian. “The organization has been part of a legacy of safety for more than a century. I look forward to being part of their next chapter.”

Though officially established in 2022, UL Standards & Engagement’s history dates back to 1894 when the nonprofit Underwriters Electrical Bureau — a predecessor to UL Standards & Engagement and related organizations UL Research Institutes and UL Solutions — was founded. Each organization operates as a separate entity with the common mission of working for a safer world. The search for ULSE’s new president and CEO was thoroughly conducted by the organization’s board of directors with support from an external search firm. During the search, Dr. George Borlase, vice president of standards development, served as interim executive director.

“I would like to commend George’s exceptional leadership taking on the role of guiding the organization through the last seven months. His knowledgeable and steady presence ensured that progress continued and even accelerated while the search was happening,” concluded Shannon.

UL Standards & Engagement is a nonprofit organization that translates safety science into action through standards development, partnerships, and advocacy. Since 1903, we have developed nearly 1,700 standards and guidance documents for products ranging from fire doors to autonomous vehicles. ULSE enables innovation and grows trust by convening experts and informing policymakers and regulators as we work toward a safer, more secure and sustainable future. Visit ULSE.org for more information.

