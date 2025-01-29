Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) Market Report 2025 - Cloud-Based Solutions and Patient Portals Reshape the Future of Ambulatory EMRs, Reaching Revenues Over $12 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

North America was the largest region in the ambulatory electronic medical records market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.







The ambulatory electronic medical records market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $7.62 billion in 2024 to $8.25 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government initiatives, rise in chronic diseases, improved patient care, rise in population health management, economic growth.



The ambulatory electronic medical records market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.09 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising telehealth, global expansion, rise in patient engagement, data security and privacy, rising healthcare expenditure. Major trends in the forecast period include cloud-based solutions, integration of artificial intelligence (AI), user experience (UX) design, genomic data integration, patient portals.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the ambulatory electronic medical records market in the coming years. For example, in February 2024, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, projected that by 2050, there will be over 35 million new cancer cases, a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022.



The growing adoption of electronic health record (EHR) systems is expected to drive the expansion of the ambulatory electronic medical records market in the future. For example, in November 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based national public health agency, reported that 88.2% of office-based physicians were using EMR systems, up from the previous year. Thus, the increasing adoption of EHR systems is fueling the growth of the ambulatory electronic medical records market.



Technological advancements represent a pivotal trend gaining traction within the ambulatory electronic medical records sector. Companies in this field are actively developing novel technological solutions to bolster their market position. For instance, Cerner Corporation, a prominent US-based health information technology company, introduced CommunityWorksSM Foundations - a cloud-based variant of the Cerner Millennium electronic health record. This technology was specifically designed to assist critical access and rural hospitals across the United States by alleviating financial burdens. CommunityWorksSM Foundations offers a fixed-fee payment structure without substantial upfront capital investment, allowing for reduced costs and quicker implementation. Its purpose is to streamline the implementation process, providing a six-month kick-off to go-live timeline, and ultimately facilitating small hospitals in serving their patients more efficiently.



Major corporations within the ambulatory electronic medical records sector are implementing cutting-edge technologies, exemplified by the eNautilus Project, to amplify their competitive edge and market potential. The eNautilus Project introduces advanced features for medicine administration, targeted support for oncology specialties, and refined clinical services. Functioning as a comprehensive cloud-based system, it consolidates patient records into a singular and portable health record that accompanies patients during interactions with various caregivers across different locations. As an illustration, in September 2023, Georgian Bay Information Network (GBIN), a collaboration among six Ontario healthcare organizations, in conjunction with Oracle Health's electronic health records (EHR), launched the eNautilus project in collaboration with Oracle Health. This initiative aims to integrate new EHR features from Oracle Health, significantly enhancing patient care.

The regions covered in the ambulatory electronic medical records market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the ambulatory electronic medical records market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Hardware; Software

2) By Practice Type: Large Practices; Small-To-Medium-Sized Practices; Solo Practices Freestanding

3) By Delivery Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premise

4) By Application: Practice Management; Patient Management; E-Prescribing; Referral Management; Population Health Management; Decision Support; Health Analytics

5) By End Users: Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers; Independent Centers



Subsegments:



1) By Hardware: Workstations (Desktops and Laptops); Tablets and Mobile Devices; Printers and Scanners; Networking Equipment; Servers and Storage Devices

2) By Software: EMR Software Solutions; Practice Management Software; Billing and Revenue Cycle Management Software; Interoperability Solutions; Data Analytics Software; Mobile Applications



Key Companies Profiled: Cerner Corporation; Epic Systems Corporation; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Medical Information Technology Inc.; Computer Programs and Systems Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered Global

The major companies featured in this Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records market report include:

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

General Electric Company

Athenahealth Inc.

MEDHOST Inc.

eClinicalWorks LLC

NXGN Management LLC

InterSystems Corporation

CareCloud Inc.

Cantata Health Solutions Inc.

Advanced Data Systems Corporation

CureMD Healthcare Inc.

Practice Fusion Inc.

eMDs Inc.

Virence Health Inc.

McKesson Corporation

CPSI Inc.

Veradigm Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

DrChrono Inc.

Eyefinity Inc.

Amazing Charts LLC

Kareo Inc.

iPatientCare LLC

Azalea Health Innovations Inc.

Harris Healthcare Inc.

ICANotes Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybha6t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment