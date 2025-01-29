Automotive Carbon Fiber Components: An Assessment of the Global Market 2025-2030 - Shift Towards Electric Vehicles Driving Demand for Lightweight Materials

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Carbon Fiber Component Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive carbon fiber component market has gained significant traction over recent years, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials that enhance vehicle performance and fuel efficiency. This comprehensive review outlines key aspects of the market, including its size, share, growth trends, key players, processes, applications, end-use, and regional insights from 2025 to 2030. Additionally, it encompasses market news on policies and company activities to provide a well-rounded analysis.



Market Overview



The use of carbon fiber in automotive manufacturing has expanded as the industry pushes toward the adoption of lighter materials to comply with stringent emissions regulations and enhance performance. Carbon fiber offers various advantages, including high strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to corrosion, and design flexibility, which further energizes its demand in the automotive sector.



Market Size and Share Analysis



As of 2023, the global automotive carbon fiber component market is valued at approximately $1.45 billion and is projected to reach $3.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 14.3% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles significantly contributes to market growth, as manufacturers seek to reduce vehicle weight to optimize battery efficiency.



Trends Analysis Report



The market is characterized by several key trends:

Shift Towards Electric Vehicles: The rise in electric and hybrid vehicle production drives the demand for lightweight materials, such as carbon fiber, to improve range and efficiency.

Technological Advancements: Advances in carbon fiber manufacturing techniques, including automated processes, have significantly reduced costs and improved accessibility to smaller manufacturers.

Environmental Concerns: The automotive industry is under pressure to reduce carbon footprints, increasing the appeal of carbon fiber, which helps in lowering overall vehicle emissions.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type



The automotive carbon fiber component market can be segmented into various product types, including:

Body Panels: Carbon fiber body panels are increasingly used for performance cars.

Structural Components: Components such as beams, brackets, and supports that enhance vehicle rigidity.

Interior Parts: Components used in vehicle interiors, such as dashboard panels and trim pieces.

By Key Players



Several prominent players in the automotive carbon fiber component market include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Plasan Carbon Composites

SGL Carbon

Teijin

Toray

Voith

Hexcel

Syensqo

Weihai Guangwei

By Process



The common processes for manufacturing carbon fiber components in the automotive sector include:

Prepreg Layup: Commonly used for complex shapes and high-strength components.

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM): This process offers quicker production times.

Filament Winding: Utilized for hollow components and storage tanks.

By Application



The major applications of automotive carbon fiber components encompass:

Powertrain: Utilizing carbon fiber in engine components for weight reduction.

Exterior: Applications in roofs, hoods, and doors.

Interior: Used for dashboards, seats, and trim items.

By End-Use



The end-use segmentation of the market includes:

Passenger Vehicles: A significant segment with rising electric vehicle usage.

Commercial Vehicles: Leveraging carbon fiber for weight reduction in freight applications.

By Region



The automotive carbon fiber component market is divided geographically into the following regions:

North America: Dominated by the U.S., with substantial investments in EV technology.

Europe: Driven by strong regulations on emissions and a focus on sustainable practices.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, aided by significant automotive production in countries like China and Japan.

Market News and Policy Updates



Recent policies across various regions are positively influencing the automotive carbon fiber component market. For instance, Europe's Green Deal emphasizes investments in sustainable automotive practices. Various government initiatives and financial incentives for electric vehicles also aim to accelerate technology transitions in the automotive sector.



Furthermore, industry players are enhancing their production capabilities through collaborations and partnerships. For example, Teijin recently announced a partnership with major automotive manufacturers to expand its carbon fiber product offerings and reach a broader market segment.



Segment Forecasts (2025-2030)



Forecasts for the automotive carbon fiber component market indicate the following key growth dynamics:

By Product Type: Expect significant growth in body panels due to the increasing demand for lightweight designs in high-performance vehicles.

By Application: Powertrain applications are expected to see rapid adoption, as manufacturers focus on enhancing engine efficiency.

By Region: Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) owing to increasing automotive production and research capabilities.

Conclusion



Overall, the automotive carbon fiber component market is poised for remarkable growth between 2025 and 2030. The convergence of technological advancements, environmental regulations, and escalating demands for lightweight materials continues to support market momentum. Stakeholders in the automotive industry, including manufacturers and suppliers, need to adapt to these market dynamics to leverage upcoming opportunities effectively. The present landscape provides a solid foundation for innovation and expansion, paving the way for a sustainable automotive future.

