Baltic Horizon Fund announces plans to divest assets in the amount of approximately EUR 55 million as part of its strategic effort to bring down LTV

Having recently received expressions of interest from several investors, the management team has engaged local advisors Newsec Advisers UAB and Redgate Capital AS to assist Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) in a structured divestment process.

In February of 2024, Baltic Horizon Fund‘s management team introduced its strategic objectives to stabilize the Fund and build a solid foundation for the future. The past year, the focus has been on signing new leases in order to increase the net operating income and managing the cash position of the Fund.

Building on the progress that has been made to repay the outstanding bonds and increase the occupancy of the portfolio, the management team sees recovery in the transaction market and has therefore initiated a structured process with the intention to dispose certain of its real estate assets, where the Fund does not see significant short-term opportunities for further value optimization.

The ambition is to sell up to three assets, in the approximate amount of EUR 55 million including Postimaja and CC Plaza complex in Tallinn, Estonia. The management team has achieved 100% occupancy and prepared the complex for the next life cycle. The site holds potential for further real estate development, which, however, is not the core focus of the Fund going forward.

The intended disposals are expected to result in a significant reduction in the LTV, considerable improvement of the DSCR and, if executed as planned, repayment of the outstanding bond, bringing the Fund’s LTV below the strategic target of 50%.

“The intended divestment process is part of the strategic direction for Baltic Horizon Fund, it is expected to markedly improve the net cash flow generation of the Fund and provide a stable platform for the future growth,” says Fund Manager Tarmo Karotam.

The goal is to enter into agreement with potential buyers during the first half of 2025. There is no certainty that any transaction will transpire. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.