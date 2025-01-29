Surfacing Possibilities Unlocked: Formica® Laminate Now Available for Purchase Through New E-Commerce Platform

Cincinnati, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formica® Laminate is now more accessible than ever as Formica Corporation adds e-commerce capabilities to its website. With more than 1,000 Formica® Laminate residential and commercial design options now available for purchase in the United States on Formica.com, it’s never been easier to bring design visions to life with Formica® Brand products.

“By expanding to e-commerce, we’re complementing the array of Formica purchasing options already available,” said Amy Gath, vice president of marketing and strategy at Formica Corporation. “We’re thrilled about the new channel this platform provides, making it even easier for new customers to use Formica products and expanding access for those who may have trouble finding the perfect design solution near them.”

The laminate sheets are available online in both 4-by-8 feet and 5-by-12 feet dimensions, delivered to the doorstep in just three to five days on average. The solution is perfect for those looking for easier access to Formica products or those interested in exploring the larger Formica® portfolio of laminate.

The website allows for easy filtering by product type, textures, colors and more. To be sure the perfect product is found for a project, samples and swatch downloads remain free on the website just as before. To make the sampling process even simpler, especially for architects and designers who are managing multiple projects, the new platform allows users to name their projects and easily reference their order history and previous samples to place future orders seamlessly.

For more information and to explore the new ecommerce options, visit Formica.com.

