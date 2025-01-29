Antibody Production Strategic Research Report 2024-2030 - Rising Adoption of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Drives Innovation in Next-Generation Antibody Production Platforms

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Production - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Antibody Production was estimated at US$18.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$36.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Antibody production plays a critical role in modern biomedical research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. Antibodies, which are highly specific proteins produced by the immune system in response to antigens, are essential tools for identifying, isolating, and neutralizing target molecules such as pathogens, proteins, or other cellular components.

What's Fueling the Growth of the Antibody Production Market?



The growth of the antibody production market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations, the expanding use of therapeutic antibodies in medicine, and increased demand for diagnostic tools. One of the most prominent drivers is the success of monoclonal antibodies in treating a wide array of diseases, particularly in oncology, where they have proven to be game-changing in targeted cancer therapies. As more antibody-based drugs receive regulatory approval, pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in research and development to create the next generation of antibody therapies.



Another key driver is the growing application of antibodies in diagnostics, particularly with the advent of more precise and rapid tests for detecting diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, and cancer. The pandemic accelerated the need for robust antibody production processes to develop both diagnostic kits and antibody-based treatments. Additionally, the rise of personalized medicine has spurred the need for customized antibodies tailored to individual patients' needs, further expanding the scope of antibody production.



On the technological front, advancements in recombinant antibody production and high-throughput screening have made it easier and more cost-effective to produce antibodies at scale, contributing to the growing market. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases worldwide is driving demand for more sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic tools, with antibodies at the forefront of these innovations. Together, these factors are creating a dynamic and rapidly expanding market for antibody production, with immense potential for growth in both medical and research applications.

How Is the Growing Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies Shaping the Industry?



The increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies has profoundly influenced the landscape of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, driving both research and commercial production. Therapeutic antibodies, particularly monoclonal antibodies, have become one of the fastest-growing segments in drug development, with applications in treating cancers, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and more. These antibodies are designed to target specific antigens on cancer cells or immune pathways, allowing for precise treatments with fewer side effects compared to traditional therapies.



The success of therapeutic antibodies such as Herceptin for breast cancer and Keytruda for various types of cancers has demonstrated the clinical efficacy and commercial viability of antibody-based therapies. Additionally, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific antibodies, which combine the targeting power of antibodies with drug delivery or dual targeting abilities, represent the next frontier in personalized medicine, offering new treatment options for previously untreatable diseases.



The COVID-19 pandemic further underscored the importance of rapid antibody production, as neutralizing antibodies were developed to help treat and prevent the spread of the virus. This surge in demand has prompted significant investment in production technologies and infrastructure, as pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms race to meet the growing global need for therapeutic antibodies.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Antibody Production Market such as Cellab GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Fibercell Systems Inc., GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Integra Biosciences AG and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Monoclonal Antibody segment, which is expected to reach US$27.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.8%. The Polyclonal Antibody segment is also set to grow at 12.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.0% CAGR to reach $8.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Antibody Production - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies in Therapeutics Throws the Spotlight on Antibody Production Technologies

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases Propels Growth in Antibody-Based Drug Development

Advancements in Bioprocessing Strengthen the Business Case for Efficient and Scalable Antibody Production

Growth in Biologics and Biosimilars Market Expands Opportunities for Antibody Production in Pharmaceutical Applications

Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine Accelerates Demand for Custom and Targeted Antibody Therapies

Expanding Use of Antibodies in Cancer Immunotherapy Spurs Growth in Antibody Engineering and Production

Rising Adoption of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Drives Innovation in Next-Generation Antibody Production Platforms

Increasing Focus on Producing High-Purity and High-Affinity Antibodies Expands the Addressable Market for Advanced Production Techniques

Surge in Vaccine Development, Particularly for Emerging Infectious Diseases, Accelerates Demand for Rapid Antibody Production

Innovations in Cell Culture and Expression Systems Propel Growth in High-Yield Antibody Production Processes

Rising Adoption of Single-Use Bioreactors and Modular Manufacturing Drives Efficiency in Antibody Production

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the leading 60+ companies featured in this report include

Cellab GmbH

Eppendorf AG

Fibercell Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Integra Biosciences AG

Merck KGAA

Pall Corporation (Acquired By Danaher Corporation)

Sartorius AG

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Acquired By Merck KGAA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzdt52

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment