Cable Management Accessories Global Market Report 2024-2030: Smart Buildings and Infrastructure Driving Demand for Advanced Cable Management, Increasing Demand for Organized Systems in Data Centers

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Management Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cable Management Accessories was estimated at US$2.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Cable management accessories are essential in modern infrastructure, ensuring that cables are organized, protected, and easy to maintain. These accessories include cable trays, ties, ducts, conduits, and clips that help streamline the installation and organization of electrical and communication cabling systems.

The Growth in the Cable Management Accessories Market Is Driven by Several Factors



The growth in the cable management accessories market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for organized and efficient cabling systems in IT, telecom, and industrial sectors. The expansion of data centers, the deployment of 5G networks, and the increasing complexity of modern infrastructure are key contributors to market growth.

Technological advancements in cable management materials and smart solutions are also fueling demand, as companies seek to enhance the safety, reliability, and scalability of their cable systems. As industries continue to evolve and adopt more sophisticated technologies, the demand for cable management accessories is expected to grow steadily.

How Are Technological Advancements Improving Cable Management Accessories?



Technological advancements are improving the functionality and durability of cable management accessories, making them more versatile and efficient. Innovations in materials, such as fire-resistant and UV-stabilized plastics, are enhancing the safety and longevity of cable management solutions, especially in harsh environments.

Smart cable management systems that integrate sensors and IoT technology are also emerging, allowing for real-time monitoring of cable integrity, temperature, and potential issues such as overheating or wear. Additionally, modular and customizable cable management solutions are being developed to accommodate the changing needs of modern infrastructure, allowing for more flexible and scalable installations.



What Role Does the Growth of IT and Telecom Infrastructure Play in Driving Demand for Cable Management Accessories?



The growth of IT and telecom infrastructure, particularly the expansion of data centers and 5G networks, is a significant driver of the cable management accessories market. These industries rely on complex cabling systems to support high-speed data transmission and connectivity. Proper cable management is critical to maintaining network performance, reducing downtime, and preventing damage to cables in these high-density environments.

As businesses and service providers continue to invest in upgrading their IT and telecom infrastructure to meet the growing demand for data services, the need for reliable and efficient cable management accessories is increasing.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Cable Management Accessories Market such as Anixter International, Inc., CableOrganizer.com, LLC., Cembre S.p.A., Chatsworth Products, Inc., Eaton's B-Line Business and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IT and Telecom End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$604.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.9%. The Manufacturing End-Use segment is also set to grow at 7.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $586.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $769.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cable Management Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Organized Cable Systems in Data Centers and IT Infrastructure

Rising Adoption of Cable Ties, Trays, and Clips in Industrial and Commercial Buildings

Technological Advancements in Fire-Resistant and UV-Stabilized Cable Accessories

Expansion of Smart Buildings and Infrastructure Driving Demand for Advanced Cable Management

Growing Need for Cable Protection and Maintenance in Harsh Environments

Increasing Focus on Aesthetic and Space-Saving Cable Management Solutions

Rising Adoption of Modular and Scalable Cable Accessories for Flexible Installations

Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects Driving Demand for Durable Cable Accessories

Growing Use of Cable Management Accessories in Telecommunications and 5G Networks

Increased Demand for Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Cable Accessories

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the leading 34 companies featured in this report include

Anixter International, Inc.

CableOrganizer.com, LLC.

Cembre S.p.A.

Chatsworth Products, Inc.

Eaton's B-Line Business

Gustav Klauke GmbH

Legrand SA

Panduit Corporation

Partex Marking Systems Inc

Schneider Electric SA

TE Connectivity Corporation

Thomas & Betts Corporation

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkq719

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment