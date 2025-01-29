U.S. Functional Beverages Market Report 2024-2028 Featuring Leading Players - PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Monster, Keurig Dr Pepper, Bang, Ferolito, Vultaggio & Sons and GT's Living Foods

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Functional Beverages in the U.S.: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embracing the future of function

This market report presents Beverage Marketing Corporation's research on functional beverages to provide insights into the increasingly intertwined world of healthful beverages that also offer a specific functional benefit to consumers. This study examines trends and issues in this multi-faceted market, covering beverages aiming to aid health, quench thirst and provide specific benefits.

The report homes in on new-era wellness beverages, looking at the various segments and types. Market drivers and need states are discussed and data and forecasts are provided. This market research report looks at protein drinks, probiotics, functional water and other functional beverages, nutrient provision/meal replacement products and more, documenting their historical, current and projected performances.

Forecasts are offered for energy drinks, sports beverages, RTD Tea, enhanced water, super-premium juices, protein drinks, almond milk, alkaline waters, kombucha, meal replacement drinks, coconut water, probiotics, oat milk, plant milks and other functional beverages. The result of recent moves by companies in various aspects of this diverse space are discussed and analyzed, offering insight as well as caveats to current and future marketers.

The Answers You Need:

Functional Beverages in the U.S.: Market Essentials provides in-depth market analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the segments through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean.

Questions answered include:

Which segments in the United States have been growing historically and currently, and which have not?

What percentage of the U.S. beverage market can be classified as belonging to the functional category, and how has this changed in recent years?

What are the leading companies, and how have they been performing?

Which segment has the highest growth? Which company has leading market share?

What are the leading consumer benefit segments of the industry?

How have functional beverages evolved from legacy categories?

What are the prospects of the functional beverage category and its segments through 2028?

This Report Features:

The companies and brands that comprise the burgeoning super-category are vetted, anchoring them in the context of recent changes that have spurred growth. Advertising and demographic data of the sub-segments are documented.

Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of the combined super-category as well as multiple facets of the functional beverages market including:

Discussion of the need states underpinning demand for such healthy products, as well as examination of target markets and consumer benefit segments round out the research. The report gives greater perspective to its research by illustrating the increasingly strong relationship between functionality in the mainstream beverage marketplace and the consumer drivers that are fueling innovation in the segment. The report also sizes the functional beverage market by consumer benefit segment and tracks growth and share by benefit such as hydration, weight management, etc.

Key consumer need states are grouped and quantified, providing wholesale dollars, growth and share for Health and Wellness, Hydration, Energy/Rejuvenation and Function Specific products.

Focus is placed on newer beverage types such as coconut water, energy drinks, kombucha, probiotics, oat milk, meal replacement and protein drinks. In addition, key results from BMC's market research is also provided, with expanded analysis of various sub-categories provided to ensure a fuller understanding of this rapidly changing arena.

Key segments are quantified, offering volume and wholesale dollars, growth, market share and projections for the broad basket of sub-segments that contribute to this multi-faceted segment including: Sports Drinks, RTD Tea, Energy Drinks, Enhanced Water, Almond Milk, Superpremium Juices, Alkaline Water, Meal Replacement Drinks, Protein Drinks, Oat Milk, Coconut Water, Kombucha, Probiotic, Plant Water, and Other Functional Beverages. Trends and innovative brands within each of the sub-segments are also discussed.

Leading companies in the segment are tracked, providing volume and wholesale dollar results, growth and market shares for PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Monster Beverage, Keurig Dr Pepper, Bang, Ferolito, Vultaggio & Sons and GT's Living Foods.

Key companies Advertising expenditures by segment as well as functional expenditures by media outlet (including internet advertising).

The Excel presentation shows consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key beverage segments.

Five-year wholesale dollar projections for the market and its sub-segments through 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction, Objective & Methodology

Introduction

Objective and Scope

Methodology

Functional Beverage Category Definitions

The Functional Beverage Market

Functional Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2019 - 2024

Functional Beverage Per Capita Consumption (Gallons) 2014 - 2024

Functional Beverages Share of No-Alcohol Multiple Beverage Market Wholesale Dollar Sales 2019 and 2024

Key Functional Beverage Categories Change in Wholesale Dollar Sales 2024

Functional Category Volume Shares 2024

Issues and Trends in the Functional Beverage Market

Segment Share of Wholesale Dollars 2024

Segment Share of Volume 2024

The Functional Beverages - RTD Tea

RTD Tea Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2019 - 2024

The Functional Beverages - RTD Meal Replacement

RTD Meal Replacement Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2019 - 2024

The Functional Beverages - Superpremium Juice

The Functional Beverages - Kombucha

The Functional Beverages - Gut-Health

The Functional Beverages - Coconut Water

The Functional Beverages - Plant Water

The Functional Beverages - Sports Drinks

The Functional Beverages - Energy Drinks

The Functional Beverages - Enhanced Water

The Functional Beverages - Alkaline Water

The Functional Beverages - Protein Drinks

The Functional Beverages - Almond and Oat Milk

Oat Milk Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2019 - 2024

Wholesale Dollar Shares by Consumer Benefit 2019 and 2024

Leading Functional Beverage Companies

Leading Functional Beverage Companies by Wholesale Dollars 2023

Leading Functional Companies' Wholesale Dollar Share 2018 and 2023

Leading Functional Beverage Segments Advertising Expenditures 2023

Outlook and Future

Projected Functional Wholesale Dollars Compound Annual Growth 2023 - 2028

The Projected Functional Beverage Market by Segment

Projected Functional Beverage Market Wholesale Dollars and Share by Segment 2023 - 2028

Projected Functional Dollar Share by Segment 2023 and 2028

Leading Company Profiles: Selected Functional Beverage Companies and Their Brands

AriZona

Milo's Famous Sweet Tea

Electrolit

Vita Coco

Treo Fruit & Birch Water

GT's Kombucha

Oatly

C4

Celsius

Premier Protein

Olipop

Simply Good Food

Congo Brands

