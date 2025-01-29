Somnia and Uprising Labs Partner to Launch Gaming Accelerator for Web3 Innovation

New York, NY, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somnia, the blockchain bringing the entire world’s data on-chain with its high-performance infrastructure, is excited to announce a transformative partnership with Uprising Labs, a leading Web3 game publisher. Together, they are launching a six-month gaming accelerator program to accelerate Web3 gaming by empowering developers and expanding the decentralized gaming ecosystem.

The Somnia-Uprising partnership builds on a shared commitment to creating immersive and scalable gaming experiences that leverage blockchain technology. Uprising Labs, known for its “fun first” philosophy, specializes in working with mid-to-hardcore games for PC and console, helping indie and AAA developers transition into Web3.

Accelerator: Backed by $10M in Funding

Backed by a $10M grant from Somnia Blockchain and led by Uprising Labs, this accelerator equips game studios with the tools, guidance, and resources needed to thrive.

Key Features of the Accelerator:

Mentorship and Development: Uprising will mentor game developers, providing support and guidance to transform ideas into polished Web3 games.

Uprising will mentor game developers, providing support and guidance to transform ideas into polished Web3 games. Funding and Deck Review: Helping developers refine their pitches and secure funding.

Helping developers refine their pitches and secure funding. On-demand Classes : Covering key disciplines from game development, on-chain integration, web3 go-to-market, and more.

: Covering key disciplines from game development, on-chain integration, web3 go-to-market, and more. Ecosystem Expansion: The program aims to grow the Somnia ecosystem by introducing innovative games that highlight the scalability and performance of the blockchain.

Additionally, the partnership introduces Club, making the Web3 gaming industry more accessible and empowering participants with tailored resources. Connect with like-minded players, expand your network, receive premiere whitelist and airdrops, and get alpha on the latest trends in Web3 gaming.

Whether you’re a developer seeking hands-on experience or a player eager to explore the future of gaming, the club is your entry point to innovation and community in Web3.

Uprising Labs: A Full-Stack Web3 Publisher

Uprising Labs brings a comprehensive approach to game publishing, focusing on:

Elevating Web3 Games: Improving gameplay and growing communities for existing blockchain titles. Incubating New Projects: Supporting emerging developers to bring engaging new games to market. Transitioning Web2 Games: Helping successful Web2 games embrace blockchain for new revenue streams and deeper player engagement.

Additionally, Uprising offers a single token ecosystem across its portfolio, fostering interconnected gaming economies that benefit developers and players alike.

Why Somnia?

Somnia provides the infrastructure that modern Web3 games need to thrive, including:

400k TPS and Sub-Second Finality: Supporting millions of players with real-time interactions.

Supporting millions of players with real-time interactions. Sub-Cent Fees: Making gaming affordable and accessible for developers and players.

Making gaming affordable and accessible for developers and players. Reactive Blockchain Technology: Enabling fully on-chain games to respond dynamically to live events and data.

“Partnering with Uprising Labs is an exciting step forward for Somnia’s mission to bring mass-consumer gaming fully on-chain,” said Paul Thomas, founder of Somnia. “Their expertise in gaming, combined with our blockchain’s capabilities, will empower developers to build scalable, immersive games that resonate with players worldwide.”

Learn more about how you can get involved on the Somnia gaming page.

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-efficient EVM Layer 1 blockchain, designed to support real-time, fully on-chain applications. Its cutting-edge technology delivers unparalleled speed, scalability, and cost efficiency, making it the ideal platform for Web3 games, social platforms, and immersive virtual experiences.

About Uprising Labs

Uprising Labs is a Web3 game publisher dedicated to delivering engaging and immersive gaming experiences in the blockchain space. Focused on mid-to-hardcore games for PC and console, Uprising Labs collaborates with Indie to AAA game developers to help them transition seamlessly into Web3.





