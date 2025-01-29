JT Logistics: CPG Supply Chain Success in 2025 Requires Resilience, Tariff Strategies, and Tailored Warehousing

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JT Logistics , a premier logistics provider known for its comprehensive storage and transportation services, is encouraging consumer packaged goods ( CPG ) brands to remain disruption-ready in 2025. By emphasizing agility and preparedness, JT Logistics is helping businesses confidently address supply chain capacity fluctuations, inventory challenges, and looming tariff impacts.

"Our goal is to ensure CPG brands are not merely reacting to disruptions - including increased tariffs and resulting inventory fluctuations - but also proactively building resilience into their supply chains," said Jamie Cord, President and CEO, JT Logistics. “JT Logistics has observed a surge in front-loaded shipping due to tariff uncertainty, escalating demands for expanded warehousing. Additionally, tariffs already imposed by Mexico have encouraged brands to diversify their sourcing strategies, leading to greater reliance on distributed warehouse networks that enhance operational flexibility, while remaining efficient .”

To effectively address warehouse capacity challenges arising from discussions to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada starting Feb. 1, JT Logistics advises CPG brands to adopt robust strategies that prioritize agility, including capacity planning and risk diversification by leveraging multiple fulfillment partners, and strategic inventory positioning across regional warehouses to bypass bottlenecks caused by trade restrictions.

“Navigating the complexities of tariff-driven disruptions requires forward-thinking strategies. By leveraging predictive modeling, diversifying warehouse networks, and strategically positioning inventory, JT Logistics is empowering CPG brands to remain adaptive, minimize risks, and remain competitive in the current dynamic market," said Cord.

Long-term resilience recommendations from JT Logistics include scenario-based planning, expanded supplier networks, inventory buffering, multimodal transportation solutions, and investment in automation and AI for insights and smarter operations. Such a comprehensive approach ensures CPG brands are equipped to handle ongoing and future supply chain disruptions effectively.

For more information about JT Logistics’ industry leading service offerings, visit jtlogistics.com .

About JT Logistics

JT Logistics is a transportation and supply chain leader in the third-party logistics industry. With over 5 million square feet of storage across 18 U.S. locations, we provide state-of-the-art warehouse, transportation, and fulfillment services to clients worldwide. Strategically headquartered in the heartland, JT Logistics goes beyond for your company. To learn more, visit www.jtlogistics.com .