Textile Enzymes Market to Reach USD 847.6 Million by 2032 Driven by Rise in Demand for Eco-Friendly Production Processes in The Textile Industry | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Textile Enzymes Market Size was valued at USD 528.1 Million in 2023. It is expected to grow to USD 847.6 Million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.42% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Growing demand for eco-friendly processing, strict regulations, and consumer needs for functional textiles are driving the textile enzymes market

The growing demand for eco-friendly processing methods is one of the key factors driving the expansion of the textile enzymes market. As global awareness around environmental sustainability increases, both individuals and governments are placing greater emphasis on adhering to ecological standards. This shift is pushing the textile industry to find alternatives that reduce its ecological impact. The textile sector, responsible for around 20% of industrial water pollution due to the use of harmful chemicals in dyeing and finishing processes, is now under greater scrutiny. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the use of chemicals such as ammonia, caustics, and acids in various stages of textile production contributes significantly to environmental damage. In response to this growing concern, many governments have introduced stringent regulations, such as the European Union's REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals) legislation, which restricts the use of hazardous chemicals in production. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to adopt safer alternatives like textile enzymes. Enzymes are not only environmentally friendly but also enhance the functionality of fabrics, meeting consumers’ increasing desire for advanced textiles with additional features. For instance, enzymes are used to produce wrinkle-resistant fabrics, improving the structure of fibers and making them more durable. They can also enhance the breathability and softness of textiles, increasing comfort and wearability. Additionally, enzymes play a role in extending the lifespan of textiles, contributing to their durability. As the industry works toward sustainability, innovations in enzyme treatments are playing a crucial role in addressing both regulatory pressures and consumer demand for high-performance, eco-friendly textiles.





Textile Enzymes Market Report Scope:

By Source: Microorganisms Dominate the Textile Enzymes Market

Microorganisms, holding a 68% market share in 2023, lead due to rising enzyme demand, lower toxicity, and more efficient commercial production. Microorganism-based enzymes include bacterial, fungal, and yeast types, with fungi-based products like amylases, lipases, and proteases seeing increased demand due to their significance in textile production.

By Type: Cellulase Enzymes Dominated the Textile Enzymes Market

Cellulose enzymes led with a 48% market share in 2023, enhancing textile abrasion and finishing processes. Amylase enzymes also saw rising demand for their efficient, non-damaging effect on fabrics. Enzymes like protease and pectinase contribute to fabric softening, pilling reduction, and de-sizing.

By Application: De-sizing Leads to Textile Enzymes Market Growth

The de-sizing segment accounted for 42% of market revenue in 2023, driven by advances in jeans and synthetic fabric finishing technologies. Enzymatic bleaching is also gaining popularity, replacing hydrogen peroxide for higher-quality, less-damaging results on fabrics like denim and cotton.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Leads the Textile Enzymes Market

Asia Pacific, holding 42% of the market share in 2023, dominates the textile enzymes sector due to its textile production leadership. Countries like China, India, and Bangladesh are key contributors, with China accounting for 30% of global textile production. Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and demand for advanced textiles with enhanced features drive the region’s growth. Enzyme treatments are increasingly utilized as part of eco-friendly innovations, supported by significant government investments in the textile industry to boost sustainability. This combination of high production, technological adoption, and environmental focus solidifies Asia Pacific’s dominance in the textile enzymes market.

The textile enzymes market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly processing solutions and the rising need for functional, durable fabrics. Enzyme-based treatments are increasingly favored for their ability to replace harsh chemicals in textile production, reducing environmental impact and improving the quality of finished products. With applications in de-sizing, bleaching, and fabric softening, textile enzymes offer a sustainable alternative while enhancing fabric properties such as softness, breathability, and wrinkle resistance. As environmental regulations become stricter globally and consumer preferences shift toward sustainable products, the market for textile enzymes is expected to expand, with ongoing innovations supporting the demand for advanced textile treatments and technologies.

