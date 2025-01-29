ParaZero Integrates its Precision Airdrop System The DropAir with Military Drone to Deliver Critical Blood Transfusions on the Battlefield

The new integrated system is capable of delivering multiplied blood transfusions in a matter of minutes under fire

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "Company or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, recently announced the successful launch of a pilot program utilizing its DropAir - Precision Airdrop System in a high-risk operational zone. The program, conducted in collaboration with a leading drone company, demonstrates the system’s ability to deliver critical blood transfusions rapidly and safely, significantly reducing the time needed to save lives in emergency situations.

The pilot program involves a military-operated drone, equipped with ParaZero’s DropAir System, capable of delivering numerous blood transfusions in a matter of minutes. This breakthrough in aerial logistics showcases the system’s ability to cut down critical response times, ensuring that life-saving medical supplies are able to reach those in need with speed and precision.

Key Highlights of the Pilot Program:

Rapid Delivery of Blood Transfusions: The drone, equipped with ParaZero's DropAir System, can deliver numerous blood transfusions in minutes, dramatically reducing the time required to save lives in high-risk environments.



The drone, equipped with ParaZero’s DropAir System, can deliver numerous blood transfusions in minutes, dramatically reducing the time required to save lives in high-risk environments. Safe and Accurate Airdrop Technology: The drone carries specially designed packages equipped with ParaZero’s advanced parachute system and unique precision airdrop mechanism. This technology ensures that the payload is delivered safely and accurately, even in challenging conditions.

The drone carries specially designed packages equipped with ParaZero’s advanced parachute system and unique precision airdrop mechanism. This technology ensures that the payload is delivered safely and accurately, even in challenging conditions. Versatility for Future Applications: A defense official involved in the program highlighted the system’s potential for delivering other critical materials in the future. The landing method softens the impact to protect sensitive payloads, reduces acceleration during descent, and enhances precision, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

The DropAir system’s advanced parachute deployment technology can integrate seamlessly into a variety of both military and commercially available drones, and ensures minimal drift and highly accurate landings, even in complex and high-risk environments. Its ability to maintain the integrity of sensitive payloads, such as blood units, during high-altitude airdrops has been rigorously tested and validated.

The DropAir Precision Airdrop System, originally developed in collaboration with defense industry partners, continues to evolve to meet the needs of military and humanitarian operations. Its ability to operate autonomously and deliver payloads with precision makes it an essential solution for forces operating in complex and high-risk zones.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is a leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems technologies for commercial and military platforms as well as for urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero develops and manufactures smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit https://parazero.com/

